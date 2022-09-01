Read full article on original website
This Pennsylvania Hike Leads to a Cave and Abandoned MineTravel MavenSeven Valleys, PA
Feast On Delicious Home-Cooked Food At This Unassuming Roadside Stop In PennsylvaniaTravel MavenChambersburg, PA
The Time Police Used A PsychicJeffery MacHagerstown, MD
Carlisle Artisan Market hosting grand opening event August 20thKristen WaltersCarlisle, PA
Cousins open diner in Dauphin County with breakfasts, baklava and outdoor dog station
Two cousins have brought their New Cumberland diner concept to the East Shore. Emad Boulus and Melad Fahmy recently opened Progress Diner at the former Soul Burrito headquarters at 314 S. Progress Ave. in Susquehanna Township. The two also operate Bridge Diner in New Cumberland. Their new venture fills the...
4 Places to Get Delicious Wings in Lancaster, PA
Chicken wings and football season pair well. There are plenty of places offering delicious wings in Lancaster, PA - today I'm highlighting four local go-to's:. Bull's Head Public House in Lititz has amazing wings. Their Jumbo Wings, pictured above, with signature honey chipotle sauce or tajin & lime dry rub carrots, celery, bleu cheese dip is made to perfection. Getting hungry just writing this.
WGAL
Hanover Chili Cook Off 2022
Things are cooking at the Hanover Chili Cook Off. The annual event is held at Moul Field in Hanover. Over the years, it has become a staple for family entertainment, chili tasting and fundraising for local nonprofit organizations. The event is built around the International Chili Society's PA State Chili...
First 100 customers at remodeled Wendy's restaurants can win free food for year
Want to win a year's worth of free Wendy's food? Several local Wendy's are offering free food for a year to the first 100 customers in line at their newly-remodeled restaurants.
restaurantclicks.com
Baltimore Pizza Restaurants You Have to Try
Also known as “Charm City,” Baltimore offers plenty to see and do. I love stopping by the National Aquarium and visiting the thriving harbor area. If you’re a fan of cultural attractions, Baltimore is also home to several museums and performance centers. Although Baltimore’s signature dishes incorporate...
No Plans for Labor Day? 5 Fun Events Happening in Lancaster, PA
Can you believe it's that time of the year again? Labor Day is coming up, kicking off the fall season with comfort foods, cozy sweaters, football, and all things pumpkin. There are plenty of fun events happening in Lancaster, PA this weekend, everything from an art festival to a renaissance fair.
This Pennsylvania Hike Leads to a Cave and Abandoned Mine
Pennsylvania is brimming with fun and interesting places to explore. No matter how many state parks and hikes you embark on, there's always something new to uncover within the Keystone State.
Maryland theater offering $3 movie tickets Labor Day Weekend
HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — Crowded movie theaters were all but gone throughout the pandemic, but as we turn the corner and COVID is increasingly in our rearview mirror, many people are making their way back to the silver screen. This holiday weekend, theaters across the entire country are welcoming moviegoers back with a […]
Cumberland County creamery recalls cheeses that may be contaminated with listeria
A Cumberland County creamery has recalled some cheeses sold in places including central Pa. that have the potential to be contaminated with listeria. Keswick Creamery at Carrock Farm in Newburg has recalled the cheeses after a “routine sampling program conducted by the FDA which revealed some finished products contained the bacteria.”
Clear Spring community celebrates the lives of three lost teens
CLEAR SPRING, MD. (DC News Now) — Funny, kind, and bright: These are the words used to describe the three boys who died in a car crash last week. The memorial consisted of friends, family, and classmates of the boys who spoke proudly of how they left their mark on their community. “They were all […]
lovemeow.com
Cat Transforms into Stunning Mini Lion After Removing Over 2 Pounds of Matted Fur
A cat transformed into a stunning mini lion after removing over two pounds of matted fur. Mattie, an orange cat, was brought into York County SPCA needing a lot of help. He was so severely matted that he had to be transported in a dog crate. The tabby was spotted...
Wbaltv.com
'It's just the four walls': Fire guts Dollar General store in Hampstead
HAMPSTEAD, Md. — A fire caused millions of dollars of damage Saturday night at a Dollar General store in Carroll County, according to state fire marshal's investigators. The Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office said an investigation continues after a fire left the building on South Main Street in Hampstead a condemned, total loss.
abc27.com
New café to open in Dauphin County Library
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — You will soon be able to grab a cup of coffee while looking for a book at a Dauphin County Library. At the end of next month, Good Brotha’s Cafe will open its new coffee shop inside Harrisburg’s newly renovated McCormick Riverfront Library.
WGAL
Crews in Lebanon County on scene of barn fire
Crews are on the scene of a barn fire in Lebanon County. The fire is in the 200 block of Village Drive, in North Cornwall Township. A number of tankers have been called in to supply water. Emergency dispatchers say Rocherty Road is closed from Route 72 to Route 241.
Local artist Wendy Allen presents portraits of Abraham Lincoln in September
“Emanations,” a collection of abstract figurative portraits of Abraham Lincoln by artist Wendy Allen, is on display at the Majestic Theater’s art gallery now through the end of November. The gallery is open daily during Majestic business hours. A public reception with the artist will be held Friday,...
abc27.com
Harrisburg marine returns home after three years
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — There was a warm welcome for one local hero who returned to Harrisburg on Saturday afternoon. Sergeant Tyrese Thomas-Greene is now home from the Marine Corps after being stationed in Japan for the past three years. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight...
3 warehouses totaling 2 million square feet proposed for former farm near Carlisle Pike
Land that was once home to a beloved Cumberland County horse farm is finally being developed. Three warehouses totaling close to 2 million square feet of space have been proposed for the Hempt Farm across from Cumberland Valley High School off of the Carlisle Pike in Silver Spring Township.
CNET
Cheese Recall: Check If You've Got These Cheeses in Your Fridge
Keswick Creamery has recalled a bunch of its cheeses over concerns of potential listeria contamination. The cheeses were sold in Dupont Circle Freshfarm Market in Washington, DC; Takoma Park Farmers Market in Takoma Park, Maryland; Smith Meadows Farm Store in Berryville, Virginia; Oylers Organic Farms and Market in Biglerville, Pennsylvania; and Talking Breads Farm Store in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania.
echo-pilot.com
This Central PA pretzel maker sold 20K+ on QVC. Which local soft pretzel is your favorite?
Philip Given and Jordan Pfautz, co-owners of The Pretzel Co. in York, recently branched out and scored big. Given and Pfautz brought their pretzels to QVC on Aug. 24 and, according to a Facebook post from Pfautz, "sold 20,000 pretzels on QVC in 5 minutes." The Pretzel Co. is offering...
Wbaltv.com
Several major weekend events could bring economic boom to Baltimore
Several major events will take place this weekend in Baltimore that could serve as an economic boom, but also a traffic nightmare. The weekend starts early Saturday morning with the Under Armour Charles Street 12 and two-person relay, a race that starts in Baltimore County, travels down Charles Street into Baltimore City and ends at Under Armour headquarters.
