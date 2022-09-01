Growing up, Karen Noemi Gonzalez always wanted to be an “artsy” kid, but she just didn’t have the knack for it. While studying early childhood education at Palo Alto College, though, she gave it another shot when looking for a hobby that would help her relax during study breaks. She picked up a paintbrush and started experimenting, adding bright colors to canvases, graduation caps for friends and even shoes. “I would paint on anything,” she says. “I wasn’t good at it, honestly, but I started improving.” The Mexico native who grew up in San Antonio took a job as a daycare teacher after graduation and continued painting on the side, honing her signature brightly colored flowers. COVID shutdowns gave her time to begin taking more orders and after completing a hat that was requested by an Instagram follower, Gonzalez found her best-selling item. She now runs her Simply Mexicana business full time and specializes in hand-painted straw and suede hats imported from Mexico. “I love being a part of a community that appreciates Mexican and Latin culture,” she says. “It makes me proud to be a Mexicana.”

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO