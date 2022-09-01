ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Selling The OC Star Kayla Cardona Says Tyler Stanaland Gave Her A Reason To Try And Kiss Him

By JLP
Reality Tea
Reality Tea
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LRfje_0hekDMuB00

During the first season of Selling the OC , things got heated between Kayla Cardona and Tyler Stanaland after Kayla tried to kiss him during one of their nights out. The agents started to gossip and before you know it, Kayla was on the outs with most of the women in the office.

Although we didn’t get to see that exact moment play out on the show, it was very much a focal part of the show’s storyline. Tyler, who’s married to actress Brittany Snow , made it clear that the behavior was unacceptable and that he’d have to distance himself from Kayla moving forward. After saying that he’s unsure what would lead Kayla to make this sort of move, Kayla is firing back adding that he may not be as innocent as he’s putting on.

In an interview with Us Weekly , Kayla revealed that she only shoots her shot if the ball is passed to her. “I’m not gonna flirt with someone if I don’t feel like I’m getting flirted with back,” she said. “If I know that someone is definitely not interested — I have a lot more confidence in myself than to just throw myself at someone for no reason.” I’m glad Kayla had a space to be able to say this because it wasn’t shown on the show. Even though Tyler is married, it makes a little more sense now knowing that Kayla felt there were some sparks flying between the two.

“I was definitely feeling the reciprocation back and, you know, multiple times. But nothing has ever happened,” she continued. Kayla faced a lot of backlash from her co-stars regarding her actions. Polly Brindle , who was open about her previous marriage, spoke about her disdain for unfaithfulness in relationships seeing that she’s experienced that hurt before — and she was sure to let Kayla and the rest of the agents know how she felt.

Alex Hall , who also displayed some questionable behavior when she gave Tyler a “nosey” at the beach seemed to get let off the hook easily by the rest of the cast. Despite some saying the situations are totally different, I still think both could be a line crossed being that Tyler is married. And Tyler, out of respect for his wife, should have stopped both women well before it could even reach this point. However, my feelings clearly don’t matter as Kayla continued the rest of the season on the outs and tried her hardest to right her wrongs with the rest of the group. Alex Rose tried to come to Kayla’s defense in the last episode noting that Alex Hall has done the same thing but the rest of the ladies, Tyler included, didn’t want to hear it. But the viewers hear and see you, Rose. At least I do.

TELL US – DO YOU THINK KAYLA WAS WRONG FOR TRYING TO KISS TYLER? DO YOU THINK IT WAS A FAIR MOVE SINCE SHE FELT THE FEELING WAS MUTUAL?

[Photo Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images]

The post Selling The OC Star Kayla Cardona Says Tyler Stanaland Gave Her A Reason To Try And Kiss Him appeared first on Reality Tea .

Comments / 0

Related
Reality Tea

Charli D’Amelio And Her Mother Heidi D’Amelio Are Joining Season 31 Of Dancing With The Stars

Season 31 of Dancing With The Stars is set to air September 19 and two of the show’s newest cast members may be a surprise to you. Social media influencers really are taking over and this time — it’s to see who will take home to the mirror ball trophy on the newest season of […] The post Charli D’Amelio And Her Mother Heidi D’Amelio Are Joining Season 31 Of Dancing With The Stars appeared first on Reality Tea.
THEATER & DANCE
Reality Tea

Selling The OC’s Alex Hall Says It’s “Shocking” That Fans Are Saying She’s The Villain Of The Show

Selling the OC gave viewers 8 episodes of pure drama. The entire cast, well most of them, pulled their weight and delivered a little bit of comedy, a lot of luxury, and an abundance of shade. If you haven’t started this series yet, you’re surely missing out. The OC spinoff of Netflix’s Selling Sunset is […] The post Selling The OC’s Alex Hall Says It’s “Shocking” That Fans Are Saying She’s The Villain Of The Show appeared first on Reality Tea.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Reality Tea

Tyler Stanaland Reveals What His Wife Brittany Snow Thought About Selling The OC

Selling The OC star Tyler Stanaland is finally opening up about his wife’s thoughts on the new Netflix series. Tyler married actress Brittany Snow in 2020 and the two have been pretty low-profile. Although she is not featured in the series, she’s sharing her initial thoughts. Tyler, who was the center of drama along with […] The post Tyler Stanaland Reveals What His Wife Brittany Snow Thought About Selling The OC appeared first on Reality Tea.
CELEBRITIES
Reality Tea

Alex Rose Shares The Real Reason The Cast Of Selling The OC Didn’t Like Her

Netflix’s newest reality series — Selling The OC — has had fans talking all week long. The cast brought looks, wealth, and the drama. And with that, one of the show’s biggest storylines revolved around the conflict between Alexandra Rose and Alexandra Jarvis vs literally everyone else. Based on the way the show aired, fans […] The post Alex Rose Shares The Real Reason The Cast Of Selling The OC Didn’t Like Her appeared first on Reality Tea.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brittany Snow
Reality Tea

Selling The OC Star Alex Hall Claps Back After Kayla Cardona Says Tyler Stanaland’s Wife Brittany Snow Should “Worry” About Other Women In Cast

Selling The OC’s Kayla Cardona and Alex Hall have been taking shots at each other since the season first aired — and today is no different. Alex Hall has been very vocal both on the show and off regarding Kayla trying to kiss co-star Tyler Stanaland during a night on the town. Tyler, a married […] The post Selling The OC Star Alex Hall Claps Back After Kayla Cardona Says Tyler Stanaland’s Wife Brittany Snow Should “Worry” About Other Women In Cast appeared first on Reality Tea.
TV SERIES
Reality Tea

Jen Shah Accuses Real Housewives Co-Star Of Calling Her Son The N-Word

Oh, wow! The Housewives over in Salt Lake City sure know how to keep the drama going. And this time — it’s hot, hot, hot. Season 3 of Bravo’s Real Housewives of Salt Lake City should be announced fairly soon and with the many scandals that came during season 2 of the show, the third […] The post Jen Shah Accuses Real Housewives Co-Star Of Calling Her Son The N-Word appeared first on Reality Tea.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Anna Nicole Smith's 16-Year-Old Daughter Dannielynn Looks Just Like Her Mom in This Moving Birthday Tribute

Anna Nicole Smith’s daughter Dannielynn turned 16 on Tuesday and her father, Larry Birkhead, penned a sweet tribute to his teen. The proud dad shared photos of his daughter growing up, including snapshots that featured her late mom cradling the little one. Birkhead acknowledged all of the pain Dannielynn went through in her early years — from losing Smith to an accidental overdose in 2007 to a very public court battle over the identity of her father. “Many people thought the odds were stacked against you, but maybe that was geared more towards me than you,” he wrote. “Through tragedy, turmoil...
CELEBRITIES
Reality Tea

Katie Maloney Reportedly Caught Screaming At Tom Schwartz And Raquel Leviss For Making Out During Scheana Shay’s Wedding Weekend

The gloves are off. Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz have both maintained that their pending divorce has been harmonious and chill. But that might not be the case anymore. The Vanderpump Rules stars are allegedly fighting over Tom’s (also unconfirmed) hookup with castmate Raquel Leviss. Hollywood Life is reporting that a source at Scheana Shay’s […] The post Katie Maloney Reportedly Caught Screaming At Tom Schwartz And Raquel Leviss For Making Out During Scheana Shay’s Wedding Weekend appeared first on Reality Tea.
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Entertain#Linus Celebrities#Us Weekly
Reality Tea

Melissa Gorga Claims Ramona Singer Told Her She’s “Done With Reality Television”

We haven’t heard much from Real Housewives of New York star Ramona Singer since she leaked the details of Teresa Giudice’s wedding online. Teresa, Ramona, Luann de Lesseps, and Teresa’s sister-in-law Melissa Gorga were all part of the Season 1 cast of Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip. Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa, who […] The post Melissa Gorga Claims Ramona Singer Told Her She’s “Done With Reality Television” appeared first on Reality Tea.
CELEBRITIES
12tomatoes.com

Mom Gives Birth To Baby The Size Of A Toddler

Mothers love to complain to their children about all of the pain that they went through to bring them into this world. While most mothers are making good-natured jokes, there are some mothers who can legitimately complain a bit. Take the mother in this story, for instance. She took to TikTok to open up about her past experiences and you won’t be able to believe what she has to say.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Reality Tea

Real Housewives Of New York Alum Kelly Bensimon Wants Her Own Real Estate Reality Show

Kelly Bensimon has never had a shortage of confidence. The former Real Housewives of New York star was famous for speaking down to her castmates during her 2 year run on the show. But after her claims of “systematic bullying,” she was allegedly fired from the show. Kelly later refuted the claim that she was […] The post Real Housewives Of New York Alum Kelly Bensimon Wants Her Own Real Estate Reality Show appeared first on Reality Tea.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Reality Tea

Brock Davies Says Katie Maloney Was Disinvited From His And Scheana Shay’s

Whew. Season 10 of Vanderpump Rules might not be so bad after all. Sheana Shay’s wedding to Brock Davies has been the talk of the town in recent days. What I think we all expected to be a corny display of affection and self-promotion somehow turned into a solidly drama-filled event. It’s a wonder Lisa Vanderpump didn’t attend for front […] The post Brock Davies Says Katie Maloney Was Disinvited From His And Scheana Shay’s appeared first on Reality Tea.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Gossip
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Reality Tea

Denise Richards “Felt Bad” For Kathy Hilton After Paris Hilton Slams Kyle Richards As “Unkind”

Fans of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills haven’t seen Denise Richards appear on the show in 2 seasons, but that’s not stopping her from calling out some of her former co-stars. Friend of the show and sister to OG Kyle Richards — Kathy Hilton, was seemingly humiliated on last night’s episode of RHOBH. When […] The post Denise Richards “Felt Bad” For Kathy Hilton After Paris Hilton Slams Kyle Richards As “Unkind” appeared first on Reality Tea.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Reality Tea

Big Brother 24 Fans Want Kyle Capener Evicted For Suggesting An All-White Alliance

Another week, another problematic houseguest inside the Big Brother house. As we know, being inside the Big Brother house can be extremely challenging. The social experiment exists to see who can play the best social and physical game and make it to the end without being evicted. Also, cut off from the outside world, the […] The post Big Brother 24 Fans Want Kyle Capener Evicted For Suggesting An All-White Alliance appeared first on Reality Tea.
TV SHOWS
Reality Tea

Jen Shah Says She’s Facing Prison Time Because Of Former Assistant Stuart Smith In Real Housewives Of Salt Lake City Season 3 Trailer

Ever since the conclusion of the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’s second season, fans have been eagerly waiting for their return. And on September 28th, our Utah snowflakes are taking over Bravo. The season 3 trailer has finally been released and these girls are delivering everything and more. Jen Shah, Whitney Rose, Heather Gay, […] The post Jen Shah Says She’s Facing Prison Time Because Of Former Assistant Stuart Smith In Real Housewives Of Salt Lake City Season 3 Trailer appeared first on Reality Tea.
TV SERIES
Reality Tea

Real Housewives Alum Kelly Dodd Says She Is Launching A Podcast With Vicki Gunvalson

The lives of Kelly Dodd and Vicki Gunvalson have significantly changed now that they aren’t Housewives. The two were fired from the Real Housewives of Orange County after both faced significant controversies. On and off the screen. And since Vicki’s onscreen (only) bestie Tamra Judge was asked back to RHOC, I’m sure Vicki is feeling the […] The post Real Housewives Alum Kelly Dodd Says She Is Launching A Podcast With Vicki Gunvalson appeared first on Reality Tea.
TV & VIDEOS
Reality Tea

Craig Conover Cites “Serious Trust Issues” As Cause Of Shep Rose And Taylor Ann Green’s Split

The relationships on Southern Charm are always a sight to behold, but they seem to be particularly chaotic this season. The boys are always causing problems with the ladies in their life, but it’s on a new level. Madison LeCroy arguably has the most stable relationship and it’s the one we see absolutely none of […] The post Craig Conover Cites “Serious Trust Issues” As Cause Of Shep Rose And Taylor Ann Green’s Split appeared first on Reality Tea.
TV & VIDEOS
Reality Tea

Teen Mom’s Cheyenne Floyd Reveals She And Her Family Were Shot At 13 Times While Driving

Teen Mom’s Cheyenne Floyd has revealed in MTV’s newest spin-off Teen Mom: The Next Chapter that she and her family were shot at 13 times while driving. Cheyenne, who joined the cast of Teen Mom OG in its seventh season is no stranger to the camera. She appeared on Are You the One and The […] The post Teen Mom’s Cheyenne Floyd Reveals She And Her Family Were Shot At 13 Times While Driving appeared first on Reality Tea.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Reality Tea

Kandi Burruss Opens Up About Riley Burruss Dealing With Online Bullying From Bravo Fans

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kandi Burruss is speaking out regarding her daughter Riley Burruss dealing with online bullying from Bravo fans. In an interview with People, Kandi says she knows the feeling Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Garcelle Beauvais shared recently with fans all too well. “I despise it. It bothers me so much,” […] The post Kandi Burruss Opens Up About Riley Burruss Dealing With Online Bullying From Bravo Fans appeared first on Reality Tea.
CELEBRITIES
Reality Tea

Audrina Patridge Felt ‘Personally Attacked’ By Justin Timberlake At The VMAs

MTV gave music fans everything they wanted and more. For many years, the network’s sole purpose was devoted to distributing and showcasing the world’s most popular music videos for fans to enjoy, dance to, and sing along with. But in the late ’90s and throughout the early 2000s, MTV started to play fewer videos and […] The post Audrina Patridge Felt ‘Personally Attacked’ By Justin Timberlake At The VMAs appeared first on Reality Tea.
CELEBRITIES
Reality Tea

Reality Tea

Los Angeles, CA
28K+
Followers
3K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Reality TV News Spilled Daily From Your Favorite Reality Shows!

 https://www.realitytea.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy