As long as your phone can still connect to Bluetooth and Wi-Fi, it could work great as a security camera. There isn’t a lot you can do with an old cell phone. Or is there? The camera most likely still works, and the phone can still connect to Bluetooth and Wi-Fi without a SIM card installed. A number of app makers have taken advantage of this leftover functionality by creating apps that let you turn your old phone into a security camera. The various apps differ in features and price. Read on as we take a look at Alfred, one of the most well-known options in this area, before listing some alternative choices.

CELL PHONES ・ 7 DAYS AGO