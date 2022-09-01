ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taft, TX

Taft's J.J. Acosta named Built Ford Tough Class 3A High School Football Player of the Week

By Rey Castillo, Corpus Christi Caller Times
Corpus Christi Caller-Times
 4 days ago
J.J. Acosta's performance against Skidmore-Tynan in Week 1 of the high school football season was one for the record books.

The Taft quarterback completed 30 passes for a school record 515 yards and five touchdowns in the Greyhounds' 47-13 win.

Acosta was rewarded for his standout performance by being named the Built Ford Tough Class 3A Texas High School Football Player of the Week.

The Built Ford Tough Award is handed out to one player in the state in each classification every week during the Texas high school football regular season. Acosta was joined this week in winning the award by Nash Rankin (Class 6A, Houston Stratford), Demonte Green (Class 5A, Carrollton Newman Smith), Luke Law (Class 4A, Salado), Ja'Tyrian Moore (Class 2A, Tenaha) and Daniel Demery (Private Schools, Dallas Parish Epicospal).

Corpus Christi Caller-Times

The Corpus Christi Caller-Times provides Corpus Christi news, sports, business news and entertainment, covering Corpus Christi, TX and the Texas Coastal Bend.

