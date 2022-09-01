Read full article on original website
sanantoniothingstodo.com
Seventh annual World Heritage festival in San Antonio – fun, free events honoring the Historic Missions!!!
The Seventh Annual World Heritage Festival has been announced by the City of San Antonio World Heritage Office and its collaborating partners. The festival, which will take place from September 7–11, 2022, will include seven activities to honor San Antonio’s historic missions as the sole UNESCO World Heritage Site in Texas.
Guess the rent of this charming historic San Antonio home near Pearl
The home is a four-minute bike ride to the Pearl.
sanantoniothingstodo.com
New Braunfels Mexican restaurants – 10 best Tex Mex food places near San Antonio
The small community of New Braunfels is a famous little city that has access to two rivers. It is a city between San Antonio and Austin, and is well renowned for its distinctive flavors and delectable artisan breweries. But apart from all those amazing things, New Braunfels is also a great place for some of the best Mexican restaurants.
KSAT 12
Why city’s best shot at new ballpark may not be downtown
SAN ANTONIO – The development of a downtown ballpark could spark ancillary development in San Antonio’s urban core, but after years of discussion and at least one study exploring multiple sites, the more viable home for a baseball stadium may lie outside the center city. But even that...
KSAT 12
San Antonio girl picked to be Down Syndrome ambassador in Times Square
A San Antonia girl is headed for the hustle and bustle of New York City. Savannah Rose will help kick off Down Syndrome Awareness Month in Times Square on September 17. One day each year, the video monitors of Times Square showcase photos of children, teens, and adults with Down Syndrome doing typical things like working, playing, and learning. The motivation behind the event is to promote inclusion and to highlight the positive impact people with Down Syndrome have on their communities.
Massive, 204-acre pirate themed play park coming to the north side
SAN ANTONIO — The Mitchell Chang Foundation updated the timeline for a massive pirate-themed park coming to the north side. The organization's Facebook page Friday said the new park, called Michell's Landing, will be open in seven months, or around April 2023. The park will be named after Michell...
KSAT 12
Butterfly invasion! Swarms are back as snout butterflies make annual migration through San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO – It happens every year: millions of American snout butterflies — known colloquially as “snout nose butterflies” — migrate south through San Antonio. And more than a few of the insects will end up splattered on your car's grill or windshield. Named for...
sanantoniomag.com
Painting Culture
Growing up, Karen Noemi Gonzalez always wanted to be an “artsy” kid, but she just didn’t have the knack for it. While studying early childhood education at Palo Alto College, though, she gave it another shot when looking for a hobby that would help her relax during study breaks. She picked up a paintbrush and started experimenting, adding bright colors to canvases, graduation caps for friends and even shoes. “I would paint on anything,” she says. “I wasn’t good at it, honestly, but I started improving.” The Mexico native who grew up in San Antonio took a job as a daycare teacher after graduation and continued painting on the side, honing her signature brightly colored flowers. COVID shutdowns gave her time to begin taking more orders and after completing a hat that was requested by an Instagram follower, Gonzalez found her best-selling item. She now runs her Simply Mexicana business full time and specializes in hand-painted straw and suede hats imported from Mexico. “I love being a part of a community that appreciates Mexican and Latin culture,” she says. “It makes me proud to be a Mexicana.”
sanantoniothingstodo.com
Kids Eat Free in San Antonio – Restaurants Near You With Free Meals for Children
San Antonio has always been a great city for foodies! If you have wondered where kids can eat free in San Antonio, there are some amazing restaurants that offer stellar deals for families with kids. Due to the COVID pandemic, the number of places that offer Kids Eat Free in San Antonio has reduced. However, there are still some delicious choices for most days of the week.
sanantoniomag.com
Allora’s Success is All in the Details
In dining, as in life, mastering the details propels good into the realm of sublime. For Robbie Nowlin, a focus on the fine points goes back to the earliest days of his working life. In his first job at 14, he remembers helping his mom at an Olive Garden, sometimes making bowls of the chain’s famed never-ending salad. Instead of merely plopping the greens into the container and moving on to the next one, Nowlin made sure to place exactly two green olives on top of each large bowl and fan out the sliced tomatoes.
Beloved San Antonio burger chain flips into the suburbs, plus more top stories
Editor’s note: It’s that time again — time to check in with our top stories. Here are five articles that captured our collective attention over the past seven days. 1. Beloved San Antonio burger chain flips into the suburbs with new location. Burger Boy’s sixth location — and first outside of the city limits — opened on August 31.
sanantoniomag.com
Panfila Cantina Delivers Authentic Mexican Street Food
Chefs and Culinary Institute of America – New York grads Charlie Gonzalez and Gabby Hinojosa rarely waste time on fancy restaurants when they travel to their hometowns in different regions of Mexico. “We go to hole-in-the-wall places and see what they’re making,” says Gonzalez. “That’s the most authentic Mexican food experience.” The couple opened Panfila Cantina earlier this year to give San Antonians a taste of real Mexican food. Hinojosa, a Signature alum who also worked at Noma in Denmark, leads the kitchen while Gonzalez, who came to San Antonio to work at Sweet Fire Kitchen at La Cantera, handles operations. The menu includes favorites from their childhoods and travels—but with an elevated twist. Try the tacos de canasta appetizer paired with the Loved By All, a hibiscus-infused vodka drink with lime juice, pineapple Jarritos and a touch of cinnamon syrup. Gonzalez says, “We never really thought that we would fall back into Mexican cooking because we worked in fine dining, so we took the flavors we know and used the techniques that we learned to bring it up a notch.”
sanantoniothingstodo.com
Labor Day 2022 – Verified Deals, Freebies and Restaurant Specials in San Antonio
Looking for Labor Day 2022 Deals in the San Antonio area? Read on!. It’s almost the end of summer but not until one last Long Weekend! There are some phenomenal deals to be had at some of your favorite restaurants that are celebrating Labor Day with discounts and freebies. Check out our list of verified Labor Day deals in San Antonio.
Celebrate National Cinema Day at 5 of our favorite movie theaters in San Antonio
Save your money for the snacks!
news4sanantonio.com
Gas prices in San Antonio continue to drop
SAN ANTONIO - If you're taking a quick road trip for Labor Day, there is some good news at the pump. Gas prices in the San Antonio continue to go down,. According to AAA, the average in the Alamo City is $3.173, which is almost 10 cents lower ($3.192)than last week and over 36 cents ($3.538) than last month.
59-Year-Old Henry Stevenson Died 1 Other Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In San Antonio (San Antonio, TX)
The San Antonio Police reported that a motor vehicle collision occurred on Saturday afternoon. Officials reported that the crash happened in the southbound lanes of Interstate 37 near Donop Road.
13 San Antonio restaurants near the Alamodome to visit on UTSA game days
Don't settle for the concessions stands on game days.
KSAT 12 introduces San Antonio to the station's newest reporter
KSAT 12's new hire is already getting a warm welcome from viewers.
foxsanantonio.com
Donate blood in San Antonio and get a free car wash
SAN ANTONIO - The Wash Tub's holiday weekend blood drive is still underway. It's partnering with the South Texas Blood and Tissue Center to help meet the dire need of blood and plasma donations. Anyone who donates gets a free wash tub car voucher, plus, a $20 dollar gift card...
