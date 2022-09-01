Read full article on original website
WJFW-TV
Crafty show and crafty benefits
ANTIGO, Wis. (WJFW)-Today in Anitgo, Wildman Arts held their 2nd annual Labor Day Craft and Vendor show. The event took place at Peaceful Valley Pavilion in downtown Antigo, brought together many different vendors from the area, and even brought some long time residents back to the town. "I recently moved...
WJFW-TV
Locals bid farewell to tourists in Hazelhurst
HAZELHURST, Wis. (WJFW) - In a tribute to the unofficial end of summer, the Lakeland community gathered to bid farewell to tourists. Whitman's Bar and Grill in Hazelhurst welcomed the community for its 52nd wave goodbye to summer party off of highway 51. Sharing their gratitude for the support they bring to the area, its the longest standing and the original send-off for this Northwoods community.
WJFW-TV
BIkers compete in annual Lambo-Rama event in Minocqua
MINOCQUA, Wis. (WJFW) - Bikers competed in the 10th annual Lambo-Rama today. The Lakeland Area Mountain Biking Organization says the main purpose of the yearly event is to promote mountain biking as a fun, healthy, and safe activity anyone can enjoy. Bryon Black the president of LAMBO says the race is a great way to bring the racing community together.
WJFW-TV
Kwahamot's among the waterski clubs wrapping up another great season
TOMAHAWK, Wis. (WJFW) - 2022 marks 100 years of waterskiing as a sport. The Kwahamot waterski club is 62 years in the making, and this weekend they continued to showcase their best to the biggest crowd of the season. “When you hear the crowd roar its so much fun and...
WJFW-TV
9th annual Sausage Fest takes place in Eagle River
EAGLE RIVER - Families made their way to Riverview park to celebrate the 9th Annual Sausage Fest. With countless amount of activities for everyone to have fun and enjoy the beautiful weather as well. Steve Silber the spokesman says his favorite thing about Sausage Fest is seeing the smiles on peoples faces. "Oh, they are having a blast," said Steve Silber. "This is our 9th annual, so they wouldn’t be coming back if they were not going to have fun and it’s a perfect day for it," he said. "It’s not real hot, little breeze no rain come on down,' he added.
3 Towns in Wisconsin That Are A Must Visit For A Weekend Getaway
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the TrivagoMagazine website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some amazing towns for a weekend getaway in Wisconsin, you might want to consider the following places.
947jackfm.com
Former WAOW Anchor to be Remembered Today
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — Funeral services will be held this afternoon for Neena Pacholke, the former WAOW TV news anchor and reporter who died last weekend. Visitation will be held from 1 to 4 PM at Mt. Olive Lutheran Church in Weston, located near DC Everest Senior High, with a Celebration of Life to follow.
WJFW-TV
VIRAL:Giant snapping turtle found washed up in Sugar Camp
ONEIDA COUNTY (WJFW) - A giant snapping turtle was found to be up on a beach in Sugar Camp. A photo going viral on Facebook from Jackie Anderson shows a deceased snapping turtle lying on the back of an ATV. The turtle was found at Sand Lake. "Look what we...
WJFW-TV
Lakes association raises money with duck races
HARSHAW, Wis. (WJFW) - The Oneida and Hancock Lake Associations work together all year long in preparation for their duck races along the creek connecting their two lakes. The after-party festivities took place at Alpine resort in Harshaw. With plenty of food and raffles, the clubs expect to raise close to $5,000 per lake.
WJFW-TV
Elcho Historical Society displays progress to public
ELCHO, Wis. (WJFW) - Elcho's Grange Hall building, which is the future site for the Elcho Historical Museum held an open house today showing off the progress they've had over the past year. Residents had the opportunity to view the completed basement of the future museum as well as time to socialize to talk about the project's future. Greg Mejak the Treasurer of the Historical Society says he is thrilled to see the interest in what is perhaps the oldest building in Elcho.
WJFW-TV
Wausau Bike Polo offering a new way for cyclists to pedal medal
"I thought it was amazing and I was like, I got to do this. Can anybody join," said Bridget Haemer. Bridget Haemer is a newcomer to the sport of bike polo, having just started this summer. "Everyone starts out at the same level. Not that good," said Tyler Wildman. Longtime...
Wausau area obituaries September 2, 2022
Neena J. Pacholke, 27, Wausau passed away on Saturday, August 27, 2022. She was born June 29, 1995, in Chattanooga, Tennessee, daughter of Aaron and Laurie (Klade) Pacholke, Tampa, Florida. Neena was a beautiful young woman with an infectious smile and contagious laugh who always places others before herself. She...
UPDATE: Wausau man dead in Hwy. 153 crash
A 25-year-old Wausau man is dead after a crash Sunday on Hwy. 153, according to the Wisconsin Dept. of Transportation. The crash was reported at about 9:15 p.m. at the intersection with County Hwy. J. Witnesses say the victim was driving a Ford F250 northbound on Hwy. 153 when he appeared to lose control and crashed into the east ditch. The vehicle was on fire when first responders arrived, according to emergency scanner reports.
Popculture
Neena Pacholke's Cause of Death: Officials Release Details of News Anchor's Passing
Wisconsin news anchor Neena Pacholke died by suicide. Nearly a week after News 9 morning anchor and former college athlete was found dead at her home on Saturday, Aug. 27 at the age of 27, the Wausau Police and Marathon County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed her cause of death in a statement Friday.
WEAU-TV 13
wearegreenbay.com
WI man arrested after taking toddler during domestic disturbance incident
WAUSAU, Wis. (WFRV) – A man is in custody after a domestic disturbance incident on Saturday night. According to the Wausau Police Department, just before 12 a.m., officers responded to the 4800 block of Rachel Lane in the City of Wausau for a report of a domestic disturbance. The...
Details released in Wausau crash that left 12-year-old child dead
Wausau Police say no citations have been issues and no arrests made after a 12-year-old bicyclist died Thursday after being struck by a vehicle on the city’s east side as. The crash was reported at about 3:45 p.m. at the intersection of 10th and Forest Streets. The driver of the vehicle, whose name has not been released, remained on scene and cooperated with police.
WDEZ 101.9 FM
WJFW-TV
One person arrested in Wausau on an attempted first-degree homicide charge
WAUSAU (WJFW) - One person has been arrested in Wausau, following the report of a domestic disturbance on the 4800 block of Rachel Lane Saturday night. According to the Wausau Police Department, an adult male allegedly directed a handgun at his girlfriend and fired one shot. No one was hit by the bullet.
