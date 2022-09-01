KEARNEY — A $25 million renovation for the University of Nebraska at Kearney Calvin T. Ryan Library will focus on accessibility and infrastructure improvements. The project was approved in Oct. 2021 by the University of Nebraska Board of Regents as a major renovation to better meet the needs of students, staff and faculty. Aspects of the project have been scaled back due to the pandemic, labor shortages and costs of lumber, steel and other materials critical for construction, said UNK News Editor Tyler Ellyson.

