theadvocate.com
Holy Rosary enthusiasts see themselves on right road for saving, reviving the site
The grandeur that for 80 years was Holy Rosary Institute has collapsed into the interior of the three-story, 30,000-square-foot edifice, a ramshackle result for a proud, century-old educational institution linked to one Catholic saint and possibly a second. But Corey Jack, executive director of the facility, located at 421 Carmel...
KLFY.com
Creole Renaissance Festival: Keith Frank
RAYNE, La. (KLFY) — The Creole Renaissance Festival is happening this weekend at the Rayne Civic Center. The line-up features many of Acadiana’s favorites. Today, Gerald Gruenig talked to Keith Frank.
St. Francis Diner in New Iberia to temporarily close due to lack items
An Acadiana soup kitchen has been forced to temporarily close for a week
WAFB.com
Heart of Louisiana: Farmers Market Jam
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - If you want to experience a farmers market with a big dose of cajun music and culture, then you need to head to Lafayette. Local farms, cooks, and artisans have been selling their wares to the beat of live cajun music for nearly a decade.
Food truck park in Lafayette set to open in 2023
A new family-owned food truck park, called Parc De Oaks, is set to open in Lafayette.
Popular Guatemalan Chain Restaurant Set to Expand in Louisiana
The very popular Guatemalan chain, Pollo Campero's has announced that they are planning to open 12 new restaurants in the Louisiana area over the next 5 years
kadn.com
Broussard take on biggest drainage project in city's history
Broussard, LA - The Broussard City Council recently approved $60,000 for rental equipment needed to clear out Coulee Fortune in what’s being described as the biggest drainage project ever for the city of 12,000. Work will begin at Bayou Tortue and will take six to eight months to reach the halfway point at U.S. 90.
wbrz.com
One night only: WBRZ caught up with the Bella Noche viral video stars in a story only seen on TV
BATON ROUGE - In the years since a news story on WBRZ made them viral sensations, Hazel London and Jerhonda Henderson have made the most of their internet stardom. “Yes, that’s me,” London recalls of having to deal with social media celebrity status. “We’ve met some famous people,” she added in an interview with Chris Nakamoto.
kadn.com
Local residents want solutions following killing of teen last week
Lafayette, LA - Following the August 31st shooting involving a 15 and 17 year old in Lafayette, residents are tired of the violence. "The blood of our children are flowing in the streets and that’s chaos for any society," said Cory Levier, a local motivational speaker and firearms instructor.
theadvocate.com
COVID cases climb among Louisiana schoolchildren after schools return from summer
As students in Louisiana have returned to school from summer break so has COVID, with cases among school-age children nearly quadrupling while other age groups show little change. Last time counts about children ages 5-17 were this high was in early February when Louisiana was coming out of an outbreak...
theadvocate.com
Breaux Bridge man arrested in string of Ulta Beauty thefts in Lafayette, other Louisiana cities
A man wanted in a rash of thefts at Ulta Beauty storefronts in Lafayette and across south Louisiana has been arrested. Antonio Potier, 25, of Breaux Bridge, was arrested in Livingston Parish on Thursday and booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center on charges including 10 counts of felony theft and one count of misdemeanor theft stemming from Lafayette, Lafayette Police Department spokesperson Sgt. Robin Green said in a statement.
Lafayette Mansion for Sale Listed at $2.6 Million [Pictures]
Lafayette and Acadiana have some pretty incredible homes and, one of them has just recently hit the market for a whopping $2.6 million.
LCA Makes Statement in Victory Over Acadiana
The Lafayette Christian Academy Knights looked impressive on Friday night as they ran past the Acadiana High Wreckin' Rams 38-21 at Knight Field in Week 1 of the High School Football Season. All throughout the night, receivers blew past defensive coverages and ran wide open as Jr. QB Jajuan Johnson picked apart the Wreckin' Ram secondary in a passing display that was impressive to watch.
Local non-profit organization has food box giveaway for members of the community
The nonprofit organization known as "Helpful Neighbors" is helping make a difference in low-income areas around Lafayette.
theadvocate.com
Northside Lafayette grocery stores have disappeared. Here’s a plan to bring them back
Trincella Bonnet grew up feeding her neighborhood. Her father’s store, Bonnet’s, sold meat and fresh produce on the Northside long before Lafayette city limits flung southward, leaving historic neighborhoods like hers behind. Back then, family grocery stores dominated the landscape and drove local commerce in North Lafayette, Bonnet...
theadvocate.com
Acadiana area's Stars of the Night for Week 1
The Mighty Lions’ senior quarterback got his season started on the right foot, leading Lafayette to a 56-7 road win over H.L. Bourgeois. Saunier completed 8 of 16 passes for 158 yards and two scores and had seven carries for 105 yards and three more touchdowns. Jonathan Dartez, Vermilion...
Disturbance at Lafayette's Grand-16 Theater, Shots Fired Nearby
Lafayette Police confirm they responded to a shots fired call near the Grand 16 theater in Lafayette Saturday night.
At Least One Person Killed In A Fatal Accident In Baton Rouge (Baton Rouge, LA)
Authorities responded to a fatal crash on Bluebonnet Boulevard near Linkwood Court and Capital Court. The Sunday crash claimed the life of a person. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Louisiana Drivers.
KPLC TV
Vent line of an oil tank struck by lightning
Bell City, LA (KPLC) - Lightning struck a vent line on an oil tank in a field off Harris Road. It blew piping off the tank and created a small fire, according to Assistant Fire Chief Tom Leonards. He reported no offsite impact or injuries. The tank reportedly contained vapor...
Popular convenience store expands to South Louisiana, starting in Lafayette
Known as one of the most popular convenience stores in the nation, QuikTrip, is breaking ground in Lafayette as they expand across South Louisiana.
