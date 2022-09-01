EAGLE RIVER - Families made their way to Riverview park to celebrate the 9th Annual Sausage Fest. With countless amount of activities for everyone to have fun and enjoy the beautiful weather as well. Steve Silber the spokesman says his favorite thing about Sausage Fest is seeing the smiles on peoples faces. "Oh, they are having a blast," said Steve Silber. "This is our 9th annual, so they wouldn’t be coming back if they were not going to have fun and it’s a perfect day for it," he said. "It’s not real hot, little breeze no rain come on down,' he added.

EAGLE RIVER, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO