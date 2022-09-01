Read full article on original website
Newcastle 0-0 Crystal Palace: Hosts denied by controversial VAR call
Newcastle United were denied all three points in their 0-0 draw with Crystal Palace after Tyrick Mitchell's own goal was controversially ruled out by VAR.
Brentford 5-2 Leeds: Ivan Toney hat-trick inspires Bees to five-star victory
Ivan Toney netted a hat-trick of supreme quality for Brentford to sink Leeds 5-2 in a thrilling encounter in west London.
Reece James signs new Chelsea contract
Reece James has signed a new long-term Chelsea contract.
Brenden Aaronson highlighted for praise by Thomas Frank despite Leeds United loss
Leeds United may have been on the end of a 5-2 thrashing, but United States international Brenden Aaronson still managed to make his mark against Brentford on Saturday afternoon.
Chelsea's head of international scouting leaves club
Chelsea have parted company with head of international scouting Scott MacLachlan after 11 years.
Sir Lewis Hamilton open to joining Sir Jim Ratcliffe in potential Man Utd takeover
Lewis Hamilton has spoken about the possibility of joining Jim Ratcliffe in a Man Utd takeover bid.
Bobby Duncan blasts former agent for Liverpool exit 'jeopardising his career'
Bobby Duncan criticises his former agent over his departure from Liverpool in 2019.
Lauren & Reece James make history as England's first sister/brother internationals
Lauren & Reece James have made history as the first sister and brother pair to have played for England at senior international level.
Transfer rumours: Bayern Munich's Kane plan; PSG retain Rashford interest
Monday's transfer rumours include Harry Kane, Marcus Rashford, Gavi, Conor Gallagher, Endrick & more.
Thomas Tuchel delighted to be on right side of VAR in West Ham win
Thomas Tuchel reflects on a controversial VAR call in Chelsea's 2-1 win over West Ham.
Brighton 5-2 Leicester: Seagulls go fourth with emphatic Foxes win
Brighton beat Leicester 5-2 at the AMEX on Sunday in the Premier League as Moises Caicedo, Leandro Trossard and Alexis Mac Allister all scored.
Everton 0-0 Liverpool: Player ratings as Merseyside derby ends goalless
Player ratings from the first Merseyside derby of the 2022/23 season between Everton and Liverpool.
Mikel Arteta insists Arsenal 'right to stay disciplined' on deadline day
Mikel Arteta has admitted that Arsenal tried to strengthen their squad on deadline day, but did want to panic buy and repeat mistakes of the past.
Transfer rumours: Chelsea failed in £50m Lavia move; Arsenal's bid for Torres
The latest transfer rumours - including Chelsea's failed bid for Romeo Lavia and Arsenal making an offer for Ferran Torres.
Ajax manager confirms Edson Alvarez wanted to join Chelsea
Ajax manager Alfred Schreuder admits Edson Alvarez wanted to join Chelsea.
Man Utd name Europa League squad for 2022/23 group stage
Manchester United have confirmed their 25-man squad for the group stages of the Europa League.
Carlo Ancelotti warns Real Madrid over Celtic Champions League test
Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti has warned his players to expect a difficult test when they visit Glasgow to face Celtic in the Champions League group stages in midweek.
Thiago Silva asked Chelsea to explore Lucas Paqueta signing
Chelsea defender Thiago Silva has revealed he asked the club to look into the possibility of signing Lucas Paqueta prior to the midfielder's move to West Ham.
Nottingham Forest 2-3 Bournemouth: Cherries seal astonishing comeback win
Bournemouth engineered a remarkable second half turnaround to snatch all three points from Nottingham Forest in a 3-2 victory at the City Ground.
Antonio Conte: It's a pity that Harry Kane has never won a trophy
Antonio Conte believes that Harry Kane deserves to have won a major trophy in his career by now and is stunned that he is yet to claim some silverware.
