ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kslsports.com

Utah Tech Suffers Season-Opening Loss On Road At Sacramento State

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Tech football team suffered a road loss to the Sacramento State Hornets to open the 2022 season. The Hornets hosted the Trailblazers on Saturday, September 3. Sacramento State defeated Utah Tech, 50-33. The Trailblazers struggled to get things going in their first game...
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Poll: Top play of high school football Week 2

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Friday night’s action of the high school football in the Sacramento region has officially concluded.  This week served as week two of the season and it included great plays throughout the region.  Three plays from this week are up top play of the week, which are a 47-yard touchdown run from […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Final Quarter: High school football Week 2 recap

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Week two of high school football in the Sacramento region concluded Friday night.  FOX40’s Game of the Week was St. Mary’s Rams out of Stockton visiting the Central Catholic Raiders in Modesto for the annual “209 Holy Bowl.”  The Rams took control of the rivalry game early and never looked back, […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sacramento County, CA
Sports
City
Sacramento, CA
Local
California Football
Sacramento, CA
College Sports
County
Sacramento County, CA
Local
California College Sports
Sacramento, CA
Football
Sacramento, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heat Exhaustion#Tailgating#American Football
KMPH.com

Missing Sacramento teen found and returned home safe

FRESNO, Calif. — UPDATE: She was found safe and returned home on Sunday night. CHP deactivated the alert at 9:43 p.m. The search for missing 14-year-old Laylah Ibarra of Sacramento is now coming to Fresno County, the family says. Laylah was last seen on Friday morning in front of...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Bakersfield Channel

Raley's executive, pilot killed in California plane crash

GALT, Calif. (AP) — An executive and a pilot for the Raley's Supermarkets chain were killed when their plane crashed in an orchard in Northern California on Sunday, authorities said. The Beechcraft Baron 58 went down shortly before 9 a.m. Sunday in a marshy area at an almond orchard...
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
ABC10

Man killed in Sacramento shooting

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Officers are investigating after a man was shot to death in a car in Sacramento Saturday night. According to a news release, the call came in for a person shot inside a vehicle near Trade Wind Avenue and Fulton Avenue around 11 p.m. Officers got to...
SACRAMENTO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
College Football
CBS Sacramento

Saturday night shooting in Sacramento leaves 1 man dead

SACRAMENTO — An Saturday night shooting has left one person dead.According to police, just after 11 p.m., on Sep. 3, arrived at Fulton and Trade Wind Avenue.When they got to the scene, deputies found a man with a gunshot wound inside a car. Unfortunately, he was pronounced dead at the scene.At this time, there are no suspects, and the investigation is underway.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

2 killed as plane crashes near Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - A twin-engine plane crashed in an orchard in Sacramento County on Sunday, killing two men on board, authorities said. The Beechcraft Baron 58 went down shortly before 9 a.m. Sunday in a marshy area at an almond orchard near Galt, south of Sacramento, authorities said. Firefighters had...
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
viatravelers.com

13 Fun & Best Things to Do in Roseville, California

Roseville, California, the largest city in Placer County, is located in northern California, where Route 65 and Interstate 80 intersect. Part of the larger Sacramento metropolitan area, Roseville is only 18 miles northeast of the California State Capitol building. Recently, Roseville has been named 21st in the best places to...
ROSEVILLE, CA
FOX40

Injured coyote puppy rescued in Roseville

ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — Roseville Animal Control said that they received a call this week about a possible fox laying along Roseville Parkway in a gutter. When officers arrived they discovered the fox was actually a young coyote with an injured leg, according to animal control. The coyote was taken to a local wildlife rescue […]
ROSEVILLE, CA
ABC10

Missing San Diego woman last seen in Sacramento area

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A search for a missing woman with mental health issues demonstrates the struggle between families trying to find loved ones and the right to privacy. Nina Anderson said she hasn't heard from her daughter, 40-year-old Kristine Anderson, for weeks. While Kristine is from San Diego, her last known whereabouts were in Sacramento.
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

ABC10

Sacramento, CA
34K+
Followers
13K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Sacramento local news

 https://www.abc10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy