Read full article on original website
Related
Kearney Hub
Stabbing, probation violation sends Kearney man to prison
KEARNEY — A Kearney man is serving eight to 15 years in prison for a 2021 stabbing, and violating his probation. Brandon Jacobs, 39, was sentenced in Buffalo County District Court for use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony in the Sept. 16, 2021, incident. Judge John Marsh gave him 348 days credit for time already served in jail.
Kearney Hub
Kearney police targeting streets in September for traffic enforcement
KEARNEY — The Kearney Police Department has announced its priority traffic enforcement areas for September. West 48th Street — Second Avenue to 17th Avenue;. Fifth Avenue — 11th Street to South Railroad Street. Although officers may enforce any observed violations in priority enforcement zones, they will be...
Kearney Hub
Kearney man missing, considered endangered
KEARNEY — The Buffalo County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a Kearney man. Brian Strong, 51,was last seen in the area of Coal Chute Road and Imperial Avenue, east of Kearney, and is considered to be endangered. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, jeans, cowboys boots and was carrying a larger boom box-style radio.
Kearney Hub
'Kearney at War and Peace, 1917-1919' theme for brown bag lunch
KEARNEY — Nathan Tye of the University of Nebraska at Kearney will present the September History Brown Bag lunch series at Kearney Public Library. Tye’s presentation will be titled “Kearney at War and Peace, 1917-1919.” The program will be noon-1 p.m. Sept. 14. KPL and the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kearney Hub
Corvettes, Cadillacs and classic "big dolls" clothing in Kearney
KEARNEY —If you thought vintage cars were the only fascinating relics inside Kearney's Classic Car Collection, you haven’t walked through the museum with Jackie Purdy. Displayed among those 200 automobiles are a poodle skirt from the ‘50s, a flapper dress from the ‘20s, a furry white muff and an American Red Cross volunteer’s uniform from the 1950s.
Kearney Hub
Kearney High alum reflects on graduating high school 80 years ago
KEARNEY — When Wendell Muller was a freshman in high school, he would ride his bike or a horse three miles to a neighbor’s home in order to catch a ride to school. Muller graduated from Kearney’s Longfellow High School in 1942. At the age of 97, Muller is one of the oldest living KHS alumni in Kearney.
Kearney Hub
Kearney High golfers sixth at Grand Island
GRAND ISLAND — Kearney High finished sixth Friday at the Grand Island Invitational golf tournament at Jackrabbit Run golf Course. Lincoln East won the tournament with a 314 scores. Kearney shot a 37w but was only three strokes out of fourth place. For the Bearcats, Lauren Lydiatt shot a...
Kearney Hub
Rebranded Antelope Bookstore ready to open doors as Loper Spirit Shop
KEARNEY — The Antelope Bookstore is no more, as the space in the Nebraskan Student Union is being rebranded into the Loper Spirit Shop. After creating the UNK online bookstore with Akademos, students can purchase their textbooks online, and the university will now oversee the apparel, gifts and merchandise in-house.
RELATED PEOPLE
Kearney Hub
Kearney's Northeast Elementary to participate in fresh fruit, veggies program
KEARNEY — Northeast Elementary in Kearney was recently chosen to receive fresh fruits and vegetables for students via the Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Program. The Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Program is a federally assisted program providing free fresh fruits and vegetables to children at eligible elementary schools during the school day.
Kearney Hub
Buffalo County Republicans plan monthly meeting on Sept. 12
The Buffalo County Republican Party will be holding its monthly meeting at the Kearney Public Library on Sept. 12. Sign-in and social time is 6:30-7 p.m., with the business meeting following from 7-8:30 p.m. Candidates Derek Rusher, for the NPPD Board, and Julie Hehnke, for the NU Board of Regents,...
Kearney Hub
Calvin T. Ryan Library update to focus on accessibility, infrastructure
KEARNEY — A $25 million renovation for the University of Nebraska at Kearney Calvin T. Ryan Library will focus on accessibility and infrastructure improvements. The project was approved in Oct. 2021 by the University of Nebraska Board of Regents as a major renovation to better meet the needs of students, staff and faculty. Aspects of the project have been scaled back due to the pandemic, labor shortages and costs of lumber, steel and other materials critical for construction, said UNK News Editor Tyler Ellyson.
Kearney Hub
Kearney data center's growth boosts NPPD's economic ranking
COLUMBUS — Nebraska Public Power District has been ranked as one of the top 20 utilities in the country for economic development. The Compute North data center at Kearney's Tech oNE technology park played a role in NPPD's achievement, according to spokesman Grant Otten. A few of the projects...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Kearney Hub
Loper Weekend Roundup:UNK golf teams dominate at Mount Marty Inv.
YANKTON, S.D. — The University of Nebraska at Kearney women's golf team dominated the Mount Marty Invitational, placing first and second Friday in South Dakota. The "A" team shot a 603 (306-297) with the "B" team posting a 664 (328-336). Mount Marty came in third at 672. In an...
Kearney Hub
Ravenna girls win Gibbon cross country invitational; area XC round up
GIBBON — Ravenna sophomore Matti Lyions won the Ron Priebe Gibbon Invitational Thursday at Valley View Golf Course, leading the Bluejays to the team title. Lyions ran the hilly, 5-kilometer race in 24 minutes, 44.89 second. Alyssa Ferguson (25:27.24) finished second and Mayte Meza of Shelton was third. Freshman...
Kearney Hub
Kearney High goes 1-3 at Norfolk softball tourney
NORFOLK — The Kearney High softball team went 1-2 at the Norfolk Invitational on Saturday, beating Lincoln Northeast 7-6 after losing to Omaha Marian 12-0 and Columbus 11-6. The Bearcats came out on top of the Rockets, scoring the winning run in the bottom of the fifth. Facing a time limit and with the score tied, Kearney’s Oliva Wright singled to left, scoring Kenli Becker with the winning run.
Kearney Hub
UNK volleyball finishes off 4-0 weekend at Kentucky Wesleyan Invitational
OWENSBORO, Kentucky — The ninth-ranked University of Nebraska at Kearney volleyball team strode past Lincoln Memorial 25-12, 25-14, 25-14 and fought off St. Anselm 25-8, 25-23, 25-23 Saturday in Owensboro, Kentucky, to finish 4-0 in the Kentucky Wesleyan Invitational. UNK (9-0) had a superlative effort in the morning against...
Comments / 0