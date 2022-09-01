ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland Police: Officer's SUV stolen during emergency call; driver arrested

By CBS San Francisco
 4 days ago

OAKLAND – A driver was arrested after allegedly stealing an Oakland Police Department SUV while an officer was responding to a call in the city's downtown early Thursday morning.

Around 1:30 a.m., police said the officer was responding to a medical emergency on the 1200 block of Broadway. As the officer was tending to the person suffering from the medical emergency, a second person approached to report a stolen vehicle.

While the officer attempted to help the two people, a third person forced their way into the officer's SUV and drove off. Police said the vehicle was fully marked and locked.

The driver headed southbound on Broadway, when an Alameda County sheriff's deputy saw the police SUV and attempted to pull the driver over.

Police said the deputy pursued the SUV across town. The pursuit ended on the 4200 block of Oakmore Road in the Oakland Hills, after the SUV collided with a parked vehicle and a brick wall.

Oakland police SUV that police said was stolen by a driver who led authorities on a chase on September 1, 2022. Oakland Police Department

Deputies took the driver into custody. Police have not released the suspect's identity.

There were no reports of injuries from the incident.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the department's Criminal Investigation Division at 510-238-3426.

