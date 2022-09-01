DECATUR — The hunt is on for a man who sent a 33-year-old Decatur woman to the hospital after throwing a foot-long chunk of wood that hit her in the head, police report. Detective Sgt. Steve Carroll with the Decatur Police Department said the woman was attacked July 23 at an address on East Orchard Street. Carroll said it was not reported until Saturday, however, while police were dealing with another incident involving the woman and the 42-year-old male suspect.

DECATUR, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO