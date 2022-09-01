ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

Column: Putting the Ole Miss vs. Troy game into perspective

OXFORD, Miss. — Putting the Ole Miss vs. Troy game into perspective is one of the calls to action for the Rebels’ coaching staff over the next few days. The coaches are analyzing the takeaways from the game and perusing and running the stats. There were facets of...
WATCH: Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin’s Monday Presser

Coach Kiffin talked about the performance of the offense and defense, along with his players of the game. He assessed the performance of last Saturday’s starter at quarterback, Jaxson Dart, and also reiterated that sophomore quarterback Luke Altmyer will start against Central Arkansas. Evelyn has covered sports for over...
Notes from Ole Miss’ 28-10 win over Troy

OXFORD, Miss. – During the spring, most Ole Miss fans wondered who would be the standout quarterback in the season opener. But the bigger question may have been which running back would be the most productive?. TCU transfer Zach Evans ran for 130 yards, but just as impressive was...
The Rebel RoundUp Preview: Ole Miss hosts Troy in Season Opener

OXFORD, Miss. — Ole Miss football is back! Fresh off an incredible second year, Rebel head coach Lane Kiffin and company look to retool things as the portal king has brought in plenty of fresh faces to Oxford. It’s a fun time to be an Ole Miss fan as...
Column: On Expectations for the 2022 Season

OXFORD, Miss. — With few exceptions over the years my approach towards expectations for a coming Ole Miss football season has tended towards cautious optimism. Some of those years it has been more optimistic than others. This is one of those years. Of course, many times my optimism was...
Ole Miss defeats Troy, 28-10, in season opener at Vaught-Hemingway

OXFORD, Miss. — The Ole Miss football team started its 2022 campaign by defeating the Troy Trojans, 28-10, at Vaught-Hemingway Saturday. “Glad to get to 1-0, you can’t get to 2-0, so we did that,” head coach Lane Kiffin said after the game. “I really liked how...
Notes and Notables from the Rebels’ 28-10 win over Troy

OXFORD, Miss. — Ole Miss defeated Troy, 28-10, Saturday at Vaught-Hemingway in the season opener for both teams. Here are some notables from the game, courtesy of Ole Miss Athletics. SERIES INFORMATION. This game marked just the second all-time meeting between Ole Miss and Troy. • The Rebels defeated...
