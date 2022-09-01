Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KSAT 12
“I’m scared that it might happen again”: Uvalde parents send their kids back to school
UVALDE — The morning was still pitch black, the neighborhood quiet enough to hear a pin drop. In their living room, 10-year-old Adrianna Medina and her three siblings got ready for the first day of school. Adrianna had known since the night before that today she would step into...
KSAT 12
A letter from GMSA anchors to town of Uvalde on first day of school
👉 WATCH LIVE: GMSA provides live coverage of Uvalde CISD’s first day back to school since Robb Elementary tragedy. It’s the first day of school for students, teachers and staff in Uvalde and we want you to know that you are all in our hearts and in our prayers.
KSAT 12
Emotions running high on first day of school for Uvalde CISD
UVALDE, Texas – A mixed bag of emotions. “It’s just sad,” Jessica Garcia, a parent to three children who are returning to Uvalde CISD, said. “It’s like still fresh.”. From anxious and sad to excited and happy, emotions were running high on the first day...
KSAT 12
4 in custody after shooting at Uvalde Memorial Park leaves 2 people injured, police say
UVALDE – Two people are hospitalized in San Antonio after being shot at Uvalde Memorial Park Thursday evening, according to Uvalde police. Four suspects are now in custody. The shooting happened around 5:30 p.m. at the park, located at 401 E. Main Street, about two miles from Robb Elementary School.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KSAT 12
Gov. Greg Abbott deploys state troopers to “anti-gang effort” in Uvalde after two juveniles are injured in shooting
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Gov. Greg Abbott is deploying Department of Public Safety officers to combat what he called gang violence in Uvalde after local police said two juveniles were shot there Thursday. The governor’s immediate call for a statewide response comes as the state police force continues facing criticism for the delayed reaction to the deadly school shooting in Uvalde earlier this year.
KSAT 12
Five Department of Public Safety officers face a formal investigation over Uvalde shooting response
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Five Texas Department of Public Safety officers who responded to the Uvalde school shooting in May will face an investigation into their actions at Robb Elementary, the agency said. Two officers were suspended with pay until the investigation is resolved, the agency said. The other three officers under investigation remained on duty.
KSAT 12
Applications for Uvalde fund to open next week
SAN ANTONIO – Months of waiting will soon come to an end as the National Compassion Fund announces plans to distribute donations to Uvalde families. Families affected by the shooting will be able to apply for financial assistance starting next week. Collected through the Uvalde Together We Ride Fund,...
KSAT 12
Feds make largest methamphetamine seizure in Del Rio Port of Entry’s history
DEL RIO, Texas – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Del Rio Port of Entry seized methamphetamine valued at $11.9 million, the largest in the port’s history, according to CBP officials. On Monday, a tractor-trailer attempted to cross the Del Rio International Bridge when a CBP...
Comments / 0