Davenport, IA

ourquadcities.com

Get spooky in Davenport with the GAHC

Once upon a time, criminals in Chicago cringed when they heard about the Quad Cities. Back then, Davenport had the dubious honor of being called “The Wickedest City in America.” Whether they’re about ghosts, gangsters or brothels, there are plenty of stories Davenport has to spill, and they don’t come with milk and cookies.
DAVENPORT, IA
ourquadcities.com

QC church to celebrate pastor’s 29th anniversary

The Second Baptist Church in Rock Island will celebrating the 29th anniversary of its pastor. On Sunday, September 18th, the congregation of Second Baptist Church, 919 6th Avenue, Rock Island, will celebrate the 29th Anniversary of our Pastor, Rev. Joseph D. Williamson III and First Lady Robbie Maxwell Williamson and Family. The Second Baptist Church family extends our thanks and appreciation to them for their 29 years of faithful ministry. This year’s theme is, ‘Perfecting the saints for the work of the ministry,’ Ephesians 4:11.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
WQAD

Kewanee celebrates 69 years of 'Hog Days' festival

KEWANEE, Ill. — It's a celebration almost seven decades old: Kewanee's 'Hog Days' festival that takes place on Labor Day weekend every year. This marks the 69th year for the festival in 2022. The four-day event brings together thousands of people despite the changing times. "A lot of fairs...
KEWANEE, IL
106.9 KROC

New Luxury Cruise Ship Sails Through Iowa Next Week

Next week, you can witness the debut of a brand new cruise ship here in Iowa, even if you can't afford to hop onboard. The Viking Mississippi cruise ship sets sail on its maiden voyage starting in St. Paul, Minnesota this Saturday, September 3. Its first stop in Iowa is Tuesday, September 6, in Dubuque. According to KWWL, the ship will arrive there at 11 a.m. with a ribbon-cutting ceremony held at the American Trust Rivers Edge Plaza in the Port of Dubuque.
DUBUQUE, IA
WQAD

East Moline native aims to change landscape of rap

EAST MOLINE, Ill. — In the midst of gun violence and tension across the country, there's a voice from the Quad Cities promoting positivity in communities. East Moline native Torrian Ball is bringing new life to today's music. "Once I started putting my journey and the things that I'd...
QuadCities.com

Food Truck Fight Hits Muscatine September 17

Food Truck Fight® is coming back to Riverside Park in Muscatine, Iowa on Saturday, September 17!. Join us for a day of food trucks, live music, kids activities, game-day broadcast, beverage tent, and more! Enjoy food from local and regional food trucks and cast your vote for your favorite truck! We will crown a new Food Truck Fight Champion® at 7:00pm.
MUSCATINE, IA
KWQC

Hy-Vee celebrates National Family Meals Month with free, 4-week nutrition program

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -In honor of National Family Meals Month, Hy-Vee dietitians are offering a free, virtual program to customers. Hy-Vee registered dietitian, Nina Struss RD, LD shares details about the Begin 4 Families 4-week program that will have participants working alongside a dietitian to improve the health of the entire family. She also demos how to put together a Balanced Bagel, a kid-approved snack.
DAVENPORT, IA
Local 4 WHBF

One arrested after gun thrown in Mississippi River

Rock Island Police were called to the 1300 block of Sixth Avenue on Sunday, September 4 at approximately 7:05 p.m. regarding an armed subject. The caller reported that a suspect armed with a handgun was leaving the area in a blue Dodge Durango. Officers located the suspect vehicle and attempted to stop it near the […]
ROCK ISLAND, IL
KWQC

2 killed in Labor Day Weekend crash in Fairport

FAIRPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Iowa State Patrol (ISP) is investigating a single-car crash that killed two people from Muscatine. According to an ISP report, 50-year-old Alexander Shoppa and 49-year-old Rachel Shoppa died after losing control of their Cadillac Escalade SUV on IA Highway 22 near Monroe St. in Fairport around 8:30 p.m. Sunday.
MUSCATINE, IA
KWQC

Davenport Southeast Little League visits Field of Dreams

DYERSVILLE, Iowa (KWQC) - If you build it, they will come. The iconic phrase rings true to baseball fans across the state of Iowa, including the Davenport Southeast Little League. Following their incredible run in the Little League World Series, the team returned home and made a pitstop at the...
DYERSVILLE, IA
Local 4 WHBF

One injured in shooting in Rock Island

Police in Rock Island need your help with a shooting and stolen car case. On Sunday, September 4, at approximately 10:40 a.m. the Rock Island Police Department responded to a report of shots fired in the 2800 block of Eighth Avenue. Witnesses reported seeing a red vehicle involved but officers were unable to locate a […]
ROCK ISLAND, IL
KCCI.com

Former patient of UI eating disorder inpatient program concerned about closure

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Changes are coming to the eating disorder program at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. The university says that the Eating Disorders Program will continue to provide services, including an intensive, partial hospitalization program and outpatient care. However, they will no longer be admitting new patients to the inpatient residential care part of the program.
IOWA CITY, IA
KWQC

2022 Spartan Cross Country Invitational

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Pleasant Valley’s Grace Boleyn won the girls’ individual title, and City High’s Ford Washburn won the boys’. Naperville North won the girls’ team title, and Johnston won the boys’ team title.
PLEASANT VALLEY, IA
KWQC

No injuries after structure fire in Davenport

Clouds will linger across the region for Labor Day, with cooler than normal temperatures. This year runners will not only honor Carl Schillig, but Ian Kaffenberger, a former PV student who passed Aug. 26, 2022.
DAVENPORT, IA
bellevueheraldleader.com

15K Iowa homes aided by rental assistance program

DES MOINES — A program created during the pandemic to help renters avoid eviction largely achieved that stated goal in Iowa, one advocacy organization said. However, as that program winds down, data show that evictions are rising again, the advocate said. More from this section.
IOWA STATE

