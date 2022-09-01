Read full article on original website
How Much Salary Do You Need to Buy a Home in Florida Cities With Hot Housing Markets?L. CaneTampa, FL
Orange Park woman faces charges for striking victim with lawnmower, deputies sayZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Middleburg man arrested in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet parking lot, fentanyl found, deputies reportZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
The Florida History of the Oldest Wooden Schoolhouse in America and How You Can Tour ItL. CaneFlorida State
Clay County school bus driver shortage may cause delays in arrival, pick-up timesZoey FieldsClay County, FL
News4Jax.com
Florida man accused of stalking 6-year-old girl
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A 55-year-old Deltona man was arrested and faces a charge of aggravated stalking of a 6-year-old girl, News4JAX’s sister station WKMG reported. Volusia County Sheriff’s Office deputies said Mark Greenburg was taken into custody on Saturday after detectives obtained an arrest warrant when the girl’s father and neighbor reported a “long pattern of his harassing behavior toward her and others.”
villages-news.com
Lady Lake man suspected of trafficking in fentanyl spends Labor Day weekend in jail
A Lady Lake man suspected of trafficking in fentanyl spent the Labor Day weekend in jail. Cydrick Akeem Brockington, 37, was transferred Thursday from the Sumter County Detention Center to the Lake County Jail after his Lake County bond was revoked. Brockington was arrested this past Tuesday after he was...
villages-news.com
Villager to ask judge for his freedom after illicit visit to neighborhood pool
A Villager will ask a judge for his freedom after an illicit visit to his neighborhood pool. William Scott Ragains, 63, who lives in the Alexandria Villas in the Village of Belle Aire, has been held without bond since Aug. 17 at the Sumter County Detention Center. He was jailed after a warrant was issued for a violation of his community control.
villages-news.com
Distracted driver arrested last year lands back in jail on driving offense
An admittedly distracted driver arrested last year landed back behind bars on another driving offense. Jesse Bernard McClendon, 62, of Summerfield was arrested Friday on a third-degree felony charge of driving while license suspended. He was taken into custody by Lady Lake police and booked at the Lake County Jail. He was released after posting $2,000 bond.
villages-news.com
Villager’s lawyer wants arrest thrown out claiming improper traffic stop
A Villager’s lawyer wants her client’s arrest thrown out claiming it was based on an improper traffic stop. Gregg Don Vojik, 64, who lives in the Lee Villas in the Village of Marsh Bend, was arrested May 7 by Lady Lake police on a charge of driving while license suspended.
villages-news.com
Villager ordered to drive son directly to rehab after trio of arrests this year
A Villager has been ordered to drive her son directly to rehab after a trio of arrests this year. Judge Mary Hatcher last month in Sumter County Court ordered the mother of 22-year-old Jake Thomas Bledsoe to drive her son “directly” to the Believe Treatment Center in Palm Beach Gardens.
leesburg-news.com
Taco Bell general manager accused of stealing $3,000 in night deposits enters plea in court
The former Leesburg Taco Bell general manager accused of stealing $3,000 in night deposits has entered a plea in her criminal case. Jasmine Daree Heard, 28, of Ocala, entered a plea of not guilty Friday in Lake County Court to a charge of grand theft. She remains free on $2,000 bond. She is due back in court on Sept. 19.
villages-news.com
Suspect in theft of woman’s E-bike from Target lands back behind bars
A man suspected in the theft of an E-bike from Target has landed back behind bars. Martin Daniel Falls, 47, of Leesburg, was being held on $20,000 bond at the Lake County Jail following his arrest Wednesday on a warrant charging him with failure to appear on a charge of grand theft. He had been turned in by a bail bondsman. The warrant had been issued after Falls skipped a mandatory July 11 court date.
villages-news.com
Villager drops charges after reporting sister stole from money his golf cart
A Villager has opted to drop charges after previously reporting his sister stole from money his golf cart. The owner of the golf cart reported that he had been at church on June 19 when 69-year-old Dana Patric Buss of the Village of Dunedin went to his residence in the Village of Virginia Trace and took $60 in cash from his golf cart, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. Buss had been caught on a surveillance camera “rummaging” around in her brother’s golf cart. The cash had been wrapped in a rubber band with an inactive debit card and some miscellaneous business cards.
Lake County woman faces a fine after trying to give dog to wrong animal shelter
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — A Lake County woman appeared in court Thursday for trying to turn a stray dog into the wrong animal shelter. Hunter File said she spotted a dog while on her way to the grocery store in Orange County last month. When File ran into obstacles...
fox35orlando.com
Man on the run after allegedly pulling gun during a fight at a high school football game
DELAND, Fla. - Police are looking for a man after he allegedly pulled a gun out during a fight as they were breaking it up. DeLand police during the football game Friday night at DeLand High School a fight broke out involving 19-year-old Jayvion Barthel, 22-year-old Jake Ross and others. According to police, the fight stemmed from an ongoing dispute in the Spring Hill area.
villages-news.com
Villagers’ son with lengthy criminal history served with multiple warrants
A Villages couple’s son with a lengthy criminal history has beens served with multiple warrants. Sean Vincent Sheehan, 44, who is already serving time with the Florida Department of Corrections, was returned this week to the Sumter County Detention Center due to a court order. While at the jail, Sheehan was served with multiple Sumter County warrants, charging him with fleeing to elude law enforcement, resisting arrest and theft.
villages-news.com
Family makes painful decision to remove critically injured motorcyclist from life support
The family of a 20-year-old motorcyclist critically injured in an accident has made the painful decision to remove him from life support. Caleb Turner Collinsworth of Weirsdale was airlifted to Ocala Regional Medical Center after colliding at 10:40 a.m. Aug. 28 with a red Lexus SUV driven by a resident of The Villages.
ocala-news.com
Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods seeks help in finding man, woman wanted on vehicle theft charge
Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods is asking for the public’s help in locating a 32-year-old man and 28-year-old woman who are accused of stealing a pickup truck. Sheriff Woods, in his regular “Wanted by Woods Wednesday” segment on Facebook, asked for assistance in finding Jonathan Whitaker and Kristina Visnich who are wanted for grand theft of a motor vehicle.
villages-news.com
Wildwood man found guilty in crash that killed woman who worked in The Villages
A Wildwood man who had been running from police has been found guilty in a crash that claimed the life of a woman who worked in The Villages. A Sumter County Jury this week found 33-year-old Anthony Nepoleon Brown guilty of third-degree murder in the death of 55-year-old Laura Price of Inverness, who was the head of catering at McAlister’s Deli in The Villages.
Citrus County Chronicle
Wildwood man convicted of killing Inverness woman in fatal Sumter County crash
A jury found a Wildwood man guilty of leading police in an August 2017 vehicle chase and causing a four-vehicle collision near his hometown that killed a woman from Citrus County. Sumter County court records show jurors on Wednesday, Aug. 31, convicted 33-year-old Anthony Nepoleon Brown of Laura Lee Price’s...
Police In Florida Seek Pennsylvania Couple That Knocked Over Light Pole At City Hall
They are on the loose, according to police, and this Pennsylvania couple needs to fix a light pole. “This is Bonnie and Duane,” said Dunnellon Police Department. “They’re visiting from Pennsylvania and fled city hall after knocking over our light pole. If you see them,
click orlando
28-year-old Marion County man killed in crash, troopers say
MARION COUNTY. Fla. – A 28-year-old Belleview man died in an early morning, single-vehicle crash in Marion County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened at 12:56 a.m. on Sunday when the man’s 2004 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck was traveling south on U.S. Highway 301 in the outside lane and the driver attempted to negotiate a curve to the left and failed to maintain his lane, causing his truck to veer right onto the wet grass shoulder.
click orlando
28-year-old Altamonte Springs man killed in Seminole County crash, troopers say
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A 28-year-old Altamonte Springs man died from his injuries in an early morning crash on Saturday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened around 4 a.m. on U.S. Highway 17-92 and Golden Birch Lane in Seminole County when the man’s 2009 Infinity G37 struck a 2012 Ford F-350 pulling a trailer.
villages-news.com
After-hours visitor arrested at Lighthouse at Lake Sumter Landing
An after-hours visitor was arrested at the Lighthouse Point Bar and Grille at Lake Sumter Landing. A Sumter County sheriff’s deputy was on patrol at about 2 a.m. Friday when he noticed a gray Toyota Camry in the parking lot of the restaurant, which was closed. “The vehicle had...
