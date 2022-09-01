ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gettysburg, PA

Melissa Frost

4 Places to Get Delicious Wings in Lancaster, PA

Chicken wings and football season pair well. There are plenty of places offering delicious wings in Lancaster, PA - today I'm highlighting four local go-to's:. Bull's Head Public House in Lititz has amazing wings. Their Jumbo Wings, pictured above, with signature honey chipotle sauce or tajin & lime dry rub carrots, celery, bleu cheese dip is made to perfection. Getting hungry just writing this.
LANCASTER, PA
WGAL

Hanover Chili Cook Off 2022

Things are cooking at the Hanover Chili Cook Off. The annual event is held at Moul Field in Hanover. Over the years, it has become a staple for family entertainment, chili tasting and fundraising for local nonprofit organizations. The event is built around the International Chili Society's PA State Chili...
HANOVER, PA
restaurantclicks.com

Baltimore Pizza Restaurants You Have to Try

Also known as “Charm City,” Baltimore offers plenty to see and do. I love stopping by the National Aquarium and visiting the thriving harbor area. If you’re a fan of cultural attractions, Baltimore is also home to several museums and performance centers. Although Baltimore’s signature dishes incorporate...
BALTIMORE, MD
DC News Now

Maryland theater offering $3 movie tickets Labor Day Weekend

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — Crowded movie theaters were all but gone throughout the pandemic, but as we turn the corner and COVID is increasingly in our rearview mirror, many people are making their way back to the silver screen. This holiday weekend, theaters across the entire country are welcoming moviegoers back with a […]
HAGERSTOWN, MD
Wbaltv.com

'It's just the four walls': Fire guts Dollar General store in Hampstead

HAMPSTEAD, Md. — A fire caused millions of dollars of damage Saturday night at a Dollar General store in Carroll County, according to state fire marshal's investigators. The Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office said an investigation continues after a fire left the building on South Main Street in Hampstead a condemned, total loss.
HAMPSTEAD, MD
abc27.com

New café to open in Dauphin County Library

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — You will soon be able to grab a cup of coffee while looking for a book at a Dauphin County Library. At the end of next month, Good Brotha’s Cafe will open its new coffee shop inside Harrisburg’s newly renovated McCormick Riverfront Library.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Crews in Lebanon County on scene of barn fire

Crews are on the scene of a barn fire in Lebanon County. The fire is in the 200 block of Village Drive, in North Cornwall Township. A number of tankers have been called in to supply water. Emergency dispatchers say Rocherty Road is closed from Route 72 to Route 241.
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Harrisburg marine returns home after three years

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — There was a warm welcome for one local hero who returned to Harrisburg on Saturday afternoon. Sergeant Tyrese Thomas-Greene is now home from the Marine Corps after being stationed in Japan for the past three years. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight...
HARRISBURG, PA
CNET

Cheese Recall: Check If You've Got These Cheeses in Your Fridge

Keswick Creamery has recalled a bunch of its cheeses over concerns of potential listeria contamination. The cheeses were sold in Dupont Circle Freshfarm Market in Washington, DC; Takoma Park Farmers Market in Takoma Park, Maryland; Smith Meadows Farm Store in Berryville, Virginia; Oylers Organic Farms and Market in Biglerville, Pennsylvania; and Talking Breads Farm Store in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania.
MECHANICSBURG, PA
Wbaltv.com

Several major weekend events could bring economic boom to Baltimore

Several major events will take place this weekend in Baltimore that could serve as an economic boom, but also a traffic nightmare. The weekend starts early Saturday morning with the Under Armour Charles Street 12 and two-person relay, a race that starts in Baltimore County, travels down Charles Street into Baltimore City and ends at Under Armour headquarters.
BALTIMORE, MD
