FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
shoredailynews.com
Youngkin Issues Executive Order to Address Teacher Shortage
RICHMOND, VA – Governor Glenn Youngkin announced Friday new measures to address teacher shortages and recover learning loss. Joined by local superintendents, school board members, state legislators, students, teachers, and parents, Governor Youngkin signed Executive Directive Three: Addressing Teacher Shortages in Virginia Schools and launched the Bridging the Gap Initiative at Colonial Forge High School in Stafford County.
Chesterfield educators advocate for collective bargaining: 'We could have a say'
Educators gathered at the Willow Lawn Starbucks, known for unionizing earlier this year, to sign authorization cards, pledging their support for collective bargaining.
Virginia school board candidates leave race after laughing at student
Two candidates for the Fairfax County School Board have dropped out of the race after they were captured on video laughing at a student with autism who sang the national anthem at a board meeting.
wvtf.org
Unions are gaining steam in Virginia, a state that has typically been unfriendly to them
As Americans celebrate Labor Day, organized labor in Virginia is working hard for better pay and working conditions. Virginia is often viewed as a state that's hostile to labor unions. But right now there are ongoing campaigns by unionized workers here in Virginia. Steelworkers are pushing for better contracts, Kroger employees are demanding pandemic protections and airport workers are seeking paid sick days.
WJLA
Virginia Democrat says Youngkin's push to 'empower parents' is 'harmful' to trans students
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin has increased his criticism of Fairfax County Public Schools' (FCPS) and Loudoun County Public Schools' transgender student policies ahead of the midterm elections and an upcoming legislative session. FCPS, the largest school district in Virginia, allows students to choose which...
WDBJ7.com
‘State of Working Virginia’ report released
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Many Virginians are working hard but are still having a hard time making ends meet. “For those of us who care about poverty, care about our neighbors, we must care about wages, benefits and working conditions for Virginia’s workers,” Virginia Interfaith Center for Public Policy Executive Director Kim Bobo said.
Augusta Free Press
Youngkin tries to address teacher shortages that he has helped create with his rhetoric
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. Gov. Glenn Youngkin wants you to think he’s addressing teacher shortages, but the executive order he signed Thursday doesn’t really seem to do all that much, other than provide fodder for headlines. The executive order...
Hanover County residents preparing to welcome new 22-acre solar farm
After a recent vote ended in the approval of a new 22-acre solar farm, long-time Hanover County residents are getting ready for the change.
WDBJ7.com
Del. Head campaigning ahead of 2023 Virginia Senate election
BUENA VISTA, Va. (WDBJ) - The annual Labor Day Parade in Buena Vista is a popular stop for candidates who are running in November. Some are looking beyond the next election, and this year was no exception. In the wake of redistricting, Republican Delegate Chris Head is running for a...
wsvaonline.com
Avian influenza found in Virginia poultry flock
A case of high-path avian influenza was recently found in a poultry flock in Woodford. Poultry producers in Virginia are on high alert due to a single case of highly-pathogenic avian influenza recently detected in a backyard poultry flock. Officials with the VDACS say the detection was found in Caroline County in a flock of pet chickens, ducks, and geese. Commercial chicken and turkey growers in Virginia are being encouraged to step up their practices concerning biosecurity. Anyone involved with poultry should report unusual poultry illnesses or deaths to the State Veterinarian’s Office.
Why Virginia officials want you to kill this bug if you see it
In July 2022, the spotted lanternfly quarantine was significantly expanded to include more Northern and Central Virginia.
Food Stamps Schedule: Virginia SNAP EBT Card Benefits for September 2022
SNAP helps low-income households purchase the food they need to make nutritious meals at home. In Virginia, SNAP is administered by the Virginia Department of Social Services and automatic deposits...
theprincegeorgejournal.com
Governor announces multi-location investment by DroneUp, creating 655 jobs in Virginia
Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced the expansion of Virginia Beach-based DroneUp LLC during a news conference on Wednesday, August 24, at the Executive Mansion in Richmond. As part of the $27 million expansion, DroneUp LLC will create 655 new jobs and establish a drone testing, training, and research and development center at Richard Bland College.
WDBJ7.com
Buena Vista Labor Day Parade kicks off campaign season in Virginia
BUENA VISTA, Va. (WDBJ) - The Buena Vista Labor Day Parade kicks off the fall campaign season in Virginia. Monday morning, the candidates in the 6th Congressional district were shaking hands and vying for votes as they marched with supporters along the parade route. Despite threatening skies, a hometown crowd...
Youngkin Administration continues to take steps to remove Virginia from RGGI
The briefing Wednesday follows an Executive Order signed by Gov. Youngkin shortly after taking office in January, which directed the administration to begin the process of removing Virginia from RGGI.
Augusta Free Press
Mother Nature to thank in part for bountiful field crop harvests in Virginia
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. Entering the growing season, the already tough task for Virginia farmers to produce quality crops was made even more difficult by inflation and supply chain disruptions. Despite the difficulties, the state’s farmers persevered and are on track...
What’s open and closed on Labor Day in the Richmond area
If you have the day off from your job or school, there are plenty of fun things to do in the Richmond area.
hamptonroadsmessenger.com
Governor Glenn Youngkin Announces Additional Key Administration Appointments
RICHMOND, VA — Governor Glenn Youngkin announced additional key administration appointments. “I am continually encouraged by the work this administration has done to create a best-in-class government for Virginians” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “I’m excited to welcome these new additions to our team and look forward to their future contributions.”
Maryland Gov. Hogan pays off crab cake bet after Navy loses to Delaware
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan paid off his debt. The governor bought a round of crab cakes for Delaware Gov. John Carney.
Virginia governor serving as Grand Marshal of Food City 300
ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — Food City officials on Monday announced Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin will serve as the grand marshal of the 30th Food City 300. The event, which is slated for Sept. 16, is one of the most popular events in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, a news release from the grocery store states. Youngkin […]
