WFMZ-TV Online
Bill to end automatic pay raises for top state officials stuck in committee
(The Center Square) – Even in the current inflationary moment, Pennsylvania legislators receive automatic pay raises. A proposed bill could put an end to that, along with raises for judges and executive officials. Senate Bill 1007, introduced state Sen. Doug Mastriano, R-Chambersburg, who's also the Republican gubernatorial nominee, would...
WFMZ-TV Online
Dave Colver, former chairman of Palmer Township Supervisors, takes over Piscitello Home Center
PALMER TWP., Pa. - Dave Colver put in 24 years on Palmer Township's Board of Supervisors and has now taken on a new challenge with the purchase of Piscitello Home Center. Colver and his wife Lisa acquired the 2300 Wood Ave. property in Wilson last month for $1.55 million from the Piscitello family, and while they plan to modernize the 64-year-old business, they will keep the family atmosphere.
WFMZ-TV Online
Berks coroner seeking Longswamp woman's next of kin
BERN TWP., Pa. — The Berks County Coroner's Office is asking for the public's help in a next-of-kin search. Shirley R. Zimmerman, 71, was pronounced dead on Sept. 2, 2022, inside her home on Wood Lane in Longswamp Township, according to a news release from the coroner's office. Anyone...
WFMZ-TV Online
Anime and pop culture event is coming to the Kalahari Resort in the Poconos
POCONO MTNS., Pa. -- Colossalcon East, an anime and pop culture convention, will be at the Kalahari Resort in the Poconos from September 9th through 11th, 2022. The event promises dozens of panels, arcade, console, and board game rooms. There will also be a massive dealer room, an artist alley,...
