Football: Five takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 21-10 win over No. 5 Notre DameThe LanternColumbus, OH
Local Poet Gale Henderson Grew Up in Cleveland's Lee Harvard Community; Was Not Fond of Poetry As A ChildBrown on ClevelandCleveland, OH
4 Romantic Restaurants in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Labor Day Weekend 2022: The Northeast Ohio events you need to know about
The unofficial final weekend of summer is here.
Bleak Ohio restaurant sales figures released as Cleveland operators navigate industry’s ‘razor’s edge’
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Caring for restaurant employees is a critical salve for an industry that is under siege in a variety of ways, local operators said in the wake of surveys that show declining sales. More than half of Ohio’s restaurant operators showed a drop in sales this year,...
Cleveland Air show Labor Day schedule
The Cleveland Air Show returns Saturday for the tradition of flying the skies of Northeast Ohio on Labor Day weekend.
sunny95.com
Northeast Ohio city boasts cheapest rent in the nation
As we hit the first of the month, and it's time to pay the rent, there is good news and bad news to report.
4 Places To Get Italian Beef Sandwiches in the Cleveland Area
Has the show The Bear been making you crave an Italian beef sandwich?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Greater Cleveland, which all serve tasty Italian beef sandwiches.
cleveland19.com
The Brew Kettle takes top honors at 2022 Cleveland Oktoberfest – winners list, photos
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Brew Kettle took top honors in the annual Cleveland Oktoberfest microbrew competition. More than two dozen judges – most of whom are certified through the Beer Judge Certification Program – evaluated beers. Judges looked to see if beers were brewed according to style guidelines by aroma, appearance and flavor. Dan DeRoos of WOIO Channel 19 and I were media judges.
Beloved animal park closing doors on Monday
In a social media post back in March, the Park said this season would be their last.
cleveland19.com
Cleveland Heights creating lead-safe legislation
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Heights city officials are holding a public hearing on Sept. 12 to discuss lead-safe legislation. If approved, this would help prevent lead poisoning. City officials said the new legislation would require all residential rental units constructed before Jan. 1, 1978 to be certified as...
cleveland19.com
Bat problem on College of Wooster campus
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The College of Wooster has some unwanted guests on campus. At least 11 students have come into contact with bats inside the older resident halls since the start of the semester, according to school officials. Some students have even been bitten. “I guess I didn’t think...
Despite weather, concert at Canfield Fair continues
Despite Sunday's severe weather, the Sam Hunt concert is still going on at the Canfield Fair.
cleveland19.com
Woman’s grandmother still does not have headstone despite it being paid off
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Carla Washington said CMC Monuments still hasn’t given her the headstone for her grandmother’s gravesite despite paying more than $1,400. Her grandmother, who died in 2016, still has an unmarked grave because of this. “This means a lot for me to do this for...
This Place in Westlake, Ohio Serves Delicious Crepes
The Tuscan crepe (and the drink lid I forgot to move before taking the photo)Photo by the author. This weekend, I saw Jaws for the first time at the movie theater. Yes, you read that right. It's taken me 27 years to finally watch Jaws. Feel free to call me uncultured. And in case you're wondering, I enjoyed it and can see why it's a classic.
WKYC
Euclid Italian restaurant turns diners into family
EUCLID, Ohio — At Mama Catena Vino e’ Cucina, or Mama Catena’s, as it’s affectionately called, diners are not only served with a traditional Sicilian affair, but they’re also treated to heaping portions of warmth, hospitality and family. The family behind the Italian restaurant in...
5 Places To Get Breakfast in Ohio
Photo by LauriPatterson from Getty Images Signature. Are you looking for a diner where you can get a great breakfast to start your day?. If you're in Ohio, you should check out these local establishments.
Local Poet Gale Henderson Grew Up in Cleveland's Lee Harvard Community; Was Not Fond of Poetry As A Child
Poet Gale HendersonCourtesy of The Brown Report Newspaper (Photo) Cleveland, OH. - Is poetry lyrical, epic or rhythmic? Is poetry a broad skill or a learned talent? Whatever poetry may or may not be, it's a respected art - literature that can inspire, stimulate the minds and motivate people to get up and do something. According to literary terms.net, poetry is a type of literature based on the interplay of words and rhythm. It often employs rhymesand meters. In poetry, words flow together to form sounds, images, and ideas that might be too complex or abstract to describe directly. Poetry is a skill few people have mastered, and many artists earn to develop.
foodieflashpacker.com
8 Must-Try Tremont Bars | Tremont Cleveland’s Best Bars
Tremont is one of Cleveland’s most eclectic and exciting neighborhoods and is home to some of the most popular bars, exciting restaurants, and shops. There are so many gems amongst the Tremont bars that you could spend all day drinking coffee, sipping cocktails, or trying a variety of beers in the fantastic bars and breweries. So pack up your date night ideas, and you are ready to be charmed by this beautiful neighborhood!
cleveland19.com
2 men shot in Cleveland’s Hough neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two men were shot near East 71 Street and Hough Avenue Monday night. Police and EMS were called to the scene around 730pm. CMSD’s Martin Luther King Jr. High School sits near the corner where the shooting occurred. Both men approximately the age of 25...
