Saint Johns, FL

News4Jax.com

Florida man accused of stalking 6-year-old girl

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A 55-year-old Deltona man was arrested and faces a charge of aggravated stalking of a 6-year-old girl, News4JAX’s sister station WKMG reported. Volusia County Sheriff’s Office deputies said Mark Greenburg was taken into custody on Saturday after detectives obtained an arrest warrant when the girl’s father and neighbor reported a “long pattern of his harassing behavior toward her and others.”
DELTONA, FL
villages-news.com

Villager to ask judge for his freedom after illicit visit to neighborhood pool

A Villager will ask a judge for his freedom after an illicit visit to his neighborhood pool. William Scott Ragains, 63, who lives in the Alexandria Villas in the Village of Belle Aire, has been held without bond since Aug. 17 at the Sumter County Detention Center. He was jailed after a warrant was issued for a violation of his community control.
THE VILLAGES, FL
villages-news.com

Distracted driver arrested last year lands back in jail on driving offense

An admittedly distracted driver arrested last year landed back behind bars on another driving offense. Jesse Bernard McClendon, 62, of Summerfield was arrested Friday on a third-degree felony charge of driving while license suspended. He was taken into custody by Lady Lake police and booked at the Lake County Jail. He was released after posting $2,000 bond.
SUMMERFIELD, FL
Saint Johns, FL
villages-news.com

Suspect in theft of woman’s E-bike from Target lands back behind bars

A man suspected in the theft of an E-bike from Target has landed back behind bars. Martin Daniel Falls, 47, of Leesburg, was being held on $20,000 bond at the Lake County Jail following his arrest Wednesday on a warrant charging him with failure to appear on a charge of grand theft. He had been turned in by a bail bondsman. The warrant had been issued after Falls skipped a mandatory July 11 court date.
LEESBURG, FL
villages-news.com

Villager drops charges after reporting sister stole from money his golf cart

A Villager has opted to drop charges after previously reporting his sister stole from money his golf cart. The owner of the golf cart reported that he had been at church on June 19 when 69-year-old Dana Patric Buss of the Village of Dunedin went to his residence in the Village of Virginia Trace and took $60 in cash from his golf cart, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. Buss had been caught on a surveillance camera “rummaging” around in her brother’s golf cart. The cash had been wrapped in a rubber band with an inactive debit card and some miscellaneous business cards.
DUNEDIN, FL
fox35orlando.com

Man on the run after allegedly pulling gun during a fight at a high school football game

DELAND, Fla. - Police are looking for a man after he allegedly pulled a gun out during a fight as they were breaking it up. DeLand police during the football game Friday night at DeLand High School a fight broke out involving 19-year-old Jayvion Barthel, 22-year-old Jake Ross and others. According to police, the fight stemmed from an ongoing dispute in the Spring Hill area.
DELAND, FL
villages-news.com

Villagers’ son with lengthy criminal history served with multiple warrants

A Villages couple’s son with a lengthy criminal history has beens served with multiple warrants. Sean Vincent Sheehan, 44, who is already serving time with the Florida Department of Corrections, was returned this week to the Sumter County Detention Center due to a court order. While at the jail, Sheehan was served with multiple Sumter County warrants, charging him with fleeing to elude law enforcement, resisting arrest and theft.
THE VILLAGES, FL
ocala-news.com

Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods seeks help in finding man, woman wanted on vehicle theft charge

Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods is asking for the public’s help in locating a 32-year-old man and 28-year-old woman who are accused of stealing a pickup truck. Sheriff Woods, in his regular “Wanted by Woods Wednesday” segment on Facebook, asked for assistance in finding Jonathan Whitaker and Kristina Visnich who are wanted for grand theft of a motor vehicle.
MARION COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Wildwood man found guilty in crash that killed woman who worked in The Villages

A Wildwood man who had been running from police has been found guilty in a crash that claimed the life of a woman who worked in The Villages. A Sumter County Jury this week found 33-year-old Anthony Nepoleon Brown guilty of third-degree murder in the death of 55-year-old Laura Price of Inverness, who was the head of catering at McAlister’s Deli in The Villages.
THE VILLAGES, FL
click orlando

28-year-old Marion County man killed in crash, troopers say

MARION COUNTY. Fla. – A 28-year-old Belleview man died in an early morning, single-vehicle crash in Marion County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened at 12:56 a.m. on Sunday when the man’s 2004 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck was traveling south on U.S. Highway 301 in the outside lane and the driver attempted to negotiate a curve to the left and failed to maintain his lane, causing his truck to veer right onto the wet grass shoulder.
MARION COUNTY, FL

