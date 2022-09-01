Read full article on original website
Related
abc10.com
Records fall across Northern California as heat wave grips the state
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Unrelenting heat is torching California as daily records are being smashed across the region. Sacramento Executive Airport hit 45.6 C Monday, converting to a sizzling 114 degrees Fahrenheit according to the National Weather Service in Sacramento. This breaks the previous September record of 109 degrees but falls just short of the all-time record of 115.
abc10.com
California's Monday Flex Alert extended beyond 9 p.m.
Energy officials and power companies have been urging people since Wednesday to conserve. Flex alerts have allowed the grid operator to keep the lights on.
abc10.com
California Wildfire: Mill, Mountain Fire 8 p.m. update - Sept. 4, 2022
Officials said 2 people are dead after the Mill Fire sparked in Siskiyou County. At least 132 structures were destroyed or damaged.
Comments / 0