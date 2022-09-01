Beauty Week returns to Cielo Vista Mall
EL PASO, Texas ( KTSM ) – Cielo Vista Mall is having a Beauty Week on Sep. 4 through Sep. 10.
The event will be located at Cielo Vista Mall in the Center Court Area. The event is said to offer shoppers a sneak peek at the latest beauty products, trends, and services. Also, some of the best offers on must-have finds, how-to demos and engaging activities will also take place. The event will also include a wellness component.
Special offers and in-store events include:
- Dillard’s – Beauty Week offers, demos, and a gift with purchase from Estee Lauder, Clinique, Edge, and Lancome.
- JCPenney Salon – 20% off any salon service of $30 or more with a designer or senior designer at JCPenney Salon.
- MAC Cosmetics – A complimentary makeup service in-store and 15% off a purchase when you join M.A.C Lover.
For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store .Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.
Comments / 0