Report: Juventus Reveal Details Of Arthur Melo Liverpool Loan Deal

Reds will pay a loan fee and have option to buy Brazilian next summer.

After Liverpool announced the signing of Juventus midfielder Arthur Melo on a season-long loan, some further details have been revealed in respect of the deal.

The Anfield hierarchy moved swiftly on deadline day to secure a deal for the 26-year-old who had fallen out of favour at the Serie A club.

Manager Jurgen Klopp has been without midfielders Thiago Alcantara , Curtis Jones , Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain , and Naby Keita through injury since the opening day of the season.

There was further bad news when Jordan Henderson limped off with a hamstring problem during the 2-1 victory over Newcastle United on Wednesday.

It had been reported earlier in the day that the move for Brazilian Melo was a straight loan deal between the two clubs but Juventus have since issued a statement suggesting otherwise.

As reported by James Pearce of The Athletic , Liverpool will pay a loan fee of €4.5million for the season-long deal and will have the option to buy the player for €37.5million next summer.

LFCTR Verdict

The deal makes a lot of sense for Liverpool as they have brought in a very talented midfield player to help them through their injury crisis but are not committed to shelling out a large transfer fee.

If things go well for Melo however, the Reds have the option to buy a player who could add an extra dimension to the midfield.

