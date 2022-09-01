Read full article on original website
WEAR
New IHOP possible for Pine Forest Road in Escambia County
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A well-known restaurant chain has submitted plans to open a new location in the greater Pensacola area. IHOP has an application that will go before the Escambia County Developmental Review board this week. The location is near Loblolly Ln. on Pine Forest Boulevard. The chain already operates...
WEAR
Two rescued from sinking boat near Bob Sikes Bridge in Pensacola
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The U.S. Coast Guard rescued two people Sunday from a sinking boat near the Bob Sikes Bridge in Pensacola. It happened Sunday morning when a 35-foot recreational vessel started taking on water near the bridge. "The two people on board were both wearing life jackets, shot off...
WEAR
Deputies investigating body found along Molino Rd. in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Escambia County Sheriff's Office is investigating the discovery of a body along Molino Road. The sheriff's office says the body of an adult male was found around 6 p.m. Saturday on the 200 block of Molino road -- just west of Louie's Bar and Jahaza Road.
WEAR
'Road rage can escalate quickly': Escambia County Sheriff speaks on gas station shooting
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- An arrest warrant shares new details on a shooting that injured multiple people at a Pensacola gas station last week. According to the arrest warrant, officers were called to the Beacon gas station on Mobile Highway last Tuesday about a potential robbery taking place but that wasn't the case, the victim and 21-year-old Shannon Wheat were arguing over a spot at the gas pump.
L'Observateur
Coast Guard rescues two boaters near Pensacola, Fla.
NEW ORLEANS — The Coast Guard rescued two boaters after their vessel began taking on water near Pensacola, Florida, Sunday. Coast Guard Sector Mobile watchstanders received a mayday call at approximately 10 a.m. over VHF channel 16 of a 35-foot recreational vessel taking on water near the Bob Sykes Bridge in Pensacola. Watchstanders coordinated the launch of a Station Pensacola 45-foot Response Boat — Medium boatcrew to assist.
WALA-TV FOX10
Coast Guard rescues 2 people as boat sinks in Pensacola
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) - The U.S. Coast Guard Mobile Sector rescued two people from a sinking boat near the Bob Sykes Bridge in Pensacola Sunday morning. According to a Facebook post, Station Pensacola, CGC Ridley Sector Mobile Command Center, and a CASA aircraft from Aviation Training Center Mobile responded to a 35-foot recreational vessel that was taking on water, according to a post on the Coast Guard Mobile Sector Facebook page.
WJHG-TV
A cargo van hits an Okaloosa County school bus carrying students
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A bus carrying students from Okaloosa County was traveling west on I-10. According to Florida Highway Patrol, a white cargo van was traveling in the same direction as the bus when it hit them from behind. FHP said the van failed to keep a safe distance when it struck the bus’s rear.
Overturned vehicle fire near Destin-Fort Walton Beach Airport
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office shared some incredible footage of firefighters working to put out a fire from an overturned vehicle on FL123 and 85 South near the Destin-Fort Walton Beach Airport via a Facebook post from the OCSO. First responders responded to the scene of a “rollover traffic crash” […]
WPMI
Shots fired after police disperse disorderly juveniles from Mobile theater parking lot
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — On Saturday, September 3, 2022, at approximately 9:50 p.m., officers responded to 785 Schillingers Road, AMC Theater, in reference to a disorderly complaint involving juveniles in the parking lot. Upon officers arrival the crowd dispersed. Shortly after officers heard several gunshots being fired in the...
Vehicle fire off Orange Beach Blvd.
ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — The Orange Beach Fire Department shared three photos of a vehicle fire on Orange Beach Boulevard, just south of Canal Road via a Facebook post. In one photo, you can see a firetruck on the scene with a car on fire. In another photo, you can see firefighters inspecting the […]
niceville.com
Traffic advisory includes Brooks Bridge area, U.S. 98 in Santa Rosa Beach
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. – Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in Okaloosa and Walton counties as crews perform construction and maintenance activities, according to the Florida Department of Transportation. Over the Labor Day holiday weekend, there will be no lane closures or other activities that...
Fugitive of the Week: Terrance Fayne II
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — WKRG News 5 has teamed up with the United States Marshals Service South Alabama Warrants Squad to bring wanted fugitives back to justice. This week, we’re bringing you information about Terrance Fayne II, who Marshals say could be in the area of Brewton Avenue in Mobile. Fayne II is wanted […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Motorcyclist killed in 2-vehicle collision in Baldwin County
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is investigating a two-vehicle crash that has claimed the life of a motorcyclist. The crash occurred shortly after 1:30 p.m. Friday, resulting in the closure of both lanes of U.S. 98 near Deer Acres Lane in Baldwin County. The road is expected to remain blocked for an undetermined amount of time as troopers continue investigating the wreck., according to ALEA.
WEAR
Deputies: Missing and endangered woman last seen in Cantonment
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Escambia County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing and endangered woman last seen Saturday morning. Angelica Vanessa Galaviz, 27, was last seen at 4:30 a.m. on the 2500 block of Southern Oaks Drive in Cantonment. Deputies say Galaviz may have her one-year-old son, King...
Sheriff: East Texas judge shot at while in her car, over 6 bullet holes found
MARION COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas judge was shot at Friday night after mistakenly driving down the wrong driveway, and found over six bullet holes on her car after the incident, according to officials. Marion County Justice of the Peace Precinct 1 Judge Lena Pope contacted the sheriff’s office after her car was […]
Labor Day weekend parking guide for Pensacola
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Pensacola Beach is one of the most popular areas in the state of Florida for travelers and beachgoers for several months out of the year. Holiday weekends, like Labor Day, bring in large crowds and hundreds of thousands of people. WKRG took a look at all the viable parking options up […]
WALA-TV FOX10
MPD investigate several disturbances on Schillinger Road South Saturday night
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police were busy Saturday night investigating two incidents on Schillinger Road South, including one in which shots were fired. Officers responded around 9:50 p.m. to the AMC Theater at 785 Schillinger Road South regarding a complaint of disorderly conduct involving juveniles in the parking lot. When officers arrived, the crowd dispersed, according to the Mobile Police Department.
$250K bond set in crash that killed Mt. Vernon police officer
The man charged with murder in the death of Mt. Vernon Ivan Lopez made his first court appearance Friday afternoon.
WEAR
Pensacola holds Project RELO Task Force Tribute events in honor of fallen soldiers
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The Project RELO Task Force made its way to Pensacola this past weekend. The task force is on a nationwide tour to honor and remember over 7,000 service members who gave their lives in combat since 9/11. For more than 30 years, the hallowed grounds of the...
WEAR
4 people hospitalized after head-on collision near Escambia County apartments
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Four people are hospitalized after a head-on collision Wednesday morning on Lillian Highway in Escambia County. It happened around 9:15 a.m. near the Lillian Square Apartments. Florida Highway Patrol says four people -- two from each vehicle -- were hospitalized. The drivers of each car were...
