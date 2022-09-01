ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

FOX59

Market District sets sights on Westfield location

WESTFIELD, Ind. – Westfield may get its own Market District. The 49,600-square-foot store would be located at the northeast corner of Grand Park Boulevard and Tournament Trail in the Wheeler Landing development district, according to plans filed with Westfield’s Advisory Plan Commission by Giant Eagle Inc. The Pittsburgh-based grocery chain has more than 470 retail […]
WESTFIELD, IN
WGAU

Indiana hotel’s ‘Stranger Things’ suite offers stay in the Upside Down

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — If the “Upside Down” sounds like your kind of vacation, then one Indiana hotel has just the package for you. With Halloween approaching and a fifth and final season of Netflix’s wildly popular, ‘80s-centric series “Stranger Things” slated to begin filming in 2023, the folks at Graduate Bloomington hotels have brought the fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana, to life.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
saturdaytradition.com

Tom Allen sings fight song following win over Illinois, reveals what he said to team on final drive

Tom Allen was filled with joy as he belted out Indiana’s fight song after Friday night’s win over Illinois per Dustin Dopirak of Indy Star. Indiana managed to win the game by 3 points, 23-20. The Hoosiers pulled off a come-from-behind win with a late rushing touchdown from Shaun Shivers with 23 seconds left in the game. Illinois had one last chance to send the game into overtime or take it back from Indiana, but the Hoosiers defense held on.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
readthereporter.com

Candidates with over 100 years in Carmel file for school board

Brown, Brake & Sharp team up to help Carmel Clay Schools. Carmel residents with a combined 104 years living in Carmel – Jenny Brake, Dr. Adam Sharp, and Greg Brown – filed to run for Carmel Clay School Board this past month. There are three school board districts...
CARMEL, IN
FOX59

Woman accused of embezzling $270K from Indy radio, TV station

INDIANAPOLIS — A 52-year-old accounting specialist from Indianapolis has been charged with embezzling more than $270,000 from WFYI Public Media, which provides PBS television and NPR radio programming throughout Central Indiana. Mindi B. Madison has been charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and is set to make an appearance in federal court on Sept. […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Current Publishing

INDOT seeking feedback on future of U.S. 31

Hoosiers from Hamilton to Fulton counties are being asked to weigh in on INDOT’s future plans for the U.S. 31 corridor, which stretches north to south to connect central Indiana to the northern part of the state. INDOT is in the early stages of a two-year study that will...
FULTON COUNTY, IN
Maryland Daily Record

Mark Warner Net Worth 2022, Age, Height, Weight, Biography, Wiki and Career Details

College: Harvard Law School, George Washington University. Wife/Spouse Name: Lisa Collis (m. 1989) Kids/Children Name: Eliza Warner, Gillian Warner, Madison Warner. Mark Robert Warner is an entrepreneur and senator in Virginia who was the first elected United States senator in 2008. He is a Democratic Party activist, Vice President of the Senate Caucus, and Chair of the Senate Intelligence Committee. Senate Intelligence Committee member.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
ballstatedailynews.com

Meet the Owner of Delaware County’s ‘Hemp-ire’

On a typical day, Brian Nixon gets to the farm, gets prepared and gets out to the field to start planting or harvesting. With corn, soybeans and hemp across 3,300 acres of land, the workload is always there. Whether he’s cutting freshly-dried beans in blowing winds from lunchtime into the night or shelling corn “until as late as elevators are open,” he said the days can be long and only Mother Nature can tell him when to stop.
DELAWARE COUNTY, IN
readthereporter.com

Briggs: epidemic of violence stems from failed leadership

Letters to the Editor do not reflect the opinions of The Reporter, its publisher or its staff. You can submit your own Letter to the Editor by email to [email protected]. Please include your phone number and city of residence. The Reporter will publish one letter per person per week.
WESTFIELD, IN
rejournals.com

Marcus & Millichap sells six build-to-rent communities in Indianapolis market

Marcus & Millichap has been retained to sell a portfolio of six build-to-rent communities across the Indianapolis metropolitan area made up of 322 pre-built homes. All six communities are being built by Indianapolis-based Davis Homes, a third-generation custom homebuilder, which has completed most horizontal infrastructure. Each community can be acquired individually, with investors selecting their desired floor plans prior to vertical construction.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Story of Indy ex-con to be told in Mel Gibson movie

INDIANAPOLIS — On Sept. 20, Gilbert Galvan will board a plane at Indianapolis International Airport to fly to Los Angeles for the Hollywood premiere of a movie based on his career as a prolific robber of Canadian banks and jewelry stores in the 1980s. Because he often flew from one end of The Great White […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Labor Day weekend events in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Whether you plan on firing up the grill, soaking up the last of the summer sun or heading downtown… there are plenty of ways you can celebrate this Labor Day weekend. While it may well be the last of the summer holidays, after seeing what’s going...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

