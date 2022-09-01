ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wildlife

Comments / 0

Related
WAAY-TV

North Carolina national park welcomes new species of salamander

GREAT SMOKY MOUNTAINS NATIONAL PARK, North Carolina (WLOS) -- Scientists are celebrating a new and exciting discovery in the Great Smoky Mountains: a new species of salamander!. Great Smoky Mountains National Park recently announced the newest addition to its already booming salamander population: the Cherokee Black-bellied Salamander, or Desmognathus gvnigeusgwotli....
WILDLIFE
The Daily South

Here's How to Hunt for Shark Teeth in North Carolina

Every week can be Shark Week, when you're vacationing at the beaches of North Carolina. The Tar Heel State has some of the biggest caches of shark teeth around and a new adventure helps tourists track them down. Over in Surf City, North Carolina, not too far from Wilmington, an...
SURF CITY, NC
WXII 12

Flood threat continues in North Carolina

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Flood watches are in effect in the southeast U.S. as forecasters warn of the possibility of torrential downpours across already saturated ground. Forecasters said waves of showers and storms were expected to develop Monday in the region, as moisture from the Gulf of Mexico continued to stream across the South. Parts of Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Kentucky, Virginia and West Virginia were under flash flood watches through Monday evening.
VIRGINIA STATE
townandtourist.com

25 Treehouse Rentals in North Carolina (Family Friendly & Cozy!)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. North Carolina is home to some of the most incredible treehouses in the country. If you’re planning to visit the Tar Heel State, check out the many treehouse rentals!
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
WYFF4.com

Flooding concerns in South Carolina, North Carolina, Georgia

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Expect waves of heavy rain at times through Monday night, which could lead to ponding on area roads and localized flooding. Several areas are under watches, warnings and advisories. To see the latest in your area, click here. (Watch the full forecast above) Most locations will...
GEORGIA STATE
wraltechwire.com

NC State provides seed dollars for 6 startup ideas through Chancellor’s Innovation Fund

RALEIGH – Innovation isn’t easy. Turning a research discovery into tangible technology takes time, resources and dedication. That’s why at NC State, we aim to ensure that some of our best ideas have as much support as possible. And thanks to the Chancellor’s Innovation Fund (CIF), six more projects this year will receive seed funding and support from the Office of Research Commercialization.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nc State#Volunteers#Ghost#Raleigh
kiddingaroundgreenville.com

Walk a Swinging Bridge a Mile High at Grandfather Mountain in North Carolina

Soaring heights, black bears and cougars, rare flora and fauna, and a massive swinging bridge are all part of the incredible Grandfather Mountain in North Carolina, about 2.5 hours from Greenville, SC. As we drove up the winding road to the Mile High Swinging Bridge at Grandfather Mountain in North...
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Science
scoopcharlotte.com

Leaf Peeping and Peak Color in the NC Mountains Fall 2022

It’s official, we’re ready for fall. Given where we live, we can’t help but wonder when the best leaf peeping and peak color will be this year. We’re lucky to get to enjoy fall foliage and color season for several weeks thanks to the Blue Ridge and Great Smoky Mountains’ many 6,000-foot peaks. Wondering where and when to see fall foliage?
BRYSON CITY, NC
WRAL News

MELISSA PRICE KROOM: Will justices side with N.C. kids or extreme politicians?

EDITOR'S NOTE: Melissa Price Kromm is the director of North Carolina Voters for Clean Elections. It’s that time of year again, when parents across North Carolina are putting their kids in their best new outfits, getting out the chalkboards and lining them up for first-day pictures on their front porch. I’ll admit, I got a little sentimental when I walked my youngest daughter to school.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy