ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vinton, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wfxrtv.com

William Fleming Senior scores special touchdown

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) – It was a moment years in the making. William Fleming senior Tyree Tasco has been involved with the Colonels since his brother played for them five years ago, and nowadays he’s considered an honorary member. Head Coach Jamar Lovelace got together with an old...
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Hokies all-time leading rusher Cyrus Lawrence passed away

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Sad news coming from Virginia Tech athletics as former running back Cyrus Lawrence passed away Friday at the age of 61. Lawrence played football for the Hokies from 1979-1982. He is the program’s all-time leading rusher with 3,767 yards. Lawrence was inducted to the Virginia Tech Sports Hall of Fame in 1997.
BLACKSBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

Hokies football player issues apology after hitting fan following Friday loss

NORFOLK, Va. (WDBJ) - A Virginia Tech football player has issued an apology after hitting a fan who rushed the field after Friday night’s loss to Old Dominion. TE/ATH Connor Blumrick was leaving the field with the rest of the team when a fan flowed into his path and the redshirt senior launched his arm in the fan’s direction.
BLACKSBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

7@four previews 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The annual 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb is scheduled for Saturday, September 10 at Salem Memorial Ballpark. The event is 5-8 p.m., with registration and check-in at 3:30. All money raised benefits the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation.
SALEM, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Vinton, VA
Local
Virginia Football
Local
Virginia Sports
WDBJ7.com

Items stolen from Virginia Tech locker room after football game at ODU

NORFOLK, Va. (WDBJ) - Efforts are underway to recover property from the Virginia Tech football locker room Friday night in Norfolk while the team was there for its matchup against Old Dominion. Virginia Tech released the following statement regarding the case:. The Virginia Tech athletic department confirmed there were items...
BLACKSBURG, VA
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Old Dominion Upset Of Virginia Tech

History repeated itself on Friday night, as Old Dominion shocked Virginia Tech in its season opener. This is the second time in the past four years that Old Dominion defeated Virginia Tech. Once the final whistle was blown, the fans at S.B. Ballard Stadium stormed the field. Old Dominion's defense...
NORFOLK, VA
WSLS

Items stolen from Virginia Tech locker room at Old Dominion

ROANOKE, Va. – It appears that the football game wasn’t the only thing Virginia Tech loss on Friday night in Norfolk. The Virginia Tech Athletic Department confirmed in a statement Sunday afternoon that items were missing following the teams loss to Old Dominion University. “The university is working...
ROANOKE, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
William Byrd
WDBJ7.com

Buena Vista Labor Day Parade kicks off campaign season in Virginia

BUENA VISTA, Va. (WDBJ) - The Buena Vista Labor Day Parade kicks off the fall campaign season in Virginia. Monday morning, the candidates in the 6th Congressional district were shaking hands and vying for votes as they marched with supporters along the parade route. Despite threatening skies, a hometown crowd...
BUENA VISTA, VA
Furniture Today

40 Under 40 | Matt Schewel, Schewels Home

He’s the fifth generation of the Schewel family to work for the retailer, which was founded in 1897, but he had a rather lengthy career outside the furniture industry before joining Schewels in 2016. After graduating from Duke University, he spent four years as a public-school teacher in North...
LYNCHBURG, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football Team#American Football#Liberty
Cheryl E Preston

Nikki Giovanni retires after 35 years at Virginia Tech

World-renowned poet and activist Nikki Giovanni is considered a local legend in the Roanoke Valley/Blacksburg area. News 10 is reporting that she has decided to retire after 35 years at what she describes as the only job she has ever had. She told reporter Abbie Coleman “When the opportunity came to come here, it was a job,” “And I really didn’t know what to] with a job.” Three and one-half decades later, Giovanni says she "didn’t want to spend her time anywhere else" and jokingly told News10 that it was good to retire before she was fired.
BLACKSBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

Virginia Tech student hit and killed in Blacksburg traffic

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A pedestrian was hit and killed in traffic early Friday. Just after midnight September 2, Blacksburg Police and the Blacksburg Rescue Squad were called to the 2200 block of South Main Street. A driver had hit 20-year-old John Wallace Thomasson of Fairfax, who was pronounced dead.
BLACKSBURG, VA
WSLS

Umbrella needed! We turn stormier for the rest of Labor Day weekend

ROANOKE, Va. – We got the holiday weekend off to a pretty good start with the weather on Saturday! The pattern turns more active starting today. Look for the chance for showers and/or storms to increase by midday and you could get soaked at any point through the afternoon and early evening.
ROANOKE, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WDBJ7.com

Star City named one of the top dog-friendly cities in Virginia

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Trazee Travel says Roanoke has some of the state’s most pet-friendly businesses and neighborhoods. One of those businesses is Big Lick Brewery Company. The brewery keeps treats and water bowls on hand for customers. They also partner with local animal shelters to host fundraisers. “Honestly,...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Here’s how you can get half off at restaurants in the Roanoke area

Forget the dishes and focus on spending quality time with your family during the hustle and bustle of back-to-school season by checking out 10 News’ Dining for Charities program. With Dining for Charities, we’re giving you the opportunity to save some money at popular restaurants in Roanoke, Christiansburg, Blacksburg,...
ROANOKE, VA
smithmountainlake.com

Shared by Donna Martin, Moneta

This photo was taken by Donna Martin of the docks behind Bridgewater Condominiums on Aug. 21. In addition to the vibrate color of the sunrise, a blue heron can also be seen on the dock looking for its breakfast.
MONETA, VA
WFXR

Farm to table movement spells success for Craig County’s Smoke in Chimneys

CRAIG COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Agriculture is evolving. While large-scale operations devoted to yield and reaching as many consumers as possible still dominate, some smaller farms have based their approach on the farm-to-table trend with its focus on serving specific customers and their unique demands. Smoke in Chimneys is one such farm. At its location near […]
CRAIG COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy