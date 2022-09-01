ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Beauty Week returns to Cielo Vista Mall

By Melissa Luna
 4 days ago

EL PASO, Texas ( KTSM ) – Cielo Vista Mall is having a Beauty Week on Sep. 4 through Sep. 10.

The event will be located at Cielo Vista Mall in the Center Court Area. The event is said to offer shoppers a sneak peek at the latest beauty products, trends, and services. Also, some of the best offers on must-have finds, how-to demos and engaging activities will also take place. The event will also include a wellness component.

Special offers and in-store events include:

  • Dillard’s – Beauty Week offers, demos, and a gift with purchase from Estee Lauder, Clinique, Edge, and Lancome.
  • JCPenney Salon – 20% off any salon service of $30 or more with a designer or senior designer at JCPenney Salon.
  • MAC Cosmetics – A complimentary makeup service in-store and 15% off a purchase when you join M.A.C Lover.

