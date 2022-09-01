Read full article on original website
FOX Carolina
Mauldin Police Department announces recent passing of officer
MAULDIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Mauldin Police Department announced that an officer from the department passed away over the weekend. Officers said Sergeant Sam Harrell passed away sometime on Saturday night. The department shared a message and a picture of Harrell via Facebook on Sunday. According to the department,...
WYFF4.com
Shooting ruled self-inflicted, coroner says
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — The Greenville County Coroner's Office has ruled a shooting death as self-inflicted. The sheriff's office said they were called to a home in Piedmont on Sunday evening. When they arrived, deputies said they found a man dead inside the home with a gunshot wound. Early...
Police: No evidence of shots fired at Upstate arena
GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville Police Department said officers did not find evidence of a shooting after a concert Saturday night held at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena. According to Bon Secours Wellness Arena, the Lil Baby & Friends concert was held at the arena. Police said after the concert, multiple people were running […]
Chadwick Boseman’s uncle reported missing in South Carolina
ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) — South Carolina deputies are searching for the uncle of late actor Chadwick Boseman, who was reported missing in the upstate. The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said Tony Boseman was last seen in the Boseman Road area at around 3:30 p.m. on Sunday. Boseman has dementia and Type 2 diabetes. Boseman was […]
1 dead in shooting in Greenville Co.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a death in Piedmont. Deputies said they responded to 5 Natick Drive around 5:46 p.m. Upon arrival, they found a man with at least one gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The Greenville County Coroner’s Office has ruled the death […]
FOX Carolina
GBI investigating after several people shot at club in Hartwell, Georgia
HARTWELL, G.A. (FOX Carolina) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigations (GBI) is investigating a shooting incident that left one person dead in Hartwell, Georgia. According to the GBI, the Hartwell Police Department requested the GBI’s assistance after several people were shot in the parking lot of Jack’s Bar and Grill, a local nightclub located on Highway 29.
WYFF4.com
No evidence of a shots fired after concert in Greenville, police say
GREENVILLE, S.C. — The Greenville Police Department said there was not a shooting at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena Saturday night. Sergeant Johnathan Bragg said people were running on the concourse after a concert and said shots were being fired. However, he said officers determined there was no evidence of a shooting. According to Bragg, officers working the concert did investigate and also did not hear any gunshots.
The Post and Courier
Greenville's provocative pink church could become pricy apartments
WEST GREENVILLE — As the deadline neared for community ideas about what to do with a former Baptist Church that was suddenly painted pink, the prominent and controversial Greenville developer who owns the property said he hasn't received any workable solutions. The property on Woodside Avenue, just west of...
FOX Carolina
1 hurt after stabbing in Greenville County
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - One person was arrested and another was hurt after a stabbing, according to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office. According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a scene on Bagwell Circle at around 5:58 p.m. in reference to a stabbing. Upon arrival, deputies...
No evidence found to back up claims of shots fired at Upstate rap concert
Authorities say, no evidence was found to back up reports of shots were fired at a rap concert over the weekend at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville.
Teen dies following ATV crash in Spartanburg Co.
A teen died Sunday night following a crash involving an ATV in Spartanburg County.
WYFF4.com
Surprised teacher finds kidnapped baby at front of Greenville County preschool
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — The teacher who found a baby girl at a Greenville County school after she was kidnapped early Friday morning says she was "freaked out" by the discovery. Deputies are continuing to search for a man who stole a car with the 8-month-old baby inside. Deputies...
One dead, three more injured in North GA nightclub shooting
Officials say, 4 people were shot at a North Georgia Nightclub. The GBI or Georgia Bureau Of Investigations is looking into a shooting that left one person dead and three others injured.
FOX Carolina
Bond request denied for man accused of killing Greenville teen
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - One of three me charged in connection to the killing of Cobey Smith in 2015 appeared before a judge Friday. Jayveon Deonte Sanders had a motion for a bond hearing on Friday where he requested a $30,000 surety bond. Sanders was denied bond by a...
Soldier, home from deployment, surprises daughter at South Carolina school
A U.S. Army Specialist from Spartanburg County returned home Friday from deployment and surprised his daughter at Inman Elementary School.
Greenwood woman accused of damaging $1,400 worth of plants
GREENWOOD, S.C. (WSPA) – A woman was arrested Monday evening for damaging over $1,400 worth of property in Greenwood. The Greenwood Police Department charged Briana Mays, 32, or Greenwood with damage to real property. Officers said security cameras captured Mays damaging the stonework and plants around a fountain located in front of the Sugar Boutique […]
Suspect at large after allegedly kidnapping baby in Greenville Co.
A suspect still remains at large after allegedly kidnapping a baby, who was later found safe and stealing a vehicle early Friday morning in Greenville County.
FOX Carolina
Deputies charge 20 in Oconee Co. drug roundup
WALHALLA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said charges were issued for 20 people in a drug roundup. Deputies said the arrest warrants were issued based on narcotics sold to undercover operatives. These sales included fentanyl, methamphetamine, heroin, LSD and ecstasy. Below are the mugshots for...
FOX Carolina
SLED: 2 women charged with forgery in Anderson County
BELTON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) said two women were arrested in Belton after writing fake checks. According to SLED, 39-year-old Heather Christine Adams and 38-year-old Tammy Annette Scott were charged with forgery. According to arrest warrants, in October 2021 Scott forged two checks...
