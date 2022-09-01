Read full article on original website
Hear what ex-FBI special agent noticed in evidence photo taken inside Trump's home
CNN reporter and former FBI special agent Josh Campbell breaks down the evidence photo, which was arranged and taken by law enforcement, that shows classified documents seized from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence.
Unsealed FBI warrant reveals Trump under investigation for possibly violating Espionage Act
A search warrant unsealed this week revealed that FBI agents removed more than 20 boxes and binders, including 11 sets of highly classified documents from former President Donald Trump's Mar-A-Lago estate.
Former Trump White House lawyer reacts to FBI Mar-a-Lago search
Former Trump White House lawyer Ty Cobb joins CNN’s Erin Burnett to discuss the FBI’s search of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence in Palm Beach, Florida.
'Trump has never lied': Supporter protests outside Mar-a-Lago over FBI search
CNN’s Randi Kaye speaks with Trump supporters in Palm Beach, Florida, as they’re rallying for the former president over the FBI search of his Mar-a-Lago residence.
Judge unseals more details about items seized from Trump's Mar-a-Lago
CBS News chief election and campaign correspondent Robert Costa and congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane break down the latest revelations about the FBI's search of former President Donald Trump's estate at Mar-a-Lago.
The youngest person to be executed in the electric chair was proven innocent after 70 years
George Stinney Jr., a 14-year-old boy, is the youngest person to be executed in the electric chair for the murder of two white girls. He was executed in South Carolina in 1944, in the midst of the Jim Crow era.
Trump May Have Sold Classified Documents, Should Be 'Arrested': Kirschner
Kirschner said Friday that "things just went from bad to worse to unfathomably dangerous" after empty classified folders were found at Trump's Mar-a-Lago home.
Why Trump spent so much of his presidency at Mar-a-Lago
Trump spent hundreds of days of his presidency at his personal properties, Mar-a-Lago above all others. CNN’s Tom Foreman reports on why Trump spent so much of his presidency at his Florida home.
John Dean: Trump is going to be very unhappy about this document
Former Nixon White House counsel John Dean says that former President Donald Trump will not be happy about the contents of the redacted affidavit supporting the FBI search of his Mar-a-Lago home.
Former mayor among 4 killed in shooting at soccer field in central Mexico
Four people have been killed, including a former mayor, in an attack on a soccer field in central Mexico, according to state authorities. The Morelos state prosecutor's office said in a statement that the attack occurred Thursday night in the town of Yecapixtla. In addition to the four dead, there were a number of people wounded in the shooting.
Liz Cheney reacts to FBI image of Trump documents from Mar-a-Lago
Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) took to Twitter after the Department of Justice released a photograph of classified documents obtained during the FBI raid of former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort.
Days before Mar-a-Lago subpoena, Trump lawyer claimed she scoured his office, closets and drawers
A filing by Alina Habba in the case over Trump’s business empire could create exposure in the matter of classified information being stored at the ex-president’s home. Just six days before the Justice Department subpoenaed to recover highly sensitive documents housed at Mar-a-Lago, one of Former President Donald Trump’s attorneys scoured the estate searching for records in response to a separate legal matter.
Attorney explains judge's comments on Trump special master ruling
A federal judge has granted former President Donald Trump’s request to appoint a “special master” to review materials that the FBI seized from Mar-a-Lago last month. CNN’s Sara Murray and Kara Scannell break down the judge’s ruling with constitutional law attorney Page Pate.
DOJ: Trump team concealed, moved top secret documents
Ahead of a midnight Tuesday deadline, the Justice Department dropped a bombshell filing stating that the Trump team concealed and moved top secret documents before the search at Mar-a-Lago. The filing was a response to the former president's request for a "special master" to review government records seized at his Florida home. Chief election and campaign correspondent Robert Costa has the latest reporting.
Judge grants Trump's request for special master to review seized Mar-a-Lago documents
A federal judge in Florida has granted former President Donald Trump's request to appoint a special master to review classified documents retrieved by the FBI at his Mar-a-Lago residence. NBC News' Ryan Reilly and Kelly O'Donnell report the details of the order and how this affects the Department of Justice's investigation.Sept. 5, 2022.
Florida Lawmaker Calls for FBI Agents to Be ‘Arrested Upon Sight’ After Trump Raid
A Republican Florida lawmaker has called for his state’s legislature to break away from federal agencies in the wake of an FBI raid on Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home. State Rep. Anthony Sabatini, who is running for Congress, made his radical proposal in the early hours of Tuesday morning. “It’s time for us in the Florida Legislature to call an emergency legislative session & amend our laws regarding federal agencies,” Sabatini wrote. “Sever all ties with DOJ immediately. Any FBI agent conducting law enforcement functions outside the purview of our State should be arrested upon sight.” MAGA fans have reacted angrily to the search of the former president’s property, which is reportedly related to an investigation into classified documents Trump may have improperly removed during his final days in the White House. Sabatini previously supported Trump’s attempts to overturn the 2020 election result and last year proposed renaming U.S. Highway 27 to the “President Donald J. Trump Highway.”
See how DeSantis addressed FBI's Mar-a-Lago search at rally
CNN’s Kyung Lah goes inside the first large Republican rally since the FBI searched Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence, where Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) headlined the event.
'Stunning': Ex-official who investigated Clinton reacts to documents found in Trump's home
David Laufman, the former chief of the Department of Justice’s counterintelligence division who investigated Hillary Clinton’s handling of classified documents, discusses the FBI’s search warrant for former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.
Judge agrees to name "special master" to review items seized in Trump search
Washington — A federal judge on Monday agreed to appoint a neutral third party known as a special master to review items seized by the FBI during its search at former President Donald Trump's South Florida residence, and blocked the Justice Department from continuing to use the material in its probe while the review is ongoing.
Republicans Have No Idea How to Respond to the Latest Reporting on the Mar-a-Lago Raid
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. In the days since the FBI raided former President Donald Trump’s home, the Palm Beach club Mar-a-Lago, Republicans have treated it as the tyrannical act of an out-of-control Democratic administration, conspiratorial social media spaces have hummed with talk of revolution, and an armed Ohio man was killed trying to enter an FBI field office. But it’s only in the last day that the why behind all of this drama began to come to light.
