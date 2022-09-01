Read full article on original website
Pensacola Community Market closes its doors, owners reflect on memories made
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — For owners Kevin and Kayti Robbins, the Pensacola Community Market was a way to connect small, local businesses in the city. The couple said it all started when they started going to different markets around town selling things they made themselves. “My wife would make all sorts of different things, like […]
Gulf Shores 9/11 Memorial and Tower Climb
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Gulf Shores Fire Rescue is hosting its inaugural 9/11 Memorial Ceremony and Tower Stair Climb on Sunday, September 11, 2022, to pay tribute to those who were lost in the devastating terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001. The event is scheduled to begin at Gulf Place...
Counter height dining tables at Barrow Fine Furniture
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We took a trip to Barrow Fine Furniture to check out their selection of dining room tables. Sarah from Barrow’s tells us “counter height” tables are becoming more and more popular, not only due to their height difference, but because of the opportunities for storage underneath.
Davidson High School student graduates from elite U.S. Navy Summer Flight Academy
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Blessings Kibet, a student at W.P. Davidson High School in Mobile, AL completed an intensive eight-week U.S. Navy Summer Flight Academy aviation program at Elizabeth City State University in Elizabeth City, NC. The program took place from May 31-July 28. Kibet was one of just 20...
Peanut digging time in Baldwin County
There are three big crops this time of year in Baldwin County, cotton, soybean and peanuts and it's time to get the peanuts, out of the ground.
Purple Flags at Orange Beach, jellyfish everywhere
ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — Purple flags are flying over Alabama beaches this past weekend. “They’re everywhere! You can see them from all the docks,” a young boy visiting from Mississippi said. These jellyfish show their graceful beauty underwater, but looks can be deceiving. Purple flags flying over Alabama beaches warn of what’s below the […]
Photographers capture thousands of jellyfish swarming Navarre Beach
When Pensacola-based photographer Shane Dye got a message on Facebook on Aug. 23 about a large school of jellyfish on Navarre Beach, he wasted no time to go see it for himself. He called up another local photographer, Amber Fletcher, who grabbed her drone and headed that way. What they...
Beachgoers head to Dauphin Island on Labor Day
DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WALA) - A beautiful Labor Day for those hitting the beaches. Down on Dauphin Island, quite the crowd spent their afternoon lounging seaside. A green flag flew high, and a large crowd squeezed in one more day on the beach. Some who’ve been on the island all weekend said the crowds were quite a surprise.
Labor Day in Baldwin County a picture perfect beach day
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WALA) - The Labor Day holiday closes out the busy, summer tourist season and Baldwin County beaches were packed over the weekend. Those still there on Monday were treated to a near-perfect beach day. Labor Day is known as the unofficial bookend to the summer tourist season...
Drive Electric Alabama showcases vehicles at Mobile event
Electric vehicle owners and enthusiasts participated in a south Alabama motor show Saturday in the hopes of getting more people interested in the vehicles they know and love. Members of the Mobile-based Drive Electric Alabama chapter appeared at the Gulf Coast Motor Show at The Grounds in Mobile to answer questions about electric vehicles, show the differences between those vehicles and gasoline-powered vehicles and more.
The Pillars Mobile is re-opening with help from Alabama Paint Company
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Pillars Mobile is hosting an open house this weekend as part of their grand re-opening! The historic home has been freshly updated in so many different ways. That includes some incredible work from the folks at Alabama Paint Company!. Click on the link to see...
Scattered storms in the Labor Day forecast
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Happy Labor Day! Heavy rain and lightning will be the main threats with rain coverage at around 40%. The coverage of rain will ramp up later this week and we could see 60-70% coverage of rain for the 2nd half of the week so keep the rain gear close by. That will knock the high temps back to the low 80s.
Adopt this terrier with cute ears
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Our Pet of the Week is a two-year-old terrier mix named Eliot. Eliot’s owner died, and the owner’s wife could not care for him. He is a happy, curious, typical terrier. He’s very interested in what is going on outside, and he would be interested in what you are doing! He loves people, and he is a great little guy. He is crate- trained and we believe him to be housetrained.
Renovations restore dome at historic church after ceiling blocked it from view for decades
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A church dome hidden from view for 70 years is back in the limelight. Members of Government Street United Methodist Church are celebrating a major project to improve this historic building. The morning starts with some joyous music from Mobile’s Excelsior band, some dancing and a march inside. Church members are […]
Shark Week Series: Meet the sharks of the Gulf Coast
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — When you step into the waters of the Gulf of Mexico, you’re stepping into the home of thousands of marine species, including shark species. Beachgoers have always known this, and sharks are frequently sighted all along the Gulf Coast, including this recent hammerhead shark sighting in Orange Beach, Ala. But […]
‘Old 31’: New brewery opens in Spanish Fort after COVID-19 fight
SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) — A new brewery is open for business in the Eastern Shore and it’s called “Old 31”. Meet Nick and Brittney Pronesti, originally from Oregon, who moved to Baldwin County eleven years ago and always wanted to open a brewery. They finally decided to follow that dream in 2020, drawing up […]
Faith Time: Labor in the Bible
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Faith time is our weekly discussion of matters of Faith. Tomorrow is Labor Day where we honor American workers and what they’ve accomplished. We’re joined by 3 Circle church Midtown campus pastor Micah Gaston to talk about the origins of work in the Bible. Guest: God created the first human beings […]
Tony Chachere’s Air Fried Catfish
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Crispy and flavorful, this is the fried catfish you’ve been craving. Creole For The Soul says it’s delicious, easy to make and will quickly become your favorite fried fish recipe. Chef Gaye Sandoz joined us on Studio10 with an air fried version of Tony’s Catfish.
New bridge on South Craft Highway opens, includes pedestrian path
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - After months of construction, a new bridge on South Craft Highway opened Friday to serve drivers and pedestrians. The newly-constructed bridge over Toulmins Spring Branch includes a pedestrian path. Mobile County officials held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday. Work to replace the old bridge took about...
75th annual parade kicks off Labor Day in Downtown Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - For the first time since 2019 the Southwest Alabama Labor Council’s Labor Day parade rolled through the streets of Downtown Mobile. “It’s great to be back. It’s great that this country can get started honoring these laborers, these people who work everyday to build this country,” said Kenneth Hoven.
