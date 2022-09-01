ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellingham, WA

Here’s how I-5 crash that injured two and stopped traffic south of Bellingham occurred

By David Rasbach
Bellingham Herald
Bellingham Herald
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11tfa3_0hek9LLD00

Two motorcyclists were injured and traffic was backed up seven miles after a multi-car crash south of Bellingham near the Alger exit that was believed to be caused by inattentive driving.

The crash was first reported at 12:26 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 1, according to the Washington State Patrol report on the incident.

The injured motorcyclists were a 39-year-old man from Modesto, Calif., and a 79-year-old man from New York City, according to the report, and both were taken to Skagit Valley Hospital.

The crash occurred near a zone where the Washington State Department of Transportation was replacing some guardrail, Trooper Jacob Kennett told The Bellingham Herald.

The two motorcyclists, who were believed to be a father and son, were following behind a white pickup truck in the left lane, while a black pickup was in the right lane, Kennett reported.

According to the incident report, a 2019 Ford Transit van driven by Kevin A. Maroquin Guevara, 21 of Bellingham, did not slow for traffic congestion and struck the two motorcycles from behind. It then continued and reportedly struck the two other trucks.

The rider of the motorcycle that was struck first suffered injuries that Kennett said were “severe,” while the other motorcyclist’s injuries were more “moderate.”

Both motorcycle riders were wearing helmets, the report states, and seat belts were worn by the other three drivers. Though drugs or alcohol were not believed to have been involved, the report states that inattentive driving caused the crash and charges are pending for Maroquin Guevara.

WSDOT reported via Twitter at 1:12 p.m. that northbound traffic was being diverted to Bow Hill Road. At approximately 1:40 p.m., crews were able to open the right lane, but by then, the backup was nearly six miles long, well beyond the Skagit Casino.

At 2:44 p.m., WDOT tweeted that both northbound lanes had been reopened, “However, the back-up is still about seven miles long.”

Comments / 2

Torrey
4d ago

an earlier story said it had backed up to Burlington but technically I guess Bow Hill is close if not the county line.Either way I hope everyone's alright.

Reply
2
Related
whatcom-news.com

Lakeway Drive car vs bicyclist crash sends 1 to the hospital

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — First responders were dispatched to Lakeway Drive under the I-5 overpass about 9:30pm on Saturday, September 3rd, due to a report of a car versus bicyclist collision. Initial radioed reports from the scene were that the victim was located west of the overpass and injured. Bellingham...
BELLINGHAM, WA
KOMO News

One person shot in Everett, police searching for a suspect

EVERETT, Wash. - Everett Police say they are searching for a suspect after someone was shot in Henry M Jackson Park Monday. According to police, the suspect fired several rounds into the parking hitting one person. The victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. It is...
EVERETT, WA
whatcom-news.com

1 arrested for DUI after I-5 rollover crash in Ferndale

FERNDALE, Wash. — First responders were dispatched to the northbound lanes of I-5, north of the Main Street interchange in Ferndale, about 10:40pm, Thursday, September 1st, due to a report of an injury crash. Washington State Patrol Trooper Anthony Reese told Whatcom News that troopers arrived to find a...
FERNDALE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
Modesto, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Accidents
City
New York City, NY
Bellingham, WA
Crime & Safety
New York City, NY
Accidents
State
Washington State
Bellingham, WA
Accidents
City
Washington, CA
Local
Washington Accidents
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
Modesto, CA
Accidents
City
Modesto, CA
City
Bellingham, WA
Local
California Crime & Safety
whatcom-news.com

2 men found dead inside Ferndale business

FERNDALE, Wash. — First responders were dispatched shortly before 1am on Monday, September 5th, to a business in the 2000 block of Grandview Road in Ferndale due to a report of gunshots while law enforcement was already enroute for a verbal dispute that had been reported to 911 from that location.
FERNDALE, WA
whatcom-news.com

UPDATED: Crash blocks all northbound I-5 lanes in Skagit

Officials with the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) said at 12:45pm today, September 1st, that all I-5 northbound lanes at Lake Samish Road at the Alger interchange were blocked due to a collision. As of 1:20pm, traffic was backed up to the Bow Hill interchange. Washington State Patrol Trooper...
BELLINGHAM, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#I 5#Traffic Congestion#Traffic Accident#Skagit Valley Hospital#The Bellingham Herald#Ford#Repor
MyNorthwest.com

‘Will to live’ is key, Coast Guard says of ongoing Whidbey Island plane crash search and rescue

The U.S. Coast Guard is actively searching for nine people unaccounted for after a float plane crashed west of Whidbey Island Sunday afternoon. The plane, a de Havilland Canada DHC-3 Otter registered to Northwest Seaplanes, was in its direct flight path to Renton Municipal Airport after departing from Friday Harbor when it “took a steep dive into the water” near Mutiny Bay, according to Scott Giard, spokesperson for the Coast Guard.
ISLAND COUNTY, WA
q13fox.com

Puget Sound plane crash: Search called off, 9 presumed dead

WHIDBEY ISLAND, Wash. - One person has died, and nine others are missing after a float plane crashed west of Whidbey Island on Sunday afternoon. The plane went down shortly after 3 p.m. near Mutiny Bay. Initial calls to 9-1-1 indicated that the plane crash-landed nose first into the water....
ISLAND COUNTY, WA
KING 5

Plane that crashed near Whidbey Island has long history in the skies over Washington

SEATTLE — The floatplane that crashed into Puget Sound on Sept. 4 has a long history in the skies over western Washington, and so does the Renton company that owns it. The de Havilland DHC-3 Otter floatplane that crashed near Whidbey Island, killing at least one person, was built in 1967. Despite its age, former NTSB senior Air Safety Investigator Gregory Feith said that doesn't necessarily mean the plane was not safe.
RENTON, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
KIRO 7 Seattle

Three-car crash involving 2 semis blocking SR-530 near Smokey Point

State Route 530 at 27th Avenue Northeast just north of Smokey Point is fully blocked by a three-vehicle crash involving two semitrucks. Arlington police are investigating the incident with assistance from Washington State Patrol troopers. A detour is in place at Smokey Point Boulevard. More news from KIRO 7. Thurston...
Bellingham Herald

Bellingham Herald

Bellingham, WA
2K+
Followers
106
Post
667K+
Views
ABOUT

Located 17 miles south of the Canadian border, Bellingham is in Whatcom County, Washington, the most northwestern county in the continental United States. The area is home to distinct cities and neighborhoods, including the Fairhaven historic district, where the Bellingham Herald began in 1890 as the Fairhaven Herald. Located between the San Juan Islands and North Cascade Mountains, Bellingham offers miles of city hiking trails and is the gateway to Mount Baker, the spiritual home of snowboarding. A growing market with an active, tree-lined downtown, the area has a diverse economy, from dairy to berry farming to two oil refineries and an aluminum smelter. Bellingham is also home to the 12,000-student Western Washington University.

 https://www.bellinghamherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy