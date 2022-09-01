Read full article on original website
Get spooky in Davenport with the GAHC
Once upon a time, criminals in Chicago cringed when they heard about the Quad Cities. Back then, Davenport had the dubious honor of being called “The Wickedest City in America.” Whether they’re about ghosts, gangsters or brothels, there are plenty of stories Davenport has to spill, and they don’t come with milk and cookies.
QC church to celebrate pastor’s 29th anniversary
The Second Baptist Church in Rock Island will celebrating the 29th anniversary of its pastor. On Sunday, September 18th, the congregation of Second Baptist Church, 919 6th Avenue, Rock Island, will celebrate the 29th Anniversary of our Pastor, Rev. Joseph D. Williamson III and First Lady Robbie Maxwell Williamson and Family. The Second Baptist Church family extends our thanks and appreciation to them for their 29 years of faithful ministry. This year’s theme is, ‘Perfecting the saints for the work of the ministry,’ Ephesians 4:11.
Kewanee celebrates 69 years of 'Hog Days' festival
KEWANEE, Ill. — It's a celebration almost seven decades old: Kewanee's 'Hog Days' festival that takes place on Labor Day weekend every year. This marks the 69th year for the festival in 2022. The four-day event brings together thousands of people despite the changing times. "A lot of fairs...
From racing to carnivals, Labor Day Weekend in the Quad City Area
QUAD CITIES, Iowa and Ill. (KWQC) - Labor Day Weekend leaves the Quad Cities with plenty of options to spend time with friends and family. In Rock Island, about 200 drivers took over the streets for the 27th Rock Island Grand Prix. Along with fast cars, the race brought spectators,...
New Luxury Cruise Ship Sails Through Iowa Next Week
Next week, you can witness the debut of a brand new cruise ship here in Iowa, even if you can't afford to hop onboard. The Viking Mississippi cruise ship sets sail on its maiden voyage starting in St. Paul, Minnesota this Saturday, September 3. Its first stop in Iowa is Tuesday, September 6, in Dubuque. According to KWWL, the ship will arrive there at 11 a.m. with a ribbon-cutting ceremony held at the American Trust Rivers Edge Plaza in the Port of Dubuque.
East Moline native aims to change landscape of rap
EAST MOLINE, Ill. — In the midst of gun violence and tension across the country, there's a voice from the Quad Cities promoting positivity in communities. East Moline native Torrian Ball is bringing new life to today's music. "Once I started putting my journey and the things that I'd...
Letter arrives for a student at Bettendorf Middle School, return address: 1600 Pennsylvania Ave.
BETTENDORF, Iowa — An extra credit assignment Cale Bader completed in his seventh-grade social studies class turned into a souvenir not many can say they have. Last fall, his class at Bettendorf Middle School was learning about Veterans Day when they watched a video about a veteran who had waited over a year to get mental health care services.
Work doesn’t stop for local blood center on Labor Day, donations desperately needed
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Work did not stop for some ImpactLife employees this Labor Day. The three-day holiday weekend had the local blood donation center working hard to keep up with the demand for blood donations. ImpactLife officials say they see a decrease in donations over the holidays. Right now,...
Food Truck Fight Hits Muscatine September 17
Food Truck Fight® is coming back to Riverside Park in Muscatine, Iowa on Saturday, September 17!. Join us for a day of food trucks, live music, kids activities, game-day broadcast, beverage tent, and more! Enjoy food from local and regional food trucks and cast your vote for your favorite truck! We will crown a new Food Truck Fight Champion® at 7:00pm.
Eldridge Navy veteran recalls helping recover ‘Apollo 4′ capsule
ELDRIDGE, Iowa (KWQC) - NASA’s new moon exploration program, Artemis I, will launch its first unmaned rocket to fly around the moon and back to Earth, with hopes of sending humans back to the moon within this decade. An Eldridge US Navy veteran was part of the crew that...
Hy-Vee celebrates National Family Meals Month with free, 4-week nutrition program
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -In honor of National Family Meals Month, Hy-Vee dietitians are offering a free, virtual program to customers. Hy-Vee registered dietitian, Nina Struss RD, LD shares details about the Begin 4 Families 4-week program that will have participants working alongside a dietitian to improve the health of the entire family. She also demos how to put together a Balanced Bagel, a kid-approved snack.
One arrested after gun thrown in Mississippi River
Rock Island Police were called to the 1300 block of Sixth Avenue on Sunday, September 4 at approximately 7:05 p.m. regarding an armed subject. The caller reported that a suspect armed with a handgun was leaving the area in a blue Dodge Durango. Officers located the suspect vehicle and attempted to stop it near the […]
2 killed in Labor Day Weekend crash in Fairport
FAIRPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Iowa State Patrol (ISP) is investigating a single-car crash that killed two people from Muscatine. According to an ISP report, 50-year-old Alexander Shoppa and 49-year-old Rachel Shoppa died after losing control of their Cadillac Escalade SUV on IA Highway 22 near Monroe St. in Fairport around 8:30 p.m. Sunday.
Eldridge Navy veteran talks about uncovering Apollo 4 in 1967
Look for a warm and muggy Saturday, with a chance for showers and storms this afternoon. Watch all the highlights from week two of the High School football season.
Davenport Southeast Little League visits Field of Dreams
DYERSVILLE, Iowa (KWQC) - If you build it, they will come. The iconic phrase rings true to baseball fans across the state of Iowa, including the Davenport Southeast Little League. Following their incredible run in the Little League World Series, the team returned home and made a pitstop at the...
One injured in shooting in Rock Island
Police in Rock Island need your help with a shooting and stolen car case. On Sunday, September 4, at approximately 10:40 a.m. the Rock Island Police Department responded to a report of shots fired in the 2800 block of Eighth Avenue. Witnesses reported seeing a red vehicle involved but officers were unable to locate a […]
Former patient of UI eating disorder inpatient program concerned about closure
IOWA CITY, Iowa — Changes are coming to the eating disorder program at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. The university says that the Eating Disorders Program will continue to provide services, including an intensive, partial hospitalization program and outpatient care. However, they will no longer be admitting new patients to the inpatient residential care part of the program.
2022 Spartan Cross Country Invitational
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Pleasant Valley’s Grace Boleyn won the girls’ individual title, and City High’s Ford Washburn won the boys’. Naperville North won the girls’ team title, and Johnston won the boys’ team title.
No injuries after structure fire in Davenport
Clouds will linger across the region for Labor Day, with cooler than normal temperatures. This year runners will not only honor Carl Schillig, but Ian Kaffenberger, a former PV student who passed Aug. 26, 2022.
15K Iowa homes aided by rental assistance program
DES MOINES — A program created during the pandemic to help renters avoid eviction largely achieved that stated goal in Iowa, one advocacy organization said. However, as that program winds down, data show that evictions are rising again, the advocate said. More from this section.
