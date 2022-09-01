(WFRV) – There’s a new dining options for vegetarians in the Fox cities or if you just want to try authentic South Indian Food. The family behind Madras Café joined Local 5 Live with a closer look at the regional specialties available like medhu vada (a savory, donut-shaped fritter made from black lentils), dosa (a lentil and rice crepe, often filled) and idli (a steamed rice cake). They also serve rice, chutneys and sambar, a lentil and vegetable soup.

APPLETON, WI ・ 16 HOURS AGO