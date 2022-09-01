Read full article on original website
18-year-old woman shot in the head, killed in North Baltimore
BALTIMORE -- An 18-year-old woman was shot in the head and killed overnight in North Baltimore, police said. Officers responded around 1 a.m. Thursday to the 500 block of Tunbridge Road in Govans, where they found the victim shot in a home. She was pronounced dead on the scene police said.
Washington DC woman runs over and kills boyfriend with car: police
A Maryland woman was arrested and charged with killing her boyfriend by mowing him down with her car. Prince George’s County police charged 38-year-old Udele Burno with vehicular manslaughter in the death of 40-year-old Shamatto Clarke. On August 20, at approximately 8:45 p.m., officers responded to a call for...
Police locate family members of baby found in stroller in Baltimore alleyway
UPDATE: Baltimore police say family members of the infant found in a stroller in a Southeast Baltimore alley have been located.An infant was found left in an alleyway Thursday in Southeast Baltimore, police said. The baby, who was in a stroller half-clothed, was found at 11:30 a.m. in an alley off the 1500 block of Broening Highway and dropped off at a police station, police said. Police are asking for help finding the parents. Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Southeastern District at 410-396-2422.
Library police officer is killed during baton training after retired lieutenant, 58, hired to help with exercise took out a gun and fired a shot
A retired police officer fatally shot a woman during a training exercise at a Washington, D.C. library, according to the metropolitan police. Former police lieutenant Jesse Porter, 58, was arrested after he pulled out his gun and shot 25-year-old Maurica Manyan, from Maryland, in the conference room of the Anacostia Neighborhood Library.
West Baltimore neighborhood rattled by two deadly shootings separated by single block
BALTIMORE -- Homicide detectives are investigating two deadly shootings separated by a single block in West Baltimore, according to authorities.The two shootings happened less than twelve hours apart in the neighborhood of Woodbrook.The first shooting occurred at 10:42 p.m. in the 2300 block of Edgemont Avenue, police said.That's when someone shot a 59-year-old man in the chest, according to authorities.Officers found him inside of a house. Medics pronounced him dead at the site of the shooting, police said.Hours later, at 8:56 a.m., officers learned that a 38-year-old man had been shot in the 2300 block of Ruskin, according to authorities.The man had been shot multiple times. He sustained gunshot wounds to the upper body and head, police said.The man was taken to a local hospital where staff pronounced him dead, according to authorities.Anyone with information about either of these shootings should contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.Anonymous tipsters can call the Metro Crime Stopper tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
Boy, 17, dies and another fighting for life after street fight involving ‘mob of men with machetes’ as cops hunt killer
A TEENAGER was stabbed to death and another is fighting for life after a huge street fight in east London. A mob of men armed with machetes were reportedly involved in the mass brawl shortly after midnight last night. Police were called to Lichfield Road in Bow where officers found...
Family mourns teenager who was gunned down in parking lot of Northeast Baltimore school
BALTIMORE -– The family of a 17-year-old boy who was shot and killed in the parking lot of Mergenthaler High School during dismissal Friday remembers him as a loving person.The Baltimore Police Department identified the gunshot victim as Jeremiah Brogden.At the close of the first week of classes, a student from a different school showed up at Mervo's campus where a confrontation ensued, according to investigators. That argument escalated. The teenage student took out a gun and fired it at Brogden several times, police said.That person fled following the shooting. School Resource Officers caught him in the neighborhood behind the school...
Police release image of suspect wanted in shooting inside Olney barbershop that left 4-year-old boy injured
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police released a photo of the suspect wanted in a shooting inside a barbershop that left a 4-year-old boy injured in Olney last weekend. Police say the boy's father brought him and his 7-year-old brother to get haircuts at the barbershop on the 5000 block of Rising Sun Avenue. While they were waiting, the father exited the barbershop to get some money. While the father was outside, another individual walked into the barber shop and got into an argument with someone in the rear of the shop. The argument ended with the individual producing a gun and chasing another man through the barbershop. The suspect fired the gun several times and struck the 4-year-old boy once in the hand. The child was taken to an area hospital and released to his parents. Anyone with information is urged to contact police.
Man fatally shot by police in Englewood
ENGLEWOOD, N.J. -- A man was shot and killed by police in Englewood on Saturday morning.Officers were sent to a home on West Englewood Avenue around 8:30 a.m. in response to a 911 call reporting a domestic dispute and stabbing.Officials say officers entered the home and shot a male civilian. He was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.The Attorney General's office is investigating the shooting.Further details have not yet been released.
At least 1 dead, multiple injured in shooting at Maryland 7-Eleven
Authorities are investigating a shooting at a 7-Eleven convenience store in Prince George’s County, Maryland, that left at least one man dead and multiple others injured. Police say they are still searching for a suspect.Sept. 4, 2022.
