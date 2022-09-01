The Frank Hansen Memorial Boat Race is returning to Angle Lake in SeaTac this year with new features and an expanded schedule during the weekend of Sept. 9-11, 2022. The same as in previous years, there will be two full days of boat racing excitement on the west leg of the lake from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10 and Sunday, Sept. 11.

SEATAC, WA ・ 15 HOURS AGO