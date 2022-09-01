Read full article on original website
Firefighters extinguish blaze in homeless encampment Sunday
Puget Sound Fire and South King Fire & Rescue teamed up on Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022 to extinguish a homeless encampment fire in the 24300 block of Pacific Highway South in Kent (map below). Smoke from the fire could be seen from miles away. The cause of the fire is...
Hydros will race on Angle Lake the weekend of Sept. 9-11
The Frank Hansen Memorial Boat Race is returning to Angle Lake in SeaTac this year with new features and an expanded schedule during the weekend of Sept. 9-11, 2022. The same as in previous years, there will be two full days of boat racing excitement on the west leg of the lake from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10 and Sunday, Sept. 11.
