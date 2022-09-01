ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rhinelander, WI

WJFW-TV

Crafty show and crafty benefits

ANTIGO, Wis. (WJFW)-Today in Anitgo, Wildman Arts held their 2nd annual Labor Day Craft and Vendor show. The event took place at Peaceful Valley Pavilion in downtown Antigo, brought together many different vendors from the area, and even brought some long time residents back to the town. "I recently moved...
ANTIGO, WI
WJFW-TV

Locals bid farewell to tourists in Hazelhurst

HAZELHURST, Wis. (WJFW) - In a tribute to the unofficial end of summer, the Lakeland community gathered to bid farewell to tourists. Whitman's Bar and Grill in Hazelhurst welcomed the community for its 52nd wave goodbye to summer party off of highway 51. Sharing their gratitude for the support they bring to the area, its the longest standing and the original send-off for this Northwoods community.
HAZELHURST, WI
WJFW-TV

BIkers compete in annual Lambo-Rama event in Minocqua

MINOCQUA, Wis. (WJFW) - Bikers competed in the 10th annual Lambo-Rama today. The Lakeland Area Mountain Biking Organization says the main purpose of the yearly event is to promote mountain biking as a fun, healthy, and safe activity anyone can enjoy. Bryon Black the president of LAMBO says the race is a great way to bring the racing community together.
MINOCQUA, WI
Rhinelander, WI
WJFW-TV

9th annual Sausage Fest takes place in Eagle River

EAGLE RIVER - Families made their way to Riverview park to celebrate the 9th Annual Sausage Fest. With countless amount of activities for everyone to have fun and enjoy the beautiful weather as well. Steve Silber the spokesman says his favorite thing about Sausage Fest is seeing the smiles on peoples faces. "Oh, they are having a blast," said Steve Silber. "This is our 9th annual, so they wouldn’t be coming back if they were not going to have fun and it’s a perfect day for it," he said. "It’s not real hot, little breeze no rain come on down,' he added.
EAGLE RIVER, WI
947jackfm.com

Former WAOW Anchor to be Remembered Today

WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — Funeral services will be held this afternoon for Neena Pacholke, the former WAOW TV news anchor and reporter who died last weekend. Visitation will be held from 1 to 4 PM at Mt. Olive Lutheran Church in Weston, located near DC Everest Senior High, with a Celebration of Life to follow.
WAUSAU, WI
WJFW-TV

Lakes association raises money with duck races

HARSHAW, Wis. (WJFW) - The Oneida and Hancock Lake Associations work together all year long in preparation for their duck races along the creek connecting their two lakes. The after-party festivities took place at Alpine resort in Harshaw. With plenty of food and raffles, the clubs expect to raise close to $5,000 per lake.
HARSHAW, WI
WJFW-TV

Elcho Historical Society displays progress to public

ELCHO, Wis. (WJFW) - Elcho's Grange Hall building, which is the future site for the Elcho Historical Museum held an open house today showing off the progress they've had over the past year. Residents had the opportunity to view the completed basement of the future museum as well as time to socialize to talk about the project's future. Greg Mejak the Treasurer of the Historical Society says he is thrilled to see the interest in what is perhaps the oldest building in Elcho.
ELCHO, WI
WJFW-TV

Wausau Bike Polo offering a new way for cyclists to pedal medal

"I thought it was amazing and I was like, I got to do this. Can anybody join," said Bridget Haemer. Bridget Haemer is a newcomer to the sport of bike polo, having just started this summer. "Everyone starts out at the same level. Not that good," said Tyler Wildman. Longtime...
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Wausau area obituaries September 2, 2022

Neena J. Pacholke, 27, Wausau passed away on Saturday, August 27, 2022. She was born June 29, 1995, in Chattanooga, Tennessee, daughter of Aaron and Laurie (Klade) Pacholke, Tampa, Florida. Neena was a beautiful young woman with an infectious smile and contagious laugh who always places others before herself. She...
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

UPDATE: Wausau man dead in Hwy. 153 crash

A 25-year-old Wausau man is dead after a crash Sunday on Hwy. 153, according to the Wisconsin Dept. of Transportation. The crash was reported at about 9:15 p.m. at the intersection with County Hwy. J. Witnesses say the victim was driving a Ford F250 northbound on Hwy. 153 when he appeared to lose control and crashed into the east ditch. The vehicle was on fire when first responders arrived, according to emergency scanner reports.
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Details released in Wausau crash that left 12-year-old child dead

Wausau Police say no citations have been issues and no arrests made after a 12-year-old bicyclist died Thursday after being struck by a vehicle on the city’s east side as. The crash was reported at about 3:45 p.m. at the intersection of 10th and Forest Streets. The driver of the vehicle, whose name has not been released, remained on scene and cooperated with police.
WAUSAU, WI
WDEZ 101.9 FM

Man Arrested on Suspicion of Attempted Homicide

WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — Wausau police arrested a man following a domestic disturbance involving a handgun on Sunday. According to a press release officers responded to a home on Rachel Lane where they say a man pointed a handgun at his girlfriend and fired one shot. No one was...
WAUSAU, WI
WJFW-TV

One person arrested in Wausau on an attempted first-degree homicide charge

WAUSAU (WJFW) - One person has been arrested in Wausau, following the report of a domestic disturbance on the 4800 block of Rachel Lane Saturday night. According to the Wausau Police Department, an adult male allegedly directed a handgun at his girlfriend and fired one shot. No one was hit by the bullet.
WAUSAU, WI

