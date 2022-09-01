ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Dr. Quinn Medicine Woman' stars Jane Seymour and Joe Lando reunite for Lifetime's 'A Christmas Spark'

By Stephen Iervolino
 4 days ago
No, it's not a Dr. Quinn Medicine Woman reboot, but it's close: ABC Audio has confirmed that Jane Seymour and her former co-star Joe Lando are getting back together for a Lifetime Christmas movie.

As part of the network's It's A Wonderful Lifetime line-up, the Toni Braxton-produced A Christmas Spark will bring the actors back together in a romantic movie that will have Seymour playing recently widowed Molly, "who has lost her zest for life and given up on ever finding love again."

Lifetime teases, "But when she decides to visit her daughter for Christmas, she has no idea what holiday magic is in store for her. A former drama teacher, Molly reluctantly takes on the job of directing the town's Christmas pageant and soon finds herself falling for her leading man, Hank (Lando), the town's most eligible bachelor."

As the unlikely pair finds love, Molly, "rediscovers her inner free spirit and finds a new lease on life..."

The project is among a trio of new holiday movies announced Thursday by the network, including Kirk Franklin's The Night Before Christmas starring Grammy winner Franklin and Power's Naturi Naughton, and Merry Swissmas starring Full House's Jodie Sweetin and David Pinard.

Debuting on November 5, Merry Swissmas kicks off Lifetime's holiday movie season; the full schedule will be revealed later in the fall.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

