Tom Felton Is Busting Out His Slytherin Finery To Head Back To Hogwarts
Harry Potter icon Tom Felton still looks good in green.
‘Harry Potter’: All of the Actors Who Played Voldemort in the Movies
Lord Voldemort has been portrayed by five actors thus far in the ubiquitous 'Harry Potter' movie franchise. Here’s a look at them.
‘Harry Potter’ fans endeavor to solve ‘Prisoner of Azkaban’s’ biggest mystery
The Harry Potter franchise comes with many mysteries, many of which are solved throughout the storytelling, such as the identity of the Half-Blood Prince, the true creators of the Marauders Map, and who opened the Chamber of Secrets. But there are still some that have left fans scratching their heads and they’ve decided to come together to see if they can figure it out.
LOOK: Clint Eastwood’s Daughter Stuns in Rare Selfie
On Friday (August 19th), Clint Eastwood’s daughter Francesca took to her Instagram account to share a rare and absolutely stunning selfie. “What r u streaming,” the younger Eastwood declared in the post’s caption. The post features Clint Eastwood’s daughter as she poses for the snapshot. Eastwood...
Daniel Craig Once Called Starring in Angelina Jolie’s ‘Tomb Raider’ the ‘Worst Mistake I’ve Made’
Daniel Craig once explained why he didn't enjoy making the film 'Tomb Raider,' and how he and Angelina Jolie paid for the film's quality.
Is Sandra Bullock in a relationship? A look at the actresses' popular partners and blockbuster movies
Sandra Bullock is currently in a relationship with photographer Bryan Randall, who she has been dating since 2015. Bullock has been in quite a few relationships over the years before meeting Randall. She was married to Jesse James from 2005 until 2010. Before James, Bullock dated Don Padilla, Matthew McConaughey and Ryan Gosling. She also was linked to Troy Aikman in 1995 and then again in 2014. She was also linked to Captain America himself, Chris Evans in 2014.
The Best Venice Film Festival Fashion Of All Time
Venice Film Festival is almost as well known for delivering high-octane glamour as it is for producing Oscar contenders. Ahead of this year’s edition, revisit some of the greatest fashion moments on the Lido through the decades.
Ryan Reynolds' Box Office Flop Gets Surprise Sequel Movie
In news no one saw coming, one of Ryan Reynolds' critically panned films is getting a surprise sequel almost 10 years after its box office debut. In a surprising turn of events from Universal Pictures, the notorious box office flop, R.I.P.D., based on the comic book of the same name by Peter M. Lenkov, will receive a sequel heading straight to home video. The buddy-cop comedy, which found Reynolds, a murdered Boston police detective recruited to join the afterlife's "Rest in Peace Department" with Jeff Bridges, received poor criticism across the board when it was released in 2013. At the time, Rotten Tomatoes cited it as "too dim-witted and formulaic to satisfy" audiences.
Here's What The "House Of The Dragon" Cast Members Look Like Compared With Their Characters
It's amazing what a platinum wig can do.
The Fascinating Story Behind One Of Horror’s Most Disturbing Films, 'Cannibal Holocaust'
When Ruggero Deodato decided to become a filmmaker, the last thing he would have expected was to be charged with murder. Indeed, the last thing the film industry expected was Cannibal Holocaust. At first, just one of many Italian exploitation, or giallo, movies that were cheap, violent, and sexual, it very quickly drew attention in the vein of Andy Warhol: don’t worry about what they print, just measure it in inches. Deodato shortly found himself hauled up in front of an Italian court, accompanied by actors he was accused of murdering, to recreate effects that had convinced people of his guilt. This was just one of many chapters in the strange legacy of his seminal horror Cannibal Holocaust, which would, in one way or another, brand him a legendary degenerate. But in the way only the underground horror scene can, these same controversies would propel him to cult infamy and attract the kind of serious attention that Deodato was seeking all along.
Angelina Jolie Treats Brad Pitt Look-Alike Son Knox, 14, To Amusement Park Trip: Photos
It was a beautiful day for mother-son bonding! Angelina Jolie and her son Knox had a fun-filled day at Los Angeles’s Universal Studios amusement park on Monday, August 15. The actress, 47, took her son, 14, around the park, and they were seen having a fabulous time in the photos, which you can see here, via DailyMail. Both Angelina and Knox looked like they were having an amazing time, enjoying all the attractions that Universal Studios has to offer.
71-Year-Old Lynda Carter Is Ageless Decked Out In Floral Fashion
Lynda Carter punched, swung, and flew her way into our hearts with her performance as the timeless Wonder Woman and she’s proven herself just as ageless decades later. She shares fashionable pictures to her social media and has been seen walking about Venice wearing a vibrant, floral outfit. Carter...
John Travolta’s Sister Was Actually In ‘Grease’ — Can You Spot Her?
Two members of the John Travolta family starred in Grease, but many people’s attention was focused on the second one, John Travolta. Ellen Travolta, John Travolta’s elder sister, made a cameo appearance as one of the waitresses at the Frosty Palace Diner. Ellen is a TV and Broadway...
‘I Dream of Jeannie’ star Barbara Eden says Elvis Presley wanted advice about having ‘a marriage in Hollywood’
Before she charmed her way into audiences’ hearts as a genie in "I Dreamed of Jeannie," Barbara Eden was working alongside The King. On Saturday, the actress participated in a panel at Christmas Con in Pasadena, California where she was asked about her 1960 film "Flaming Star," which featured Elvis Presley.
Our Beloved Dragon Queen Is a Child of Incest — Who Are Daenerys's Parents?
This is not a drill — the series premiere of Game of Thrones' prequel series House of the Dragon paid homage to Daenerys Targaryen!. At the beginning of the episode, a tribute emerged and noted that the show takes place 172 years before the Mother of Dragons was born. For us, this shows that the creators understand Dany's impact on pop culture and the glorification of House Targaryen.
Who Are Idris Elba's Kids? Meet the English Actor's Children
Anyone with 20/20 vision would agree that Idris Elba is one of the sexiest men in Hollywood — all respect to Mrs. Sabrina Dhowre Elba, of course. And since the A-lister was titled People’s Sexiest Man Alive in 2018, fans have long been intrigued by his private life. After all, the English actor was one of Hollywood’s most eligible bachelors in the past.
Who Is Crabfeeder, the Monstrous New ‘House of the Dragon’ Villain?
The series premiere of House of the Dragon spent most of its time introducing its many Targaryens, Velaryons, Hightowers and assorted lords and emissaries, as well as establishing their competing interests for favorable standing at court—if not for the Iron Throne itself. That put it in familiar Game of Thrones territory, spinning a web of duplicity and scheming that ensnared all manner of striving men and women desperate to enhance their position in ever-volatile Westeros.At the same time, however, it also suggested a greater peril on the horizon—or, more specifically, on the outskirts of the Targaryen empire in Stepstones, where...
'Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey' Slasher Receives Official Trailer
A.A. Milne’s beloved Winnie the Pooh books are taking a thrilling, bloodthirsty turn in the first trailer for an upcoming horror film, titled Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey. The movie follows Winne (Craig David Dowsett) and his best friend Piglet (Chris Cordell), who enter a feral rampage after...
