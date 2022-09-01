Read full article on original website
news8000.com
Traveling safe during labor day weekend
Wisconsin (WKBT) – The emergency room is no place to spend the final holiday weekend of the summer. AAA says about 32% of the country’s population will travel this weekend, and 82% of them will do so by motor vehicle. According to Dr. Hee Soo Jung, trauma surgeon,...
Hand, foot, and mouth disease common in kids under 5
WISCONSIN (WKBT) –It’s natural for your kids to be curious, but a rash commonly found on babies can be caused by their curiosity. Hand, foot, and mouth disease is typically spread through respiratory droplets and person-to-person contact. People of any age can get it, but kids catch the...
Governor Evers statewide back-to-school tour
Wisconsin – Earlier this week, Governor Evers started a statewide back-to-school tour. Visiting schools and meeting with students, families, educators, and staff as they begin the 2022-23 school year. One of the main objectives of his tour was to promote his “Get Kids Ahead” program. That aims to provide...
