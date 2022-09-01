ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

'Similar To Xavi' | Lionel Messi Has High Praise For New Liverpool Signing

By Jim Nichol-Turner
 4 days ago

Liverpool confirmed the loan signing of Arthur Melo on a season-long loan from Juventus, with an option to buy at the end of his time at Anfield.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

Arthur Melo has played on the highest level of international club football since he made a £27.9million transfer from Gremio to Barcelona in the 2018 summer transfer window.

He played at Barcelona for two years before making a whopping £68.4million move to Juventus in the summer of 2020. He's now made his way to Liverpool on a season-long loan after Jurgen Klopp's side have been killed with injuries in midfield.

Liverpool confirmed the loan deal at 10pm, exactly one hour before the transfer window closes. With injuries to Thiago , Naby Keita , Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain , and now Jordan Henderson , it is possible that Arthur Melo will make his debut for Liverpool at the weekend in the Merseyside derby against Everton at Goodison Park.

IMAGO / Nicolo Campo

The Brazilian midfielder has had the luxury of doing something not many players can say they have done; play with both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo . It's the former who had high praise for Arthur Melo back in 2018:

"Arthur, I didn't know that much about but he seems similar to Xavi. He's very safe and trustworthy. He has the La Masia style.

"Playing short passes, without losing the ball, and he grasped it quickly, the dynamic of the team."

Arthur left Barcelona in 2020, after just two years at the Catalan club. He left for a move to Juventus. This was all his own decision after it was believed that Juventus promised him assurances over the playing time at the club and his wages would be tripled.

Liverpool released a video with a message from the new no.29 on Twitter late night on Thursday after the transfer window officially closed.

