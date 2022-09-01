ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eagle Pass, TX

KSAT 12

Emotions running high on first day of school for Uvalde CISD

UVALDE, Texas – A mixed bag of emotions. “It’s just sad,” Jessica Garcia, a parent to three children who are returning to Uvalde CISD, said. “It’s like still fresh.”. From anxious and sad to excited and happy, emotions were running high on the first day...
UVALDE, TX
Eagle Pass, TX
Eagle Pass, TX
Uvalde, TX
Eagle Pass, TX
Uvalde, TX
Uvalde, TX
Uvalde, TX
KSAT 12

Gov. Greg Abbott deploys state troopers to “anti-gang effort” in Uvalde after two juveniles are injured in shooting

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Gov. Greg Abbott is deploying Department of Public Safety officers to combat what he called gang violence in Uvalde after local police said two juveniles were shot there Thursday. The governor’s immediate call for a statewide response comes as the state police force continues facing criticism for the delayed reaction to the deadly school shooting in Uvalde earlier this year.
UVALDE, TX
KSAT 12

Five Department of Public Safety officers face a formal investigation over Uvalde shooting response

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Five Texas Department of Public Safety officers who responded to the Uvalde school shooting in May will face an investigation into their actions at Robb Elementary, the agency said. Two officers were suspended with pay until the investigation is resolved, the agency said. The other three officers under investigation remained on duty.
UVALDE, TX
KSAT 12

Applications for Uvalde fund to open next week

SAN ANTONIO – Months of waiting will soon come to an end as the National Compassion Fund announces plans to distribute donations to Uvalde families. Families affected by the shooting will be able to apply for financial assistance starting next week. Collected through the Uvalde Together We Ride Fund,...
UVALDE, TX

