WSAW
Wisconsin Ginseng Celebration brings awareness to the ginseng plant and its unique purpose
MARATHON, Wis. (WSAW) - Did you know that Marathon is recognized as the ginseng capital of the country? That’s right, and the Wisconsin Ginseng celebration took part of the Marathon Fun Days festival to spread awareness of the unique plant. During the celebration, the Ginseng Board of Wisconsin offered...
3 Towns in Wisconsin That Are A Must Visit For A Weekend Getaway
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the TrivagoMagazine website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some amazing towns for a weekend getaway in Wisconsin, you might want to consider the following places.
WJFW-TV
VIRAL:Giant snapping turtle found washed up in Sugar Camp
ONEIDA COUNTY (WJFW) - A giant snapping turtle was found to be up on a beach in Sugar Camp. A photo going viral on Facebook from Jackie Anderson shows a deceased snapping turtle lying on the back of an ATV. The turtle was found at Sand Lake. "Look what we...
WJFW-TV
9th annual Sausage Fest takes place in Eagle River
EAGLE RIVER - Families made their way to Riverview park to celebrate the 9th Annual Sausage Fest. With countless amount of activities for everyone to have fun and enjoy the beautiful weather as well. Steve Silber the spokesman says his favorite thing about Sausage Fest is seeing the smiles on peoples faces. "Oh, they are having a blast," said Steve Silber. "This is our 9th annual, so they wouldn’t be coming back if they were not going to have fun and it’s a perfect day for it," he said. "It’s not real hot, little breeze no rain come on down,' he added.
WJFW-TV
Merrill celebrates Labor Day with annual parade and car show
MERRILL, Wis. (WJFW) - Thousands gathered in Merrill to celebrate Labor Day. With many activities for residents downtown all the way to festival Grounds. "We been doing this quite a long time, I know that well over 50 years the city of Merrill has been hosting a Labor Day parade," said Dan Wendorf. Dan Wendorf, the director of Merrill Park and Recreation says that Labor Day organizers view Labor Day as the final celebration of summer. "For us it's kind of the unofficial last hurrah for summer," said Dan. "Its pretty evident that people are having a good time especially with the large turnout that we have and we are glad that we host it, he said.
WJFW-TV
BIkers compete in annual Lambo-Rama event in Minocqua
MINOCQUA, Wis. (WJFW) - Bikers competed in the 10th annual Lambo-Rama today. The Lakeland Area Mountain Biking Organization says the main purpose of the yearly event is to promote mountain biking as a fun, healthy, and safe activity anyone can enjoy. Bryon Black the president of LAMBO says the race is a great way to bring the racing community together.
WJFW-TV
Kwahamot's among the waterski clubs wrapping up another great season
TOMAHAWK, Wis. (WJFW) - 2022 marks 100 years of waterskiing as a sport. The Kwahamot waterski club is 62 years in the making, and this weekend they continued to showcase their best to the biggest crowd of the season. “When you hear the crowd roar its so much fun and...
947jackfm.com
Former WAOW Anchor to be Remembered Today
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — Funeral services will be held this afternoon for Neena Pacholke, the former WAOW TV news anchor and reporter who died last weekend. Visitation will be held from 1 to 4 PM at Mt. Olive Lutheran Church in Weston, located near DC Everest Senior High, with a Celebration of Life to follow.
wearegreenbay.com
Multiple agencies help arrest northern Wisconsin man for making threats involving firearms
LAKE TOMAHAWK, Wis. (WFRV) – Three different sheriff’s offices in northern Wisconsin, along with other local agencies, assisted in arresting a man from Lake Tomahawk. According to the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office, on September 1 around 7:50 p.m., a State Search Warrant and Arrest Warrant was executed at a residence in the Town of Lake Tomahawk. The warrant was for 76-year-old Douglas Crow.
Popculture
Neena Pacholke's Cause of Death: Officials Release Details of News Anchor's Passing
Wisconsin news anchor Neena Pacholke died by suicide. Nearly a week after News 9 morning anchor and former college athlete was found dead at her home on Saturday, Aug. 27 at the age of 27, the Wausau Police and Marathon County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed her cause of death in a statement Friday.
UPDATE: Fiery crash reported east of Wausau, reports of explosions hamper rescue efforts
A medical helicopter paged to the scene of a crash east of Wausau in which a man is reportedly trapped inside a burning vehicle has been called off, according to emergency reports. The crash was reported at about 9:15 p.m. Sunday on Hwy. 153 at Hwy. J. Deputies on scene...
WJFW-TV
One man dies after a one-vehicle crash in Marathon Co. Sunday evening
MOSINEE (WJFW) - A 25-year-old Wausau man has died after a one-vehicle crash in Marathon Co. Sunday evening. The crash occurred around 9:15 p.m. on WIS 153 and County Rd. J in Mosinee. A Ford F250 was traveling north on WIS 153 when it lost control and crashed into a...
WJFW-TV
One person arrested in Wausau on an attempted first-degree homicide charge
WAUSAU (WJFW) - One person has been arrested in Wausau, following the report of a domestic disturbance on the 4800 block of Rachel Lane Saturday night. According to the Wausau Police Department, an adult male allegedly directed a handgun at his girlfriend and fired one shot. No one was hit by the bullet.
WEAU-TV 13
2 people in custody after authorities respond to home in Washburn County
VILLAGE OF BIRCHWOOD, Wis. (WEAU) -Two people are in custody after authorities responded to a home in Washburn County Thursday. According to a media release from the Washburn County Sheriff’s Office on Sept. 1 at around 11:30 a.m. Washburn County Sheriff’s Office and Birchwood Police Department were informed by the Barron County Sheriff’s Office that they had information regarding a burglary suspect that was possibly at a home in the Village of Birchwood.
Details released in Wausau crash that left 12-year-old child dead
Wausau Police say no citations have been issues and no arrests made after a 12-year-old bicyclist died Thursday after being struck by a vehicle on the city’s east side as. The crash was reported at about 3:45 p.m. at the intersection of 10th and Forest Streets. The driver of the vehicle, whose name has not been released, remained on scene and cooperated with police.
