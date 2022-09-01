ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portsmouth, RI

RIDOH Recommends No Swimming at Surfer’s Rock area at Second Beach, Sandy Point Beach in Portsmouth and two more

By Ken Abrams
 4 days ago
Newport County Days Return September 10-11

NEWPORT, R.I. – Residents of Newport County are invited to enjoy free admission to open Preservation Society properties on Saturday, September 10, and Sunday, September 11. This offer includes residents of Jamestown, Newport, Middletown, Portsmouth, Tiverton and Little Compton. Free admission is also extended to personnel stationed at Naval Station Newport and their immediate family and students of Salve Regina University. Proof of residence or Naval Station or student ID is required.
NEWPORT COUNTY, RI
whatsupnewp.com

RI Mosquito Report: State announces 2nd finding of West Nile Virus at Westerly collection site

PROVIDENCE, RI – The Department of Environmental Management (DEM) today announced that the most recent round of mosquito testing by Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) State Health Laboratories has confirmed a second detection of West Nile Virus (WNV) in the state this summer. As was the case with the first WNV finding, which DEM announced Aug. 17, the second sample also was collected in Westerly. RIDOH testing revealed no new positives of Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE). DEM collected 83 samples of mosquitoes from 37 traps set statewide during the week of Aug. 23. Results from mosquitoes collected during the week of Aug. 29 are pending.
WESTERLY, RI
whatsupnewp.com

Samuel Slater Experience announces Fall programs

[Webster, MA] – Just six months after opening its doors to the public and a spring season that brought visitors from all over New England to Webster, Mass., Samuel Slater Experience is expanding its program offerings this fall with concerts and conversations that pay homage to the history of the region.
WEBSTER, MA
whatsupnewp.com

Local filmmakers capture groundbreaking footage of rare shark species

WAKEFIELD, R.I. (September 1, 2022): Wildlife cinematographers Joe Romeiro and his wife, URI marine biologist and PhD student Lauren Romeiro, have documented rare video footage and still photographs of rare porbeagle sharks swimming off the coast of RI and Southeastern Massachusetts. Named for its ‘porpoise’ shape and for its ‘beagle’-like...
whatsupnewp.com

Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Providence, according to Tripadvisor

Brunch—the portmanteau combining the words “breakfast” and “lunch”—is the best of both worlds. An event as much as a meal, brunches are weekend affairs, where a large meal is served in the late morning and into the early afternoon, featuring not just coffee but drinks like bloody marys and mimosas alongside waffles, pancakes, french toast, and mounds of eggs, toast, and breakfast meats. Whether you’re looking for eggs benedict or bottomless mimosas, Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated brunch restaurants in Providence on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Restaurants on this list may have recently closed.
PROVIDENCE, RI
whatsupnewp.com

Newport woman selected for statewide minority leadership program￼

Niko Merritt of Newport is one of just 31 people statewide selected to participate in the Rhode Island Foundation’s Equity Leadership Initiative. The goal is to help build a pipeline of leaders of color for positions of influence throughout the state. Merritt is the founder and Executive Director of...
NEWPORT, RI
whatsupnewp.com

Concert Photos: Rhythm and Roots weekend begins in Charlestown

The 24th annual Rhythm and Roots Festival kicked off in grand style on Friday, September 2 with music fans returning to Ninigret Park in Charlestown, RI for some of the best in roots, zydeco, blues, and rock and roll. The New Orleans influence was strong on two stages Friday, with...
CHARLESTOWN, RI
whatsupnewp.com

Highest and lowest paying education jobs in Providence

Whether you picture hard-working teachers buying school supplies for their students or genius professors shaping future leaders, it’s fair to say education encompasses a wide variety of jobs. So much so that there’s room to specialize and pursue your passion. Historically, teachers’ pay is a rather contentious topic....
PROVIDENCE, RI

