Rev. Rafael Cruz and Christians Engaged President, Bunni Pounds, spoke in Tyler, Texas at Awakening Night on September 1Tour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Ex-Boyfriend, Sister And Cousin Arrested After Disappearance Of Pregnant Texas WomanThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedKilgore, TX
In Tyler, Texas - Texas College kicks off its Fall 2022 school semester 128 years laterTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
LWV of Tyler - Smith County, presented 3 "Making Democracy Work" awards at their Women's Equality Day celebration eventTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Breaking big barriers: Anya Kearns becomes the 2nd African American woman Captain at Delta Air LinesTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
inforney.com
Tyler alterations business celebrates 40 years, passes legacy onto new ownership
Mary’s Alterations is celebrating 40 years in business as it gains new ownership. In 1982, Mary Castillo took her passion for sewing to the public when she opened her first alterations shop on Erwin Street. Forty years later, her business thrives, seeing hundreds of customers every month. From simple...
etxview.com
Authentic Kilgore taco shop with vintage flair perfect for a casual night
Just because summer has come to a close doesn’t mean you have to stop wearing colorful clothes. Lively, vibrant fashion is fun to wear year-round. View photos from our September/October Fashion Shoot here to see some fashionable young adult clothing options modeled at a lively local restaurant – one you’ll definitely want to put on your must-try list. Doc’s Taco Shop is a great place to hang out with friends and family.
etxview.com
Mystery loves company: ‘Speakeasy’ uncovered in 1920s Tyler home renovated into B&B
Louis and Angel Sironen are living their dream as proprietors of their Tyler bed and breakfast The Wren in the Willows. Conveniently located between the hospital district and downtown, the beautifully restored, two-story craftsman-style house serves as an oasis in the world of hotel chains and owner-hosted Airbnbs. “We have...
inforney.com
PHOTOS: Sharon Shrine Circus in Tyler
Sharon Shrine Circus arrived Saturday in Tyler as part of its annual tour in East Texas. Spectators gathered at The Oil Palace to enjoy two hours of entertainment with trained animals, clowns, acrobats and more. More shows are scheduled at 1:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. today and Monday in Tyler.
theeasttexasweekend.com
From Family Home to an East Texas Shopping Experience
Hidden away near Gilmer you can find a shopping experience that’s bringing the community together with new and exciting ways each month!. 80 Acre Market started in October of 2021, and as the name suggests, the property is 80 acres that owners Josh and Holly Smallwood have turned into a full escape where you can shop, enjoy live music, have a drink, grab a bite, and let the kids play while you relax.
Gun Barrel City fire, police to hold Procession of Lights in honor of 9/11
GUN BARREL CITY, Texas (KETK) – The Lake Area and Cedar Creek Lake fire and police departments said they are going to hold a procession of lights in honor of the victims who lost their lives on 9/11. EMS and other East Texas first responders will join the procession, which will start on Sept. 11 […]
etxview.com
Kilgore’s biggest fan: Man devotes time to community, serves youth
Just about everybody in Kilgore knows his name. He doesn’t miss a game, always supporting local sports and youth. The city’s mayor even calls him the glue of the community. His name is Travis Martin – Kilgore’s biggest fan. Martin has supported the city with his...
Brindle pup Lucky available for adoption in Tyler
My name is Lucky. I’m available for adoption at the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People in Tyler. Lucky is about a year old, has a gorgeous brindle coat, weighs about 40 pounds and is fully vetted. Lucky would be the perfect companion for someone who jogs or runs. She loves to take brisk walks and loves to go for rides in the car. Lucky will go home with a starter kit of food, a collar and leash and a certificate for 1/2 price on basic obedience from Tyler Obedience Training Club. For information on adopting Lucky, call 903-597-2471 or check the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People website – petsfurpeople.org. Pets Fur People requires a completed adoption application before a meet-and-greet can be arranged. Adoption hours are 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday — closed for lunch 1-2 p.m. Pets Fur People is the only brick-and-mortar, no-kill shelter in East Texas. They offer routine vaccinations except for rabies to the public for dogs and cats. Follow them on Facebook. Please be a responsible pet owner — spay or neuter your pets. Donations are appreciated at petsfurpeople.org.
inforney.com
Tyler man's photo of downtown to be displayed across the state
A photo of downtown Tyler taken by native John Franzen is set to travel across Texas. The city announced Franzen as the winner of a contest in which his photo will be displayed on the Texas Downtown Association banner that will make several stops around the state. The association is...
Tyler Crumbl Cookies to host fundraiser for employee killed in car crash
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Tyler Crumbl Cookies store is hosting a fundraiser on Friday, Sept. 2 for Molly Reck, one of their Crumbl Crew members who passed away in an auto-accident on Aug. 17. All proceeds made that day will be donated to the family. Community members are invited to attend the fundraiser. “Crumbl’s […]
Meal A Day Menu – Sept. 5-9, 2022
Volunteers prepare meals at the Sulphur Springs Senior Citizens Center and deliver them five days a week to Meal A Day program recipients in Sulphur Springs and Hopkins County. The Meal A Day Menu for the week of Sept. 5-9, 2022 includes:. MONDAY, September 5 — Chili Dogs, Baked Beans....
etxview.com
Kilgore native living dream as a blues artist, mentored by legends
At 12 years old, Ally Venable couldn’t have dreamed what her life would be like now, more than a decade later. She had fallen in love with music and just learned to play guitar. Growing up in East Texas, she looked up to accomplished female artists like Carrie Underwood and Lindale-native Miranda Lambert. She started playing country music and performing live. Her sound changed and developed over time, but once she was introduced to the blues – she was hooked. It was Stevie Ray Vaughan’s music that really drew her into the genre.
KTRE
City of Tyler retimes 19 traffic signals as part of master plan study
The weather may be bringing unwanted visitors into your yard. Recent drought conditions have caused armadillos to leave the woods in search of food in residential areas. The fire happened in the 400 block of Whitehouse Drive. Updated: 11 hours ago. During her time at the hospital she has delivered...
KTRE
Fentanyl Abuse In East Texas
East Texas nurses to train on specific aspects of caring for kids with cancer. “We are training our nurses at our Longview and Tyler facilities so that they can access those ports on those kids to save the parents who drive to Dallas,” said Starla Bickerstaff. “If we can get them what they need here and send them back home, that is what our goal is.”
Nearly 100 East Texas school districts to stand with Uvalde on Tuesday
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Nearly 100 East Texas schools have announced how they plan to show support to the Uvalde community on their first day back to campus. Tragedy struck Robb Elementary school in Uvalde on May 24 after a mass shooting claiming the lives of 19 children and two teachers. Tuesday is set to […]
inforney.com
Tyler police step up DWI enforcement during Labor Day weekend
Tyler police have added extra officers on the streets for the long holiday weekend. Andy Erbaugh, spokesperson for TPD, said starting Friday, the department is using the officers for its Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP) to "watch out for impaired or intoxicated drivers in highly congested areas within the city and Lake Tyler."
KTAL
TxDOT allows family to keep daughter’s roadside memorial in Cherokee County
TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Ally Goad will be remembered as a free spirit and a positive light who loved being around friends and family. “She was somebody that was always full of adventure and would drag anybody on those adventures with her,” said her mom Danette Goad. At...
Deaths on Toll 49 raise concerns in many Tyler area residents
TYLER, Texas (KETK) — This week, another person lost their life on Toll 49. This was at least the fourth fatal wreck KETK News has reported on that toll road in just this year. “I won’t drive it myself,” said Richard Petty, a concerned driver. Petty, a Tyler resident, said he tries to bypass the […]
tjc.edu
TJC announces new leadership roles
Mayfield named director of public affairs and media relations. Whitney Mayfield has been named director of public affairs and media relations. In her new position, Mayfield serves as the initial contact for media inquiries, coordinates media events and interview requests, and develops TJC’s external communications strategy. Prior to joining...
Multiple students taken to hospital for dehydration following halftime performance at East Texas high school football game
BROWNSBORO, Texas — Multiple students were hospitalized and evaluated for heat-related illnesses during Brownsboro's football game Friday night. According to Brownsboro Fire and Rescue, following the halftime show around 9 p.m., student performers and band members began to exit the field when officials were alerted of three students who were in need of medical attention for "heat exposure type symptoms."
