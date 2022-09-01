Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kslsports.com
Utah Tech Suffers Season-Opening Loss On Road At Sacramento State
SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Tech football team suffered a road loss to the Sacramento State Hornets to open the 2022 season. The Hornets hosted the Trailblazers on Saturday, September 3. Sacramento State defeated Utah Tech, 50-33. The Trailblazers struggled to get things going in their first game...
Poll: Top play of high school football Week 2
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Friday night’s action of the high school football in the Sacramento region has officially concluded. This week served as week two of the season and it included great plays throughout the region. Three plays from this week are up top play of the week, which are a 47-yard touchdown run from […]
Final Quarter: High school football Week 2 recap
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Week two of high school football in the Sacramento region concluded Friday night. FOX40’s Game of the Week was St. Mary’s Rams out of Stockton visiting the Central Catholic Raiders in Modesto for the annual “209 Holy Bowl.” The Rams took control of the rivalry game early and never looked back, […]
Sacramento duplex fire sparked by unattended barbecue
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Four housing units were badly damaged Monday in a South Sacramento fire sparked by an unattended barbeque in-between two duplexes, according to fire officials.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KCRA.com
SMUD restores power for 16,000 in Sacramento; Outage also reported in Vacaville
Utility crews have restored power for thousands of customers after outages were reported in Sacramento and Vacaville on Monday afternoon. More than 16,000 customers were without power in the Arden area of Sacramento, as of just before 3 p.m., according to SMUD’s outage map. By 3:50 p.m., power had been restored.
Outdoor events carry on as usual in Sacramento despite excessive heat warning
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — It's September, but temperatures are still climbing in Sacramento. An excessive heat warning remains in place as temperatures stay well over 100 degrees over the next several days. "That's why I'm trying to get out in the morning before it gets too hot," said Ellen Preece.
Nearly 5K PG&E customers lose power during hours-long outage in Georgetown
GEORGETOWN, Calif. — The heat is taking a different type of toll on communities that are losing power for hours and hours at a time. Residents in Georgetown said they are beyond frustrated with the situation. "It's miserable. It's very humid," said Patrick McGinnis, who is a resident and...
Sacramento students go back to school as heat wave arrives in California
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — It's the first day of school for around 40,000 students in the Sacramento City Unified School District (SCUSD) and heat is top of mind for both the district and parents. The district says its employees are trained in heat illness prevention to identify all the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KMPH.com
Missing Sacramento teen found and returned home safe
FRESNO, Calif. — UPDATE: She was found safe and returned home on Sunday night. CHP deactivated the alert at 9:43 p.m. The search for missing 14-year-old Laylah Ibarra of Sacramento is now coming to Fresno County, the family says. Laylah was last seen on Friday morning in front of...
Bakersfield Channel
Raley's executive, pilot killed in California plane crash
GALT, Calif. (AP) — An executive and a pilot for the Raley's Supermarkets chain were killed when their plane crashed in an orchard in Northern California on Sunday, authorities said. The Beechcraft Baron 58 went down shortly before 9 a.m. Sunday in a marshy area at an almond orchard...
Man killed in Sacramento shooting
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Officers are investigating after a man was shot to death in a car in Sacramento Saturday night. According to a news release, the call came in for a person shot inside a vehicle near Trade Wind Avenue and Fulton Avenue around 11 p.m. Officers got to...
Despite extreme heat, Sacramento County parks prepping for busy Labor Day weekend on rivers
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Despite the extreme heat forecast for Labor Day Weekend, Sacramento County Regional Parks officials are preparing for a busy holiday weekend on area rivers. "We’re going to be out here to make sure everybody has a good time and is safe this weekend," said Commander David...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Missing Bay Area college student Tyler Kincaid found
He was driving to Cal Poly Pomona, the college he recently transferred to.
West Sacramento locate guardians of found child | Update
WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Update: 6 p.m. West Sacramento Police said the guardians of the child have been found. West Sacramento Police Department is calling to the community for help in tracking down the guardians of a found child. Police said on Facebook that the child was found in...
Saturday night shooting in Sacramento leaves 1 man dead
SACRAMENTO — An Saturday night shooting has left one person dead.According to police, just after 11 p.m., on Sep. 3, arrived at Fulton and Trade Wind Avenue.When they got to the scene, deputies found a man with a gunshot wound inside a car. Unfortunately, he was pronounced dead at the scene.At this time, there are no suspects, and the investigation is underway.
KTVU FOX 2
2 killed as plane crashes near Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. - A twin-engine plane crashed in an orchard in Sacramento County on Sunday, killing two men on board, authorities said. The Beechcraft Baron 58 went down shortly before 9 a.m. Sunday in a marshy area at an almond orchard near Galt, south of Sacramento, authorities said. Firefighters had...
viatravelers.com
13 Fun & Best Things to Do in Roseville, California
Roseville, California, the largest city in Placer County, is located in northern California, where Route 65 and Interstate 80 intersect. Part of the larger Sacramento metropolitan area, Roseville is only 18 miles northeast of the California State Capitol building. Recently, Roseville has been named 21st in the best places to...
West Sacramento mobile home community without running water for over 24 hours
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Amid a heat wave and Excessive Heat Warning, residents living at West Sacramento's Valhalla Mobile Home community say they were left without running water for over 24 hours due to a break in the pipes. "Our concern is health and well-being of everybody. Not only water...
Injured coyote puppy rescued in Roseville
ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — Roseville Animal Control said that they received a call this week about a possible fox laying along Roseville Parkway in a gutter. When officers arrived they discovered the fox was actually a young coyote with an injured leg, according to animal control. The coyote was taken to a local wildlife rescue […]
Missing San Diego woman last seen in Sacramento area
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A search for a missing woman with mental health issues demonstrates the struggle between families trying to find loved ones and the right to privacy. Nina Anderson said she hasn't heard from her daughter, 40-year-old Kristine Anderson, for weeks. While Kristine is from San Diego, her last known whereabouts were in Sacramento.
ABC10
Sacramento, CA
34K+
Followers
13K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Sacramento local newshttps://www.abc10.com/
Comments / 0