GREENVILLE, S.C. — The Greenville Police Department said there was not a shooting at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena Saturday night. Sergeant Johnathan Bragg said people were running on the concourse after a concert and said shots were being fired. However, he said officers determined there was no evidence of a shooting. According to Bragg, officers working the concert did investigate and also did not hear any gunshots.

GREENVILLE, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO