fox46.com
Labor shortage looms over Labor Day, Charlotte union workers say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Discussing a labor shortage on a day celebrating the workforce may seem somewhat oxymoronic, but it is on the minds of many people that were taking part in Charlotte’s holiday festivities. “We are seeing staffing issues, especially at UPS to maintain the...
Exclusive: 1-on-1 with Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles
Mayor Vi Lyles outlined her top priorities for the Queen City at the Charlotte Regional Business Alliance. As she begins her third term, the mayor detailed her key goals and gave updates on her Racial Equity Initiative.
Highlights from Friday's Charlotte-area high school football
West Charlotte paid a visit to Indepenedence, and Butler hosted New Hanover. Highlights from Friday’s Charlotte-area high school …. US hiring slowed in August as employers add 315,000 …. Analysts: Jobs report a ‘bright spot’ in the economy …. Duke’s Mayo Classic at BofA Stadium highlights HBCUs...
Customers take one last look at Midnight Diner before relocation
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — On the last Sunday at its latest location, Midnight Diner customers ordered their last meals before the big move. On Monday, the restaurant announced they were relocating via social media saying, “the last 12 years in this spot have been amazing… We greatly appreciate all the love & support over the years.”
1 person shot, killed near north Charlotte gas station, police say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A person was found shot to death near a gas station in north Charlotte early Monday morning, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. Rahmiek D. Brown, 28, was identified as the person killed. Police said officers responded to a “person down” call around...
Man held gun to victim’s head, fired at officers in Gaston County, police say
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man accused of holding a gun to someone’s head at a Gaston County home on Sunday was shot and injured by police after authorities said he fired multiple shots at officers, according to the Gaston County Police Department. Police said...
Monday, September 5, Midday Weather Update
It continues to be a wet Labor Day around the Charlotte area as showers and storms continue into Monday afternoon. Some heavy downpours and localized flooding are possible.
Saturday Outlook: Mostly sunny with summer-like conditions
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A summery stretch takes us through the holiday weekend!. Expect a mix of sun and clouds today. Temperatures stay on the hot side with highs near 90 degrees, dew points creep up keeping us on the sticky side. A few showers and storms...
Here’s everything being filmed in NC
(WGHP) — Lights! Camera! Action! Three movies and two TV shows are currently filming in North Carolina. Lauded actor Michael Shannon makes his directorial debut with “Eric Larue.” The film is being made in the Wilmington area and tells the story of a mother of a teen who killed three of his classmates during a shooting. Alexander Skarsgard, Judy Greer and Alison Pill star.
