Route Fire reaches 5,208 acres; 5 Freeway open again

By Tony Kurzweil, Sara Welch
 4 days ago

Firefighters have made significant progress in containing the massive Route Fire that exploded south of Castaic Lake along the 5 Freeway on Wednesday.

The Route Fire had grown to 5,208 acres with 12% containment as of Thursday afternoon. However, fire activity was clearly subdued and the immediate threat appears to be over.

The blaze erupted around noon Wednesday near Lake Hughes Road, prompting several evacuations.

The perimeter of the Route Fire is seen in an image provided by the U.S. Forest Service on Sept. 1, 2022.

Some of those evacuations have been lifted, but mandatory orders remained in place for areas north of Northlake Elementary School, south of Templin Highway – including about 200 people who were forced out of their homes in Paradise Ranch Mobile Estates – east of the 5 Freeway and west of Castaic Lagoon.

Residents can visit https://twitter.com/SCVSHERIFF to stay up to date on evacuation orders.

The 5 Freeway had to be shut down Wednesday as crews worked to fight the massive fire.

The Freeway was reopened in both directions Thursday morning but the northbound side was reduced to one lane again around 8 a.m.

Aerial video from Sky5 over the freeway showed heavy delays on the northbound side of the freeway around 8:15 a.m.

“Caltrans is assessing the structural integrity of one portion on the northbound side,” California Highway Patrol Capt. Ed Krusey said.

Two additional road closures for eastbound Templin Highway at the 5 Freeway and northbound Ridge Route Road at Northlake Hills Elementary School were also in place.

Castaic Lake was also closed to the public Thursday due to the fire, Los Angeles County Parks and Recreation tweeted .

Bay Area heat wave: BART delayed due to heat, PG&E says no power shutoffs planned

Once again, firefighters had to contend with scorching heat as temperatures hit triple digits. The mercury had reached 107 degrees in Castaic at 3 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

“Yesterday we had seven individuals that were treated for heat-related injuries … We’re very happy to report all of them have been released from the hospital,” Los Angeles County Fire Department Deputy Chief Tom Ewald said during a news conference Thursday. “We are preparing to potentially have additional heat emergencies today,” Ewald said.

The firefight is under a unified command jointly managed by the L.A. County Fire Department, the Angeles National Forest, Cal Fire, and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The California Highway Patrol, CalTrans District 7, and the Red Cross are also assisting with the Route Fire.

