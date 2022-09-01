SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Unrelenting heat is torching California as daily records are being smashed across the region. Sacramento Executive Airport hit 45.6 C Monday, converting to a sizzling 114 degrees Fahrenheit according to the National Weather Service in Sacramento. This breaks the previous September record of 109 degrees but falls just short of the all-time record of 115.

