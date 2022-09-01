ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former mayor among 4 killed in shooting at soccer field in central Mexico

Four people have been killed, including a former mayor, in an attack on a soccer field in central Mexico, according to state authorities. The Morelos state prosecutor's office said in a statement that the attack occurred Thursday night in the town of Yecapixtla. In addition to the four dead, there were a number of people wounded in the shooting.
SOCCER
Days before Mar-a-Lago subpoena, Trump lawyer claimed she scoured his office, closets and drawers

A filing by Alina Habba in the case over Trump’s business empire could create exposure in the matter of classified information being stored at the ex-president’s home. Just six days before the Justice Department subpoenaed to recover highly sensitive documents housed at Mar-a-Lago, one of Former President Donald Trump’s attorneys scoured the estate searching for records in response to a separate legal matter.
POTUS
Attorney explains judge's comments on Trump special master ruling

A federal judge has granted former President Donald Trump’s request to appoint a “special master” to review materials that the FBI seized from Mar-a-Lago last month. CNN’s Sara Murray and Kara Scannell break down the judge’s ruling with constitutional law attorney Page Pate.
POTUS
DOJ: Trump team concealed, moved top secret documents

Ahead of a midnight Tuesday deadline, the Justice Department dropped a bombshell filing stating that the Trump team concealed and moved top secret documents before the search at Mar-a-Lago. The filing was a response to the former president's request for a "special master" to review government records seized at his Florida home. Chief election and campaign correspondent Robert Costa has the latest reporting.
POTUS
Florida Lawmaker Calls for FBI Agents to Be ‘Arrested Upon Sight’ After Trump Raid

A Republican Florida lawmaker has called for his state’s legislature to break away from federal agencies in the wake of an FBI raid on Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home. State Rep. Anthony Sabatini, who is running for Congress, made his radical proposal in the early hours of Tuesday morning. “It’s time for us in the Florida Legislature to call an emergency legislative session & amend our laws regarding federal agencies,” Sabatini wrote. “Sever all ties with DOJ immediately. Any FBI agent conducting law enforcement functions outside the purview of our State should be arrested upon sight.” MAGA fans have reacted angrily to the search of the former president’s property, which is reportedly related to an investigation into classified documents Trump may have improperly removed during his final days in the White House. Sabatini previously supported Trump’s attempts to overturn the 2020 election result and last year proposed renaming U.S. Highway 27 to the “President Donald J. Trump Highway.”
FLORIDA STATE
Judge agrees to name "special master" to review items seized in Trump search

Washington — A federal judge on Monday agreed to appoint a neutral third party known as a special master to review items seized by the FBI during its search at former President Donald Trump's South Florida residence, and blocked the Justice Department from continuing to use the material in its probe while the review is ongoing.
POTUS
Republicans Have No Idea How to Respond to the Latest Reporting on the Mar-a-Lago Raid

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. In the days since the FBI raided former President Donald Trump’s home, the Palm Beach club Mar-a-Lago, Republicans have treated it as the tyrannical act of an out-of-control Democratic administration, conspiratorial social media spaces have hummed with talk of revolution, and an armed Ohio man was killed trying to enter an FBI field office. But it’s only in the last day that the why behind all of this drama began to come to light.
POTUS
