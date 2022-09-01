Read full article on original website
SEC Wrap-Up: The league goes 13-1 this weekend; LSU with the only loss
OXFORD, Miss. – Oh, come on LSU. The Bayou Bengals were literally a fingertip away from taking Florida State into overtime, but an LSU extra point was blocked with no time on the clock and the Seminoles escaped with a 24-23 win. The Tigers’ loss was the only one...
Party in the ‘Sip: Ole Miss fans, players enjoy Saturday’s atmosphere in the Vaught
OXFORD, Miss. – Saturday, Vaught-Hemingway Stadium played host to the Troy Trojans and 60,533 fans. It was the largest non-conference game crowd in Oxford in five years. The attendance was also something new for Ole Miss running back Zach Evans in his first appearance at VHS since transferring from Texas Christian.
Column: Putting the Ole Miss vs. Troy game into perspective
OXFORD, Miss. — Putting the Ole Miss vs. Troy game into perspective is one of the calls to action for the Rebels’ coaching staff over the next few days. The coaches are analyzing the takeaways from the game and perusing and running the stats. There were facets of...
‘Tell the Truth Monday:’ Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin recaps the Troy game, looks ahead to Central Arkansas
OXFORD, Miss. – On the bright side, Ole Miss defeated Troy 28-10 Saturday. But, then the players were tasked with facing the Rebels’ coaches on ‘Tell the Truth Monday.’. “We have ‘Tell the Truth Monday,’ you know it’s what the meetings are in the morning — the...
WATCH: Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin’s Monday Presser
Coach Kiffin talked about the performance of the offense and defense, along with his players of the game. He assessed the performance of last Saturday’s starter at quarterback, Jaxson Dart, and also reiterated that sophomore quarterback Luke Altmyer will start against Central Arkansas. Evelyn has covered sports for over...
Ole Miss running back room in great hands with Evans, Bentley IV and Judkins
OXFORD, Miss. — The Rebel ground game of 2022 looks to be in great hands. The Ole Miss offense racked up a total of 433 yards in the Rebs’ 28-10 win over Troy Saturday, 266 of which came from rushing yards. Three of the four Rebel touchdowns came on the ground.
Notes from Ole Miss’ 28-10 win over Troy
OXFORD, Miss. – During the spring, most Ole Miss fans wondered who would be the standout quarterback in the season opener. But the bigger question may have been which running back would be the most productive?. TCU transfer Zach Evans ran for 130 yards, but just as impressive was...
The Rebel RoundUp Preview: Ole Miss hosts Troy in Season Opener
OXFORD, Miss. — Ole Miss football is back! Fresh off an incredible second year, Rebel head coach Lane Kiffin and company look to retool things as the portal king has brought in plenty of fresh faces to Oxford. It’s a fun time to be an Ole Miss fan as...
Column: On Expectations for the 2022 Season
OXFORD, Miss. — With few exceptions over the years my approach towards expectations for a coming Ole Miss football season has tended towards cautious optimism. Some of those years it has been more optimistic than others. This is one of those years. Of course, many times my optimism was...
Ole Miss defeats Troy, 28-10, in season opener at Vaught-Hemingway
OXFORD, Miss. — The Ole Miss football team started its 2022 campaign by defeating the Troy Trojans, 28-10, at Vaught-Hemingway Saturday. “Glad to get to 1-0, you can’t get to 2-0, so we did that,” head coach Lane Kiffin said after the game. “I really liked how...
Notes and Notables from the Rebels’ 28-10 win over Troy
OXFORD, Miss. — Ole Miss defeated Troy, 28-10, Saturday at Vaught-Hemingway in the season opener for both teams. Here are some notables from the game, courtesy of Ole Miss Athletics. SERIES INFORMATION. This game marked just the second all-time meeting between Ole Miss and Troy. • The Rebels defeated...
