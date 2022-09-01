ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Comments / 0

Related
saturdaytradition.com

Kirk Herbstreit lets expletive slip on College Gameday

Kirk Herbstreit may have gotten a little too excited for the 2022 college football season. On ESPN’s College Gameday, the team played a game involving the transfer portal. A quarterback’s name would appear on the screen, and Herbstreit would have to try to guess what school they have transferred to.
COLLEGE SPORTS
saturdaytradition.com

Bronny James, LeBron in attendance for Ohio State's marquee matchup with Notre Dame

Bronny James and his father – LeBron James – are in attendance for Saturday’s Week 1 game between Ohio State and Notre Dame. The elder James and NBA superstar grew up in Ohio and spent a large portion of his NBA career with the Cleveland Cavaliers. Now with the Los Angeles Lakers, his sons are budding into elite basketball prospects of their own.
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Marcus Freeman reacts to Notre Dame's strong showing vs. Ohio State

Marcus Freeman was displeased when he gave his immediate reaction to Notre Dame’s loss to Ohio State on Saturday night. Notre Dame fell to Ohio State by 11 points, 21-10. It was a closer result than most expected and Notre Dame received positive marks for taking a lead into halftime and keeping the game close until the end. Freeman was not as upbeat with the result since a win was in his team’s reach.
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Illinois State
State
Alabama State
saturdaytradition.com

Urban Meyer reacts to Ohio State's win over Notre Dame

Ohio State showed it belonged Saturday evening against No. 5 Notre Dame. Former Buckeyes coach Urban Meyer reacted to the strong performance on Twitter Friday night following the game. …is the chance to go 2-0. Meyer, Ohio State’s coach from 2012 to 2018, leaving the Buckeyes for the NFL after...
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Kirk Ferentz addresses possibility of changing starting QB for Iowa's Week 2 game

Fans were out for blood after Iowa barely made it past South Dakota State by a score of 7-3. The Hawkeyes failed to score a single touchdown during the game, getting their 7 points from a single field goal and two safeties. Iowa’s defense scored more points than its offense and special teams combined, and the Hawkeyes finished the game with only 166 total yards of offense and averaged just 2.7 yards per play.
AMES, IA
saturdaytradition.com

Multiple LSU WRs scrub social media accounts following loss to Florida State

LSU wide receivers Kayshon Boutte and Malik Nabers scrubbed their social media accounts of any LSU affiliation after the loss to Florida State on Sunday night. It was a heartbreaking loss that ended on a blocked extra point try for LSU. If the extra point was good, the game would have been extended into overtime and LSU would have completed a 14-point comeback.
BATON ROUGE, LA
saturdaytradition.com

Kirk Herbstreit reacts to Notre Dame vs. Ohio State thriller in Week 1

Kirk Herbstreit was in Columbus for Week 1 as part of the broadcast team covering the Notre Dame vs. Ohio State matchup to open the season. The top-5 battle lived up to the hype and was dramatic deep into the fourth quarter. Despite entering the game as a 17-point underdog, Marcus Freeman’s Fighting Irish squad went toe-to-toe with the Buckeyes.
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chuck Bednarik Award#Butkus Award#American Football#College Football
saturdaytradition.com

Michigan fans have already decided on the starting QB after Week 1

Going into Week 1, questions still remained about who would be the permanent starting QB for Michigan. After watching the Wolverines take on Colorado State, there was no question who should have the start, in fans’ minds at least. Head coach Jim Harbaugh announced last week that returner Cade...
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

College football rankings: ESPN updates top 25 following Week 1 action

The college football rankings AP Top 25 will not be released until after Labor Day this week due to an ACC game scheduled for Monday night. However, ESPN has released the updated rankings to its top 25 after all the Saturday action. Unsurprisingly, Alabama reman No. 1 overall after a 55-0 shutout against Utah State with Georgia at No. 2.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Heisman Trophy
NewsBreak
College Sports
NFL Teams
Chicago Bears
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
saturdaytradition.com

Mel Tucker speaks on 2 key injuries for Spartans

Mel Tucker and Michigan State opened the season with a 35-13 win over Western Michigan. However, the Spartans didn’t leave the game without some injuries. Both S Xavier Henderson and LB Darius Snow dealt with injuries before the game was over. Henderson was seen in a boot on the sidelines, and Snow left the game early.
EAST LANSING, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Scott Frost comments on Mark Whipple, play-calling in Week 1

Nebraska head coach Scott Frost said Nebraska’s coaching staff had to learn to be a bit more creative following the Huskers’ Week 0 loss to Northwestern. He’s humming a completely different tune after saying he didn’t want to discuss the comment Saturday, despite saying the creativity comment was not aimed at Whipple.
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

B1G Power Rankings following Week 1

14. Illinois (1-1) Last week: at Indiana, L 23-20 The Illini opened the season in Week 0 with a blowout of Wyoming but fell back down to earth against B1G competition in Bloomington. Illinois racked up over 450 yards of offense against Indiana but committed 4 turnovers and gave up the late touchdown after surrendering 75 yards in less than 2 minutes.
COLLEGE SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy