KFOX 14
Travelers say Labor Day weekend more expensive compared to other years due to inflation
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Labor Day marks the unofficial end of summer, but Monday also means that people’s three-day weekend is coming to an end. Several travelers are also taking this time to drive and fly back home. KFOX14 caught up with some people flying into and...
KFOX 14
Las Cruces schools come together for car wash fundraiser
Las Cruces, NM (KFOX14) — Las Cruces four major high schools--- Centennial High, Mayfield, Organ Moutain, and Las Cruces High-- came together Sunday morning to help out at a carwash fundraiser. The carwash was held at the Three Crosses Regional hospital. The event was held in order to collect...
KFOX 14
EPISD lacks refrigerated air conditioning in classrooms
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Out of the 80 schools in the El Paso Independent School District, 29 lack refrigerated air systems in it's classrooms. These 29 schools have evaporative cooling systems, better known as swamp coolers. EPISD officials said that converting the entire district to refrigerated air conditioning...
KFOX 14
Las Cruces pharmacy next to school to appeal city's denial to sell THC infused products
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A pharmacy in Las Cruces tried to appeal a denial from the city council that stopped them from selling cannabis-infused products to their patients since they are located next to a high school. KFOX14 spoke with the manager and CEO of the Mesilla Valley...
KFOX 14
Women airlifted to UMC after an off-roading accident
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — A 27-year-old woman was flown to University Medical Center following an incident in Santa Teresa, New Mexico, according to officials. The incident occurred while off-roading on a quad at "The Wall" officials say. The woman was taken to UMC in a serious but stable...
KFOX 14
St. Anthony's Bazaar held in-person after operating as drive-thru during COVID
EL PASO , TX (KFOX) — After two years of operating as a drive-thru because of the pandemic, the annual St. Anthony's Bazaar in El Paso is once again in-person this Labor Day weekend. This will be St. Anthony's 59th Bazaar. This event raises money for the friars and...
KFOX 14
Anthony mayor arrested, charged with domestic violence
ANTHOYN, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The mayor of the town of Anthony, Texas was arrested on Sunday. Mayor Benjamin Cedillo Romero, 38, was charged with continuous violence against the family. Romero was arrested by deputies with the El Paso County Sheriff's Office and booked into the El Paso County Jail.
KFOX 14
Lower Valley crash sent three people to the hospital
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A crash that involved two vehicles happened late Friday night in the Lower Valley. The collision occurred at 7631 North Loop. According to a spokesperson for El Paso Police, three people were taken to Del Sol Hospital. A spokesperson with El Paso Fire Department...
KFOX 14
Overnight deadly motorcycle accident left I-10 East closed early Sunday
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Early Sunday the El Paso County Sheriff's Office Deputies responded to a call on I-10 east. This incident was a single-vehicle accident involving a motorcycle in I-10 area near Vinton. Officials say, they found the motorcyclist dead at the scene. El Paso Sheriff's Office...
KFOX 14
Police Investigate a single motorcycle crash
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — An overnight single motorcycle crash in far east El Paso is being investigated. The incident sent one person to the hospital with serious injuries, according to officials. El Paso Police Department's Special Traffic Investigators are investigating the incident. No other information is available right...
