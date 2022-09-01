Read full article on original website
WAAY-TV
North Carolina national park welcomes new species of salamander
GREAT SMOKY MOUNTAINS NATIONAL PARK, North Carolina (WLOS) -- Scientists are celebrating a new and exciting discovery in the Great Smoky Mountains: a new species of salamander!. Great Smoky Mountains National Park recently announced the newest addition to its already booming salamander population: the Cherokee Black-bellied Salamander, or Desmognathus gvnigeusgwotli....
The Daily South
Here's How to Hunt for Shark Teeth in North Carolina
Every week can be Shark Week, when you're vacationing at the beaches of North Carolina. The Tar Heel State has some of the biggest caches of shark teeth around and a new adventure helps tourists track them down. Over in Surf City, North Carolina, not too far from Wilmington, an...
WXII 12
Flood threat continues in North Carolina
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Flood watches are in effect in the southeast U.S. as forecasters warn of the possibility of torrential downpours across already saturated ground. Forecasters said waves of showers and storms were expected to develop Monday in the region, as moisture from the Gulf of Mexico continued to stream across the South. Parts of Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Kentucky, Virginia and West Virginia were under flash flood watches through Monday evening.
townandtourist.com
25 Treehouse Rentals in North Carolina (Family Friendly & Cozy!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. North Carolina is home to some of the most incredible treehouses in the country. If you’re planning to visit the Tar Heel State, check out the many treehouse rentals!
Armadillos advance Northward across the US as temperatures rise, more sightings reported in North Carolina
The nine-banded armadillo is native to Central and South America. The creatures moved to Southern Texas in the mid-1800s and have been Texas’s state mammal for more than two decades. As warm weather spreads across the U.S, armadillos have been steadily moving north for over 100 years.
WYFF4.com
Flooding concerns in South Carolina, North Carolina, Georgia
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Expect waves of heavy rain at times through Monday night, which could lead to ponding on area roads and localized flooding. Several areas are under watches, warnings and advisories. To see the latest in your area, click here. (Watch the full forecast above) Most locations will...
wraltechwire.com
NC State provides seed dollars for 6 startup ideas through Chancellor’s Innovation Fund
RALEIGH – Innovation isn’t easy. Turning a research discovery into tangible technology takes time, resources and dedication. That’s why at NC State, we aim to ensure that some of our best ideas have as much support as possible. And thanks to the Chancellor’s Innovation Fund (CIF), six more projects this year will receive seed funding and support from the Office of Research Commercialization.
2 North Carolina river sites fail final fecal bacteria test of the summer
Two North Carolina sites on the Upper Neuse River had levels of fecal bacteria so high that they failed the final Swim Guide test of the summer.
Expect more law enforcement on the road in North Carolina through Labor Day week
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — North Carolina’s annual “Booze It and Lose It” campaign is in full force for Labor Day week. Law enforcement will be out on the roads sending a message to drivers: never drink and drive. Through the end of the week, police, sheriff’s offices and Highway Patrol will be enhancing their enforcement […]
Targeted COVID-19 boosters available this week in North Carolina
According to the CDC, these boosters in September could prevent more than 100,000 hospitalizations compared to a rollout two months later.
kiddingaroundgreenville.com
Walk a Swinging Bridge a Mile High at Grandfather Mountain in North Carolina
Soaring heights, black bears and cougars, rare flora and fauna, and a massive swinging bridge are all part of the incredible Grandfather Mountain in North Carolina, about 2.5 hours from Greenville, SC. As we drove up the winding road to the Mile High Swinging Bridge at Grandfather Mountain in North...
The lawsuits that could torpedo red light cameras in North Carolina
Challenges to NC red light camera systems could reduce the already dwindling number of municipalities that operate them.
Doctors see more kidney stones in Virginia & North Carolina
You may know that Virginia and North Carolina are located in what's referred to as the "Bible Belt," but did you know that we are also in what's considered the "Stone Belt"?
newscentermaine.com
'A very clear violation of the Fourth Amendment': Police use phone tracking tool to follow people's movements
In some North Carolina cities, police have the ability to track your cellphone usage without a search warrant. The app Fog Reveal allows police to search billions of phone records to track people's locations, which are often called "patterns of life" by law enforcement. Attorneys say this is rarely cited...
scoopcharlotte.com
Leaf Peeping and Peak Color in the NC Mountains Fall 2022
It’s official, we’re ready for fall. Given where we live, we can’t help but wonder when the best leaf peeping and peak color will be this year. We’re lucky to get to enjoy fall foliage and color season for several weeks thanks to the Blue Ridge and Great Smoky Mountains’ many 6,000-foot peaks. Wondering where and when to see fall foliage?
North Carolina city ranked among the most polite metro areas in the country
(WGHP) — The South is known for its hospitality, but let’s face it: not every Southern city lives up to the hype. Now, however, we know that we have a bastion of good behavior right here in North Carolina. Apparently, according to at least this one survey, Charlotte was found to be one of the […]
‘A lot of wrong has been done’: Family of fallen North Carolina deputy blasts sheriff, seeks transparency
The family of fallen Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd is calling on Sheriff Gerald Baker to answer some of their questions after they say the family was lied to, and other deputies were retaliated against.
Virginia man found dead in ocean near Duck, NC
A Virginia man was found dead and floating in the ocean nearby Duck, North Carolina on Friday evening.
MELISSA PRICE KROOM: Will justices side with N.C. kids or extreme politicians?
EDITOR'S NOTE: Melissa Price Kromm is the director of North Carolina Voters for Clean Elections. It’s that time of year again, when parents across North Carolina are putting their kids in their best new outfits, getting out the chalkboards and lining them up for first-day pictures on their front porch. I’ll admit, I got a little sentimental when I walked my youngest daughter to school.
A North Carolina school baptized more than 100 kids without parental permission or attendance: 'Mama, can you bring me some dry clothes?'
The principal said the school did not mean to do the baptisms "in any kind of secret way," and parents said they were upset that they missed it.
