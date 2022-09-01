ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fountain Inn, SC

FOX Carolina

Mauldin Police Department announces recent passing of officer

MAULDIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Mauldin Police Department announced that an officer from the department passed away over the weekend. Officers said Sergeant Sam Harrell passed away sometime on Saturday night. The department shared a message and a picture of Harrell via Facebook on Sunday. According to the department,...
MAULDIN, SC
WYFF4.com

Shooting ruled self-inflicted, coroner says

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — The Greenville County Coroner's Office has ruled a shooting death as self-inflicted. The sheriff's office said they were called to a home in Piedmont on Sunday evening. When they arrived, deputies said they found a man dead inside the home with a gunshot wound. Early...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

Police: No evidence of shots fired at Upstate arena

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville Police Department said officers did not find evidence of a shooting after a concert Saturday night held at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena. According to Bon Secours Wellness Arena, the Lil Baby & Friends concert was held at the arena. Police said after the concert, multiple people were running […]
GREENVILLE, SC
Fountain Inn, SC
Fountain Inn, SC
South Carolina State
WSPA 7News

1 dead in shooting in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a death in Piedmont. Deputies said they responded to 5 Natick Drive around 5:46 p.m. Upon arrival, they found a man with at least one gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The Greenville County Coroner’s Office has ruled the death […]
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

GBI investigating after several people shot at club in Hartwell, Georgia

HARTWELL, G.A. (FOX Carolina) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigations (GBI) is investigating a shooting incident that left one person dead in Hartwell, Georgia. According to the GBI, the Hartwell Police Department requested the GBI’s assistance after several people were shot in the parking lot of Jack’s Bar and Grill, a local nightclub located on Highway 29.
HARTWELL, GA
WYFF4.com

No evidence of a shots fired after concert in Greenville, police say

GREENVILLE, S.C. — The Greenville Police Department said there was not a shooting at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena Saturday night. Sergeant Johnathan Bragg said people were running on the concourse after a concert and said shots were being fired. However, he said officers determined there was no evidence of a shooting. According to Bragg, officers working the concert did investigate and also did not hear any gunshots.
GREENVILLE, SC
The Post and Courier

Greenville's provocative pink church could become pricy apartments

WEST GREENVILLE — As the deadline neared for community ideas about what to do with a former Baptist Church that was suddenly painted pink, the prominent and controversial Greenville developer who owns the property said he hasn't received any workable solutions. The property on Woodside Avenue, just west of...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

1 hurt after stabbing in Greenville County

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - One person was arrested and another was hurt after a stabbing, according to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office. According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a scene on Bagwell Circle at around 5:58 p.m. in reference to a stabbing. Upon arrival, deputies...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Bond request denied for man accused of killing Greenville teen

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - One of three me charged in connection to the killing of Cobey Smith in 2015 appeared before a judge Friday. Jayveon Deonte Sanders had a motion for a bond hearing on Friday where he requested a $30,000 surety bond. Sanders was denied bond by a...
GREENVILLE, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Greenwood woman accused of damaging $1,400 worth of plants

GREENWOOD, S.C. (WSPA) – A woman was arrested Monday evening for damaging over $1,400 worth of property in Greenwood. The Greenwood Police Department charged Briana Mays, 32, or Greenwood with damage to real property. Officers said security cameras captured Mays damaging the stonework and plants around a fountain located in front of the Sugar Boutique […]
GREENWOOD, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies charge 20 in Oconee Co. drug roundup

WALHALLA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said charges were issued for 20 people in a drug roundup. Deputies said the arrest warrants were issued based on narcotics sold to undercover operatives. These sales included fentanyl, methamphetamine, heroin, LSD and ecstasy. Below are the mugshots for...
OCONEE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

SLED: 2 women charged with forgery in Anderson County

BELTON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) said two women were arrested in Belton after writing fake checks. According to SLED, 39-year-old Heather Christine Adams and 38-year-old Tammy Annette Scott were charged with forgery. According to arrest warrants, in October 2021 Scott forged two checks...
BELTON, SC

