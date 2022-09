LUBBOCK, Texas -- Texas Tech quarterback Tyler Shough will miss significant time again after re-injuring his non-throwing shoulder in the season opener. Red Raiders coach Joey McGuire said Monday that he expects Shough to be out three to six weeks. The quarterback, in his second year starting at Tech after three seasons at Oregon, has an examination scheduled for Wednesday, and surgery is a possibility.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 9 HOURS AGO