ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

Comments / 0

Related
KLFY.com

Creole Renaissance Festival: Keith Frank

RAYNE, La. (KLFY) — The Creole Renaissance Festival is happening this weekend at the Rayne Civic Center. The line-up features many of Acadiana’s favorites. Today, Gerald Gruenig talked to Keith Frank.
RAYNE, LA
WAFB.com

Heart of Louisiana: Farmers Market Jam

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - If you want to experience a farmers market with a big dose of cajun music and culture, then you need to head to Lafayette. Local farms, cooks, and artisans have been selling their wares to the beat of live cajun music for nearly a decade.
LAFAYETTE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Society
Lafayette, LA
Entertainment
City
Creole, LA
Local
Louisiana Entertainment
Lafayette, LA
Society
City
Lafayette, LA
kadn.com

Broussard take on biggest drainage project in city's history

Broussard, LA - The Broussard City Council recently approved $60,000 for rental equipment needed to clear out Coulee Fortune in what’s being described as the biggest drainage project ever for the city of 12,000. Work will begin at Bayou Tortue and will take six to eight months to reach the halfway point at U.S. 90.
BROUSSARD, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Acadian#Local Life#Localevent#The Feed Seed
kadn.com

Local residents want solutions following killing of teen last week

Lafayette, LA - Following the August 31st shooting involving a 15 and 17 year old in Lafayette, residents are tired of the violence. "The blood of our children are flowing in the streets and that’s chaos for any society," said Cory Levier, a local motivational speaker and firearms instructor.
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

Breaux Bridge man arrested in string of Ulta Beauty thefts in Lafayette, other Louisiana cities

A man wanted in a rash of thefts at Ulta Beauty storefronts in Lafayette and across south Louisiana has been arrested. Antonio Potier, 25, of Breaux Bridge, was arrested in Livingston Parish on Thursday and booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center on charges including 10 counts of felony theft and one count of misdemeanor theft stemming from Lafayette, Lafayette Police Department spokesperson Sgt. Robin Green said in a statement.
LAFAYETTE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
Classic Rock 105.1

LCA Makes Statement in Victory Over Acadiana

The Lafayette Christian Academy Knights looked impressive on Friday night as they ran past the Acadiana High Wreckin' Rams 38-21 at Knight Field in Week 1 of the High School Football Season. All throughout the night, receivers blew past defensive coverages and ran wide open as Jr. QB Jajuan Johnson picked apart the Wreckin' Ram secondary in a passing display that was impressive to watch.
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

Acadiana area's Stars of the Night for Week 1

The Mighty Lions’ senior quarterback got his season started on the right foot, leading Lafayette to a 56-7 road win over H.L. Bourgeois. Saunier completed 8 of 16 passes for 158 yards and two scores and had seven carries for 105 yards and three more touchdowns. Jonathan Dartez, Vermilion...
LAFAYETTE, LA
KPLC TV

Vent line of an oil tank struck by lightning

Bell City, LA (KPLC) - Lightning struck a vent line on an oil tank in a field off Harris Road. It blew piping off the tank and created a small fire, according to Assistant Fire Chief Tom Leonards. He reported no offsite impact or injuries. The tank reportedly contained vapor...
BELL CITY, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy