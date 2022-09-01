Read full article on original website
Cedar Creek Fire expands to 17,625 acres; steep terrain a challenge
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — The Cedar Creek Fire, started by lighting on August 1, is burning 17,625 acres and is 12% contained. The fire has grown nearly 8,500 acres since Friday. Crews say the steep terrain is making it difficult for firefighters, but about 250 more personnel have joined the fire fight. 823 people are now fighting the fire.
Wildfire smoke will reduce air quality over the coming days in eastern Lane County
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — According to LRAPA, wildfire smoke will reduce air quality Tuesday and Wednesday morning in eastern Lane County, including Oakridge and Eugene/Springfield area. Morning air quality may degrade to unhealthy for sensitive groups on the Air Quality Index. Sensitive groups include:. Children. People of 65. Pregnant...
Residents gather to mark second anniversary of Holiday Farm Fire
VIDA, Ore. — September 5 is the second anniversary of the Holiday Farm Fire. Hundreds of residents gathered Monday to give recognition to all the rebuilding progress that has been made. Like a phoenix rising from the ashes, the McKenzie River community stood strong at the McKenzie River Track...
Plane enthusiasts celebrated Cottage Grove's 4th annual Homebuilt Fly-in Saturday
COTTAGE GROVE, Ore. — People in Cottage Grove celebrated aviation history Saturday. The fourth annual Great Oregon Homebuilt Fly-in was held at Jim Wright Memorial Field, which also features a museum by the Oregon Aviation and Historical Society. Oregon itself played a vital role in the early history of...
Police: Watch out for online rental/real estate scams
EUGENE, Ore. — Eugene Police received several reports from people in the community who rented apartments or homes, paid a security deposit or first month's rent, and come to find out the property they rented was not actually available or did not even exist. According to EPD, The person...
Movie goers got to enjoy discounted tickets Saturday in observance of Cinema Day
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Regal at Valley River Center, The Broadway Theater downtown and Springfield’s Cinemark at Gateway Mall all celebrated Cinema Day on Saturday. “Yeah, the Cinema Day makes it more easy because, if someone can't buy a ticket, then it's not that big of a deal if someone covers it and vice versa. And it's just more accessible in general, I think," said Lilly Yamamori.
