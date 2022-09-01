Read full article on original website
ambcrypto.com
Cardano holders marvel at the opportunity as ADA flips XRP in…
Cardano has flipped Ripple as the seventh largest cryptocurrency by the largest market cap. ADA is also the recipient of a hike in trading volume. The metric is up by 30% in the past 24 hours. Well, the network’s native coin has surged by 13.73% in the past week as...
ambcrypto.com
Here’s why Bitcoin [BTC]’s September gains may be nothing more than a façade
The end of August went rough on Bitcoin [BTC] as its price plunged. However, September has bought some better days as the crypto registered only a slight decline in its seven-day performance. This may be considered as a sign of an uptick in the near future. At the time of...
ambcrypto.com
Cardano [ADA] ‘dumps’ Bitcoin, but how far can investor interest take it
Cardano’s ADA is finally enjoying greater trading activity after a few weeks of dormancy and underperformance. In fact, whales are also finally showing some interest in the cryptocurrency after shunning it for the last few weeks. The market’s renewed interest in ADA reflects the growing excitement in the Cardano...
ambcrypto.com
Terra Classic [LUNC] investors may have some sleepless nights thanks to Binance
Terra Classic [LUNC] is once again in the news. The token was recently in the limelight for registering an unprecedented hike over the last week. However, hell broke loose much recently. Binance posted an update that it will suspend deposits and withdrawals of LUNC (Shuttle) via Ethereum network (ERC20) and...
ambcrypto.com
AXS shows some short-term strength but a resolute resistance zone looms ahead
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. Bitcoin [BTC] wobbled between $20k and $19.9k in the twelve hours preceding press time. It has failed to recapture the $20.4k-$20.5k region as support in the past few days. The short-term bias for Bitcoin was bearish, and a revisit of the $19.2k mark could materialize.
ambcrypto.com
Are ETH’s leveraged long position liquidations suppressing its potential upside
Ethereum [ETH]’s price action may have delivered a slight upside so far since the end of August. Its price action seems less excited than anticipated especially now that the Merge is less than two weeks away. Is it because of lack of enough buying pressure or is there something more to this performance?
ambcrypto.com
A quiet September? Here’s what’s in store for Bitcoin [BTC]
Bitcoin [BTC] is looking to add to traders’ woes in September, despite two major upgrades across the crypto-industry. Furthermore, Ethereum is set release the Merge on 15 September while Cardano is set to launch Vasil a week later. These long-awaited upgrades are expected to alter trader sentiment across the industry. However, recent data shows a different story as long as Bitcoin is concerned.
ambcrypto.com
Can Bitcoin mining have a net-positive effect on energy, environment
Bitcoin mining operations’ censure over its ESG concerns never ceases to exist. To make things worse, the mining industry suffered a major decline in 2022 amid the ongoing cryptocurrency winter. Following this, many big crypto-miners opted to sell their BTC holdings. However, both of these factors could see a...
ambcrypto.com
An eye on Dogecoin’s [DOGE] >$2M whale activity reveals…
Dogecoin [DOGE] is one cryptocurrency that has been gaining the attention of whales lately. For one, the last 24 hours have been phenomenal for the meme coin as Binance Smart Chain (BSC) whales circulated over $2 million worth of DOGE. According to DogeWhaleAlert, the activities of whales around the altcoin...
ambcrypto.com
BAYC, CryptoPunks, MAYC- A status check of NFT markets
NFT market is well and truly in turmoil right now. It is in the midst of the worst trading volumes in over a year. Blue Chip NFTs including Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) and CryptoPunks are all showing signs of weak demand. According to the latest data, the weekly trends...
ambcrypto.com
Recent IMF report highlights the flaws of cryptocurrencies; rejects its sole use
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) recently published a paper titled “A Foundation of Trust“. The paper stated that central banks must harness technological innovations introduced by cryptocurrencies. Further, banks must do so while implementing CBDCs to build a rich and diverse monetary system. The paper also highlighted the...
ambcrypto.com
Merge: A look into user behavior patterns for staked Ethereum
With the Ethereum 2.0 Merge less than 15 days away, it remains the most anticipated event in the blockchain ecosystem so far this year. According to data from Santiment, the search for the term “Merge” has rallied since the middle of August. Merge connotes the final transition of...
ambcrypto.com
Charting a course for Solana [SOL] after its latest drawdown
Solana [SOL] is at a crucial junction now, with the crypto-market noting a U-turn of the relief progress. With Bitcoin still hovering below $20,000, the premise is all but negative for other assets right now. Historically, crypto-assets tend to follow the footsteps of Bitcoin in price chart movement. The same...
ambcrypto.com
Ethereum: Here’s why the ETH Merge is not all rainbows and sunshine
The Merge is round-the-corner, and the Ethereum [ETH] developers may be on cloud 9. However, there are a few concerns that have been finding their way around the crypto market lately. However, the ETH community are growing skeptical of the much-awaited Merge. It’s not all sunshine out here. The...
ambcrypto.com
From $750M+ in August revenue to <70M- What went wrong for ETH miners
Ethereum miners might just have a ticking clock above their heads now, that is to say, a Merge countdown clock. Well, miners could keep mining ETH up until the timer hits zero. But do miners still see a profitable future within this domain?. End-game stress. ETH miners would soon be...
