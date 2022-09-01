World-renowned poet and activist Nikki Giovanni is considered a local legend in the Roanoke Valley/Blacksburg area. News 10 is reporting that she has decided to retire after 35 years at what she describes as the only job she has ever had. She told reporter Abbie Coleman “When the opportunity came to come here, it was a job,” “And I really didn’t know what to] with a job.” Three and one-half decades later, Giovanni says she "didn’t want to spend her time anywhere else" and jokingly told News10 that it was good to retire before she was fired.

