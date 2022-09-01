ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brantwood, WI

WJFW-TV

9th annual Sausage Fest takes place in Eagle River

EAGLE RIVER - Families made their way to Riverview park to celebrate the 9th Annual Sausage Fest. With countless amount of activities for everyone to have fun and enjoy the beautiful weather as well. Steve Silber the spokesman says his favorite thing about Sausage Fest is seeing the smiles on peoples faces. "Oh, they are having a blast," said Steve Silber. "This is our 9th annual, so they wouldn’t be coming back if they were not going to have fun and it’s a perfect day for it," he said. "It’s not real hot, little breeze no rain come on down,' he added.
EAGLE RIVER, WI
WJFW-TV

Merrill celebrates Labor Day with annual parade and car show

MERRILL, Wis. (WJFW) - Thousands gathered in Merrill to celebrate Labor Day. With many activities for residents downtown all the way to festival Grounds. "We been doing this quite a long time, I know that well over 50 years the city of Merrill has been hosting a Labor Day parade," said Dan Wendorf. Dan Wendorf, the director of Merrill Park and Recreation says that Labor Day organizers view Labor Day as the final celebration of summer. "For us it's kind of the unofficial last hurrah for summer," said Dan. "Its pretty evident that people are having a good time especially with the large turnout that we have and we are glad that we host it, he said.
MERRILL, WI
WJFW-TV

BIkers compete in annual Lambo-Rama event in Minocqua

MINOCQUA, Wis. (WJFW) - Bikers competed in the 10th annual Lambo-Rama today. The Lakeland Area Mountain Biking Organization says the main purpose of the yearly event is to promote mountain biking as a fun, healthy, and safe activity anyone can enjoy. Bryon Black the president of LAMBO says the race is a great way to bring the racing community together.
MINOCQUA, WI
947jackfm.com

Former WAOW Anchor to be Remembered Today

WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — Funeral services will be held this afternoon for Neena Pacholke, the former WAOW TV news anchor and reporter who died last weekend. Visitation will be held from 1 to 4 PM at Mt. Olive Lutheran Church in Weston, located near DC Everest Senior High, with a Celebration of Life to follow.
WAUSAU, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Multiple agencies help arrest northern Wisconsin man for making threats involving firearms

LAKE TOMAHAWK, Wis. (WFRV) – Three different sheriff’s offices in northern Wisconsin, along with other local agencies, assisted in arresting a man from Lake Tomahawk. According to the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office, on September 1 around 7:50 p.m., a State Search Warrant and Arrest Warrant was executed at a residence in the Town of Lake Tomahawk. The warrant was for 76-year-old Douglas Crow.
LAKE TOMAHAWK, WI
WJFW-TV

One person arrested in Wausau on an attempted first-degree homicide charge

WAUSAU (WJFW) - One person has been arrested in Wausau, following the report of a domestic disturbance on the 4800 block of Rachel Lane Saturday night. According to the Wausau Police Department, an adult male allegedly directed a handgun at his girlfriend and fired one shot. No one was hit by the bullet.
WAUSAU, WI
WEAU-TV 13

2 people in custody after authorities respond to home in Washburn County

VILLAGE OF BIRCHWOOD, Wis. (WEAU) -Two people are in custody after authorities responded to a home in Washburn County Thursday. According to a media release from the Washburn County Sheriff’s Office on Sept. 1 at around 11:30 a.m. Washburn County Sheriff’s Office and Birchwood Police Department were informed by the Barron County Sheriff’s Office that they had information regarding a burglary suspect that was possibly at a home in the Village of Birchwood.
WASHBURN COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

Details released in Wausau crash that left 12-year-old child dead

Wausau Police say no citations have been issues and no arrests made after a 12-year-old bicyclist died Thursday after being struck by a vehicle on the city’s east side as. The crash was reported at about 3:45 p.m. at the intersection of 10th and Forest Streets. The driver of the vehicle, whose name has not been released, remained on scene and cooperated with police.
WAUSAU, WI

