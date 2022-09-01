ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Youngkin Issues Executive Order to Address Teacher Shortage

RICHMOND, VA – Governor Glenn Youngkin announced Friday new measures to address teacher shortages and recover learning loss. Joined by local superintendents, school board members, state legislators, students, teachers, and parents, Governor Youngkin signed Executive Directive Three: Addressing Teacher Shortages in Virginia Schools and launched the Bridging the Gap Initiative at Colonial Forge High School in Stafford County.
Unions are gaining steam in Virginia, a state that has typically been unfriendly to them

As Americans celebrate Labor Day, organized labor in Virginia is working hard for better pay and working conditions. Virginia is often viewed as a state that's hostile to labor unions. But right now there are ongoing campaigns by unionized workers here in Virginia. Steelworkers are pushing for better contracts, Kroger employees are demanding pandemic protections and airport workers are seeking paid sick days.
‘State of Working Virginia’ report released

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Many Virginians are working hard but are still having a hard time making ends meet. “For those of us who care about poverty, care about our neighbors, we must care about wages, benefits and working conditions for Virginia’s workers,” Virginia Interfaith Center for Public Policy Executive Director Kim Bobo said.
Del. Head campaigning ahead of 2023 Virginia Senate election

BUENA VISTA, Va. (WDBJ) - The annual Labor Day Parade in Buena Vista is a popular stop for candidates who are running in November. Some are looking beyond the next election, and this year was no exception. In the wake of redistricting, Republican Delegate Chris Head is running for a...
Avian influenza found in Virginia poultry flock

A case of high-path avian influenza was recently found in a poultry flock in Woodford. Poultry producers in Virginia are on high alert due to a single case of highly-pathogenic avian influenza recently detected in a backyard poultry flock. Officials with the VDACS say the detection was found in Caroline County in a flock of pet chickens, ducks, and geese. Commercial chicken and turkey growers in Virginia are being encouraged to step up their practices concerning biosecurity. Anyone involved with poultry should report unusual poultry illnesses or deaths to the State Veterinarian’s Office.
Buena Vista Labor Day Parade kicks off campaign season in Virginia

BUENA VISTA, Va. (WDBJ) - The Buena Vista Labor Day Parade kicks off the fall campaign season in Virginia. Monday morning, the candidates in the 6th Congressional district were shaking hands and vying for votes as they marched with supporters along the parade route. Despite threatening skies, a hometown crowd...
Governor Glenn Youngkin Announces Additional Key Administration Appointments

RICHMOND, VA — Governor Glenn Youngkin announced additional key administration appointments. “I am continually encouraged by the work this administration has done to create a best-in-class government for Virginians” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “I’m excited to welcome these new additions to our team and look forward to their future contributions.”
Virginia governor serving as Grand Marshal of Food City 300

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — Food City officials on Monday announced Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin will serve as the grand marshal of the 30th Food City 300. The event, which is slated for Sept. 16, is one of the most popular events in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, a news release from the grocery store states. Youngkin […]
