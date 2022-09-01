ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, TX

etxview.com

Authentic Kilgore taco shop with vintage flair perfect for a casual night

Just because summer has come to a close doesn’t mean you have to stop wearing colorful clothes. Lively, vibrant fashion is fun to wear year-round. View photos from our September/October Fashion Shoot here to see some fashionable young adult clothing options modeled at a lively local restaurant – one you’ll definitely want to put on your must-try list. Doc’s Taco Shop is a great place to hang out with friends and family.
KILGORE, TX
inforney.com

PHOTOS: Sharon Shrine Circus in Tyler

Sharon Shrine Circus arrived Saturday in Tyler as part of its annual tour in East Texas. Spectators gathered at The Oil Palace to enjoy two hours of entertainment with trained animals, clowns, acrobats and more. More shows are scheduled at 1:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. today and Monday in Tyler.
TYLER, TX
theeasttexasweekend.com

From Family Home to an East Texas Shopping Experience

Hidden away near Gilmer you can find a shopping experience that’s bringing the community together with new and exciting ways each month!. 80 Acre Market started in October of 2021, and as the name suggests, the property is 80 acres that owners Josh and Holly Smallwood have turned into a full escape where you can shop, enjoy live music, have a drink, grab a bite, and let the kids play while you relax.
GILMER, TX
inForney.com

Brindle pup Lucky available for adoption in Tyler

My name is Lucky. I’m available for adoption at the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People in Tyler. Lucky is about a year old, has a gorgeous brindle coat, weighs about 40 pounds and is fully vetted. Lucky would be the perfect companion for someone who jogs or runs. She loves to take brisk walks and loves to go for rides in the car. Lucky will go home with a starter kit of food, a collar and leash and a certificate for 1/2 price on basic obedience from Tyler Obedience Training Club. For information on adopting Lucky, call 903-597-2471 or check the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People website – petsfurpeople.org. Pets Fur People requires a completed adoption application before a meet-and-greet can be arranged. Adoption hours are 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday — closed for lunch 1-2 p.m. Pets Fur People is the only brick-and-mortar, no-kill shelter in East Texas. They offer routine vaccinations except for rabies to the public for dogs and cats. Follow them on Facebook. Please be a responsible pet owner — spay or neuter your pets. Donations are appreciated at petsfurpeople.org.
TYLER, TX
inforney.com

Tyler man's photo of downtown to be displayed across the state

A photo of downtown Tyler taken by native John Franzen is set to travel across Texas. The city announced Franzen as the winner of a contest in which his photo will be displayed on the Texas Downtown Association banner that will make several stops around the state. The association is...
TYLER, TX
KSST Radio

Meal A Day Menu – Sept. 5-9, 2022

Volunteers prepare meals at the Sulphur Springs Senior Citizens Center and deliver them five days a week to Meal A Day program recipients in Sulphur Springs and Hopkins County. The Meal A Day Menu for the week of Sept. 5-9, 2022 includes:. MONDAY, September 5 — Chili Dogs, Baked Beans....
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
etxview.com

Kilgore native living dream as a blues artist, mentored by legends

At 12 years old, Ally Venable couldn’t have dreamed what her life would be like now, more than a decade later. She had fallen in love with music and just learned to play guitar. Growing up in East Texas, she looked up to accomplished female artists like Carrie Underwood and Lindale-native Miranda Lambert. She started playing country music and performing live. Her sound changed and developed over time, but once she was introduced to the blues – she was hooked. It was Stevie Ray Vaughan’s music that really drew her into the genre.
KILGORE, TX
KTRE

City of Tyler retimes 19 traffic signals as part of master plan study

The weather may be bringing unwanted visitors into your yard. Recent drought conditions have caused armadillos to leave the woods in search of food in residential areas. The fire happened in the 400 block of Whitehouse Drive. Updated: 11 hours ago. During her time at the hospital she has delivered...
TYLER, TX
KTRE

Fentanyl Abuse In East Texas

East Texas nurses to train on specific aspects of caring for kids with cancer. “We are training our nurses at our Longview and Tyler facilities so that they can access those ports on those kids to save the parents who drive to Dallas,” said Starla Bickerstaff. “If we can get them what they need here and send them back home, that is what our goal is.”
LONGVIEW, TX
inforney.com

Tyler police step up DWI enforcement during Labor Day weekend

Tyler police have added extra officers on the streets for the long holiday weekend. Andy Erbaugh, spokesperson for TPD, said starting Friday, the department is using the officers for its Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP) to "watch out for impaired or intoxicated drivers in highly congested areas within the city and Lake Tyler."
TYLER, TX
tjc.edu

TJC announces new leadership roles

Mayfield named director of public affairs and media relations. Whitney Mayfield has been named director of public affairs and media relations. In her new position, Mayfield serves as the initial contact for media inquiries, coordinates media events and interview requests, and develops TJC’s external communications strategy. Prior to joining...
TYLER, TX
CBS19

Multiple students taken to hospital for dehydration following halftime performance at East Texas high school football game

BROWNSBORO, Texas — Multiple students were hospitalized and evaluated for heat-related illnesses during Brownsboro's football game Friday night. According to Brownsboro Fire and Rescue, following the halftime show around 9 p.m., student performers and band members began to exit the field when officials were alerted of three students who were in need of medical attention for "heat exposure type symptoms."
BROWNSBORO, TX

