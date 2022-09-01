ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Comments / 0

Related
ambcrypto.com

Terra Classic [LUNC] investors may have some sleepless nights thanks to Binance

Terra Classic [LUNC] is once again in the news. The token was recently in the limelight for registering an unprecedented hike over the last week. However, hell broke loose much recently. Binance posted an update that it will suspend deposits and withdrawals of LUNC (Shuttle) via Ethereum network (ERC20) and...
MARKETS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cardano
ambcrypto.com

AXS shows some short-term strength but a resolute resistance zone looms ahead

Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. Bitcoin [BTC] wobbled between $20k and $19.9k in the twelve hours preceding press time. It has failed to recapture the $20.4k-$20.5k region as support in the past few days. The short-term bias for Bitcoin was bearish, and a revisit of the $19.2k mark could materialize.
STOCKS
ambcrypto.com

A quiet September? Here’s what’s in store for Bitcoin [BTC]

Bitcoin [BTC] is looking to add to traders’ woes in September, despite two major upgrades across the crypto-industry. Furthermore, Ethereum is set release the Merge on 15 September while Cardano is set to launch Vasil a week later. These long-awaited upgrades are expected to alter trader sentiment across the industry. However, recent data shows a different story as long as Bitcoin is concerned.
CURRENCIES
ambcrypto.com

Can Bitcoin mining have a net-positive effect on energy, environment

Bitcoin mining operations’ censure over its ESG concerns never ceases to exist. To make things worse, the mining industry suffered a major decline in 2022 amid the ongoing cryptocurrency winter. Following this, many big crypto-miners opted to sell their BTC holdings. However, both of these factors could see a...
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Bulls#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Web3 Investment#Coinglass#Ada
ambcrypto.com

An eye on Dogecoin’s [DOGE] >$2M whale activity reveals…

Dogecoin [DOGE] is one cryptocurrency that has been gaining the attention of whales lately. For one, the last 24 hours have been phenomenal for the meme coin as Binance Smart Chain (BSC) whales circulated over $2 million worth of DOGE. According to DogeWhaleAlert, the activities of whales around the altcoin...
MARKETS
ambcrypto.com

BAYC, CryptoPunks, MAYC- A status check of NFT markets

NFT market is well and truly in turmoil right now. It is in the midst of the worst trading volumes in over a year. Blue Chip NFTs including Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) and CryptoPunks are all showing signs of weak demand. According to the latest data, the weekly trends...
FIFA
ambcrypto.com

Recent IMF report highlights the flaws of cryptocurrencies; rejects its sole use

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) recently published a paper titled “A Foundation of Trust“. The paper stated that central banks must harness technological innovations introduced by cryptocurrencies. Further, banks must do so while implementing CBDCs to build a rich and diverse monetary system. The paper also highlighted the...
CURRENCIES
ambcrypto.com

Merge: A look into user behavior patterns for staked Ethereum

With the Ethereum 2.0 Merge less than 15 days away, it remains the most anticipated event in the blockchain ecosystem so far this year. According to data from Santiment, the search for the term “Merge” has rallied since the middle of August. Merge connotes the final transition of...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
ambcrypto.com

Charting a course for Solana [SOL] after its latest drawdown

Solana [SOL] is at a crucial junction now, with the crypto-market noting a U-turn of the relief progress. With Bitcoin still hovering below $20,000, the premise is all but negative for other assets right now. Historically, crypto-assets tend to follow the footsteps of Bitcoin in price chart movement. The same...
STOCKS
ambcrypto.com

Ethereum: Here’s why the ETH Merge is not all rainbows and sunshine

The Merge is round-the-corner, and the Ethereum [ETH] developers may be on cloud 9. However, there are a few concerns that have been finding their way around the crypto market lately. However, the ETH community are growing skeptical of the much-awaited Merge. It’s not all sunshine out here. The...
MARKETS
ambcrypto.com

From $750M+ in August revenue to <70M- What went wrong for ETH miners

Ethereum miners might just have a ticking clock above their heads now, that is to say, a Merge countdown clock. Well, miners could keep mining ETH up until the timer hits zero. But do miners still see a profitable future within this domain?. End-game stress. ETH miners would soon be...
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy