saturdaytradition.com
Kirk Herbstreit lets expletive slip on College Gameday
Kirk Herbstreit may have gotten a little too excited for the 2022 college football season. On ESPN’s College Gameday, the team played a game involving the transfer portal. A quarterback’s name would appear on the screen, and Herbstreit would have to try to guess what school they have transferred to.
saturdaytradition.com
Paul Finebaum addresses Ohio State's Week 1 win over Notre Dame: 'The pressure of the moment got to them'
Paul Finebaum made an appearance on ESPN’s SportsCenter Sunday morning to tackle all of the action from the Week 1 action. He addressed what went down in Columbus as Ohio State battled Notre Dame but didn’t put the Irish away until late in the game. According to Finebaum,...
saturdaytradition.com
Bronny James, LeBron in attendance for Ohio State's marquee matchup with Notre Dame
Bronny James and his father – LeBron James – are in attendance for Saturday’s Week 1 game between Ohio State and Notre Dame. The elder James and NBA superstar grew up in Ohio and spent a large portion of his NBA career with the Cleveland Cavaliers. Now with the Los Angeles Lakers, his sons are budding into elite basketball prospects of their own.
saturdaytradition.com
Marcus Freeman reacts to Notre Dame's strong showing vs. Ohio State
Marcus Freeman was displeased when he gave his immediate reaction to Notre Dame’s loss to Ohio State on Saturday night. Notre Dame fell to Ohio State by 11 points, 21-10. It was a closer result than most expected and Notre Dame received positive marks for taking a lead into halftime and keeping the game close until the end. Freeman was not as upbeat with the result since a win was in his team’s reach.
saturdaytradition.com
Urban Meyer reacts to Ohio State's win over Notre Dame
Ohio State showed it belonged Saturday evening against No. 5 Notre Dame. Former Buckeyes coach Urban Meyer reacted to the strong performance on Twitter Friday night following the game. …is the chance to go 2-0. Meyer, Ohio State’s coach from 2012 to 2018, leaving the Buckeyes for the NFL after...
saturdaytradition.com
Kirk Ferentz addresses possibility of changing starting QB for Iowa's Week 2 game
Fans were out for blood after Iowa barely made it past South Dakota State by a score of 7-3. The Hawkeyes failed to score a single touchdown during the game, getting their 7 points from a single field goal and two safeties. Iowa’s defense scored more points than its offense and special teams combined, and the Hawkeyes finished the game with only 166 total yards of offense and averaged just 2.7 yards per play.
saturdaytradition.com
Multiple LSU WRs scrub social media accounts following loss to Florida State
LSU wide receivers Kayshon Boutte and Malik Nabers scrubbed their social media accounts of any LSU affiliation after the loss to Florida State on Sunday night. It was a heartbreaking loss that ended on a blocked extra point try for LSU. If the extra point was good, the game would have been extended into overtime and LSU would have completed a 14-point comeback.
saturdaytradition.com
Kirk Herbstreit reacts to Notre Dame vs. Ohio State thriller in Week 1
Kirk Herbstreit was in Columbus for Week 1 as part of the broadcast team covering the Notre Dame vs. Ohio State matchup to open the season. The top-5 battle lived up to the hype and was dramatic deep into the fourth quarter. Despite entering the game as a 17-point underdog, Marcus Freeman’s Fighting Irish squad went toe-to-toe with the Buckeyes.
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan fans have already decided on the starting QB after Week 1
Going into Week 1, questions still remained about who would be the permanent starting QB for Michigan. After watching the Wolverines take on Colorado State, there was no question who should have the start, in fans’ minds at least. Head coach Jim Harbaugh announced last week that returner Cade...
saturdaytradition.com
Cade McNamara: 'I wasn't really expecting' JJ McCarthy to get Week 2 start
Cade McNamara and JJ McCarthy remain locked in a battle for the starting quarterback role at Michigan. In Week 1, it was McNamara under center to start the game, but McCarthy will get a shot to start in Week 2. After the game, McNamara addressed Jim Harbaugh’s plan for the...
saturdaytradition.com
Jack Campbell disappointed with boos directed at Iowa offense: 'They're more than football players'
Jack Campbell and the Hawkeyes came away with a win in Week 1. However, Iowa’s offense failed to reach the end zone with the defense providing 2 safeties in the 7-3 win over South Dakota State. The performance of the offense and the play of starting quarterback Spencer Petras...
saturdaytradition.com
College football rankings: ESPN updates top 25 following Week 1 action
The college football rankings AP Top 25 will not be released until after Labor Day this week due to an ACC game scheduled for Monday night. However, ESPN has released the updated rankings to its top 25 after all the Saturday action. Unsurprisingly, Alabama reman No. 1 overall after a 55-0 shutout against Utah State with Georgia at No. 2.
saturdaytradition.com
FOX CFB analyst lists 1 B1G team as team to worry about following Week 1
Most of Week 1 is in the books, and every B1G game of the weekend is behind us. That slate included some thrillers but also a couple of duds. As for the duds, Iowa’s offense was a big issue with the Hawkeyes scrapping to a 7-3 win over South Dakota State without scoring a touchdown.
saturdaytradition.com
Iowa fans are already tired of Brian Ferentz's offense with Week 1 performance
Not being able to capitalize on the opponent’s two false starts and shanked 17 yard punt had Iowa fans up in arms on Saturday. The Hawkeye’s offense looked less than stellar, and at some points, even ineffective, adding to fans’ ire. Angry Iowa fans took to Twitter to express their frustration.
saturdaytradition.com
Adrian Martinez, former Nebraska QB, reminiscent of time with Huskers: 'I wish them nothing but success'
Adrian Martinez may be at Kansas State now, but he still has plenty of respect for Nebraska. He still checks up on the Cornhuskers when he can per Jimmy Watkins of the Omaha World-Herald. Martinez had 53 yards passing in his debut with Kansas State. The Wildcats went on to...
saturdaytradition.com
Jaxon Smith-Njigba injury update: WR sidelined early in Ohio State's game vs. Notre Dame
Jaxon Smith-Njigba missed one series with Ohio State’s offense after taking a shot to the head early in the game. During the first drive of the game, Smith-Njigba recorded a catch and was running near the sideline. While going to the ground, Smith-Njigba took a shoulder to the back of the head and his helmet went flying.
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan fans keep impressive attendance streak alive with big turnout in Week 1
It was a record-setting day for Michigan, but the record-setting took place at the field, rather than on it. The Wolverines cruised to an easy victory against Colorado State, and a record number of people were there to watch. Michigan fans are nothing but loyal, and in 2021, the Wolverines...
saturdaytradition.com
Mel Tucker speaks on 2 key injuries for Spartans
Mel Tucker and Michigan State opened the season with a 35-13 win over Western Michigan. However, the Spartans didn’t leave the game without some injuries. Both S Xavier Henderson and LB Darius Snow dealt with injuries before the game was over. Henderson was seen in a boot on the sidelines, and Snow left the game early.
saturdaytradition.com
Scott Frost comments on Mark Whipple, play-calling in Week 1
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost said Nebraska’s coaching staff had to learn to be a bit more creative following the Huskers’ Week 0 loss to Northwestern. He’s humming a completely different tune after saying he didn’t want to discuss the comment Saturday, despite saying the creativity comment was not aimed at Whipple.
saturdaytradition.com
B1G Power Rankings following Week 1
14. Illinois (1-1) Last week: at Indiana, L 23-20 The Illini opened the season in Week 0 with a blowout of Wyoming but fell back down to earth against B1G competition in Bloomington. Illinois racked up over 450 yards of offense against Indiana but committed 4 turnovers and gave up the late touchdown after surrendering 75 yards in less than 2 minutes.
