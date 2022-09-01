ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

KFOX 14

Las Cruces schools come together for car wash fundraiser

Las Cruces, NM (KFOX14) — Las Cruces four major high schools--- Centennial High, Mayfield, Organ Moutain, and Las Cruces High-- came together Sunday morning to help out at a carwash fundraiser. The carwash was held at the Three Crosses Regional hospital. The event was held in order to collect...
LAS CRUCES, NM
KFOX 14

EPISD lacks refrigerated air conditioning in classrooms

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Out of the 80 schools in the El Paso Independent School District, 29 lack refrigerated air systems in it's classrooms. These 29 schools have evaporative cooling systems, better known as swamp coolers. EPISD officials said that converting the entire district to refrigerated air conditioning...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Women airlifted to UMC after an off-roading accident

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — A 27-year-old woman was flown to University Medical Center following an incident in Santa Teresa, New Mexico, according to officials. The incident occurred while off-roading on a quad at "The Wall" officials say. The woman was taken to UMC in a serious but stable...
SANTA TERESA, NM
KFOX 14

Anthony mayor arrested, charged with domestic violence

ANTHOYN, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The mayor of the town of Anthony, Texas was arrested on Sunday. Mayor Benjamin Cedillo Romero, 38, was charged with continuous violence against the family. Romero was arrested by deputies with the El Paso County Sheriff's Office and booked into the El Paso County Jail.
ANTHONY, TX
KFOX 14

Lower Valley crash sent three people to the hospital

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A crash that involved two vehicles happened late Friday night in the Lower Valley. The collision occurred at 7631 North Loop. According to a spokesperson for El Paso Police, three people were taken to Del Sol Hospital. A spokesperson with El Paso Fire Department...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Police Investigate a single motorcycle crash

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — An overnight single motorcycle crash in far east El Paso is being investigated. The incident sent one person to the hospital with serious injuries, according to officials. El Paso Police Department's Special Traffic Investigators are investigating the incident. No other information is available right...
EL PASO, TX

