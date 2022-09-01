ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Escambia County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
WKRG

Adopt this terrier with cute ears

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Our Pet of the Week is a two-year-old terrier mix named Eliot. Eliot’s owner died, and the owner’s wife could not care for him. He is a happy, curious, typical terrier. He’s very interested in what is going on outside, and he would be interested in what you are doing! He loves people, and he is a great little guy. He is crate- trained and we believe him to be housetrained.
MOBILE, AL
WEAR

Northwest Florida homeless family looking out for hope

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A family in Northwest Florida struggling to get back on their feet. It's a typical sign you'll see at most corners across the region. And sadly behind every sign is a story, often hard to tell. Lapagia Lee has been homeless since December and says she has...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

Labor Day in Baldwin County a picture perfect beach day

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WALA) - The Labor Day holiday closes out the busy, summer tourist season and Baldwin County beaches were packed over the weekend. Those still there on Monday were treated to a near-perfect beach day. Labor Day is known as the unofficial bookend to the summer tourist season...
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
niceville.com

Okaloosa Island Boat Basin refurnished; ribbon-cutting is Sept. 8

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. – Okaloosa County has completed the refurbishment of the Okaloosa Island Boat Basin and is holding a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate its opening. The Okaloosa County Board of County Commissioners announced the completion and grand opening of the Boat Basin and ADA-accessible kayak launch last week.
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Escambia County, FL
Lifestyle
County
Escambia County, FL
Local
Florida Pets & Animals
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Escambia County, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
WEAR

Okaloosa Island Boat Basin set to reopen after $1 million makeover

OKALOOSA ISLAND, Fla. -- A $1 million makeover is finished. Okaloosa County is ready to celebrate the grand reopening of the Okaloosa Island Boat Basin. It's at soundside access two, west of Bluefish Drive. Improvements include an ADA-accessible kayak launch. The ribbon cutting is scheduled for Thursday morning at 9...
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

Escambia County deputies looking for missing 50-year-old woman

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Deputies are searching for a missing and endangered 50-year-old woman in Escambia County,. Katina Dortlon was last seen Sunday at 6 p.m. on the 1400-block of West Hernandez Street. She may be in need of medical attention. If you have any information, call the ECSO at...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
usf.edu

Photographers capture thousands of jellyfish swarming Navarre Beach

When Pensacola-based photographer Shane Dye got a message on Facebook on Aug. 23 about a large school of jellyfish on Navarre Beach, he wasted no time to go see it for himself. He called up another local photographer, Amber Fletcher, who grabbed her drone and headed that way. What they...
NAVARRE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Day#Microchips
WEAR

36th annual Mullet Fest held at Lillian Community Club

LILLIAN, Ala. -- The 36th annual Mullet Fest returned to Lillian Monday. The Optimist Club of Perdido Bay hosted the event at the Lillian Community Club. The club focuses on improving the lives young children and teens in the area. The fest started with a 5K and a 1-mile "Fun-Run"...
LILLIAN, AL
WEAR

Deputies: Missing and endangered woman last seen in Cantonment

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Escambia County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing and endangered woman last seen Saturday morning. Angelica Vanessa Galaviz, 27, was last seen at 4:30 a.m. on the 2500 block of Southern Oaks Drive in Cantonment. Deputies say Galaviz may have her one-year-old son, King...
CANTONMENT, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pets
WKRG News 5

Purple Flags at Orange Beach, jellyfish everywhere

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — Purple flags are flying over Alabama beaches this past weekend. “They’re everywhere! You can see them from all the docks,” a young boy visiting from Mississippi said. These jellyfish show their graceful beauty underwater, but looks can be deceiving. Purple flags flying over Alabama beaches warn of what’s below the […]
ORANGE BEACH, AL
niceville.com

Traffic advisory includes Brooks Bridge area, U.S. 98 in Santa Rosa Beach

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. – Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in Okaloosa and Walton counties as crews perform construction and maintenance activities, according to the Florida Department of Transportation. Over the Labor Day holiday weekend, there will be no lane closures or other activities that...
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

Police: Stray shot fired into Daphne preschool

DAPHNE, Ala. (WPMI) — Daphne Police are working to find the person they say fired a gunshot that hit a church preschool. The bullet was found in a ridge vent at the top of the Abiding Love Church and Preschool. The church is just off Stanton Road, an area...
DAPHNE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

MPD investigate several disturbances on Schillinger Road South Saturday night

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police were busy Saturday night investigating two incidents on Schillinger Road South, including one in which shots were fired. Officers responded around 9:50 p.m. to the AMC Theater at 785 Schillinger Road South regarding a complaint of disorderly conduct involving juveniles in the parking lot. When officers arrived, the crowd dispersed, according to the Mobile Police Department.
MOBILE, AL
WEAR

Japanese culture Bon Fest held at Bayview Senior Center in Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Northwest Florida residents got a chance to experience Japanese culture Saturday without traveling overseas. Taiko drummers from Disney's Epcot center in Orlando were part of the entertainment line up at the Bon Festival held at the Bayview Senior Center in Pensacola. The festival included authentic Japanese food,...
PENSACOLA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy