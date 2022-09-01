ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

Comments / 0

Related
WALA-TV FOX10

Gulf Shores 9/11 Memorial and Tower Climb

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Gulf Shores Fire Rescue is hosting its inaugural 9/11 Memorial Ceremony and Tower Stair Climb on Sunday, September 11, 2022, to pay tribute to those who were lost in the devastating terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001. The event is scheduled to begin at Gulf Place...
GULF SHORES, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Counter height dining tables at Barrow Fine Furniture

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We took a trip to Barrow Fine Furniture to check out their selection of dining room tables. Sarah from Barrow’s tells us “counter height” tables are becoming more and more popular, not only due to their height difference, but because of the opportunities for storage underneath.
MOBILE, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mobile, AL
WKRG News 5

Purple Flags at Orange Beach, jellyfish everywhere

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — Purple flags are flying over Alabama beaches this past weekend. “They’re everywhere! You can see them from all the docks,” a young boy visiting from Mississippi said. These jellyfish show their graceful beauty underwater, but looks can be deceiving. Purple flags flying over Alabama beaches warn of what’s below the […]
ORANGE BEACH, AL
usf.edu

Photographers capture thousands of jellyfish swarming Navarre Beach

When Pensacola-based photographer Shane Dye got a message on Facebook on Aug. 23 about a large school of jellyfish on Navarre Beach, he wasted no time to go see it for himself. He called up another local photographer, Amber Fletcher, who grabbed her drone and headed that way. What they...
NAVARRE, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

Beachgoers head to Dauphin Island on Labor Day

DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WALA) - A beautiful Labor Day for those hitting the beaches. Down on Dauphin Island, quite the crowd spent their afternoon lounging seaside. A green flag flew high, and a large crowd squeezed in one more day on the beach. Some who’ve been on the island all weekend said the crowds were quite a surprise.
DAUPHIN ISLAND, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Space Station#Engineering#Earth
WALA-TV FOX10

Labor Day in Baldwin County a picture perfect beach day

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WALA) - The Labor Day holiday closes out the busy, summer tourist season and Baldwin County beaches were packed over the weekend. Those still there on Monday were treated to a near-perfect beach day. Labor Day is known as the unofficial bookend to the summer tourist season...
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
AL.com

Drive Electric Alabama showcases vehicles at Mobile event

Electric vehicle owners and enthusiasts participated in a south Alabama motor show Saturday in the hopes of getting more people interested in the vehicles they know and love. Members of the Mobile-based Drive Electric Alabama chapter appeared at the Gulf Coast Motor Show at The Grounds in Mobile to answer questions about electric vehicles, show the differences between those vehicles and gasoline-powered vehicles and more.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

The Pillars Mobile is re-opening with help from Alabama Paint Company

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Pillars Mobile is hosting an open house this weekend as part of their grand re-opening! The historic home has been freshly updated in so many different ways. That includes some incredible work from the folks at Alabama Paint Company!. Click on the link to see...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Scattered storms in the Labor Day forecast

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Happy Labor Day! Heavy rain and lightning will be the main threats with rain coverage at around 40%. The coverage of rain will ramp up later this week and we could see 60-70% coverage of rain for the 2nd half of the week so keep the rain gear close by. That will knock the high temps back to the low 80s.
MOBILE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Satellites
WKRG

Adopt this terrier with cute ears

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Our Pet of the Week is a two-year-old terrier mix named Eliot. Eliot’s owner died, and the owner’s wife could not care for him. He is a happy, curious, typical terrier. He’s very interested in what is going on outside, and he would be interested in what you are doing! He loves people, and he is a great little guy. He is crate- trained and we believe him to be housetrained.
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Shark Week Series: Meet the sharks of the Gulf Coast

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — When you step into the waters of the Gulf of Mexico, you’re stepping into the home of thousands of marine species, including shark species. Beachgoers have always known this, and sharks are frequently sighted all along the Gulf Coast, including this recent hammerhead shark sighting in Orange Beach, Ala. But […]
ORANGE BEACH, AL
WKRG News 5

Faith Time: Labor in the Bible

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Faith time is our weekly discussion of matters of Faith. Tomorrow is Labor Day where we honor American workers and what they’ve accomplished. We’re joined by 3 Circle church Midtown campus pastor Micah Gaston to talk about the origins of work in the Bible. Guest: God created the first human beings […]
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Tony Chachere’s Air Fried Catfish

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Crispy and flavorful, this is the fried catfish you’ve been craving. Creole For The Soul says it’s delicious, easy to make and will quickly become your favorite fried fish recipe. Chef Gaye Sandoz joined us on Studio10 with an air fried version of Tony’s Catfish.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

New bridge on South Craft Highway opens, includes pedestrian path

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - After months of construction, a new bridge on South Craft Highway opened Friday to serve drivers and pedestrians. The newly-constructed bridge over Toulmins Spring Branch includes a pedestrian path. Mobile County officials held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday. Work to replace the old bridge took about...
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

75th annual parade kicks off Labor Day in Downtown Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - For the first time since 2019 the Southwest Alabama Labor Council’s Labor Day parade rolled through the streets of Downtown Mobile. “It’s great to be back. It’s great that this country can get started honoring these laborers, these people who work everyday to build this country,” said Kenneth Hoven.
MOBILE, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy