Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five sports bars in Wisconsin that are considered the best in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
These 9 Restaurants Serve The Best Butter Burger In WisconsinTravel MavenWisconsin State
Saints hold joint practices with the Packers, tempers flareTina HowellGreen Bay, WI
NFL Top 100 Rankings: 100-91FlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
3 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Related
wearegreenbay.com
Hit the Trails 5k Run/3k Walk for the kids, this Saturday in Suamico
(WFRV) – It’s time to hit the trails with an inaugural event that raises money for youth programs. Jim Morrison and Tom Binish visited Local 5 Live with details on the Choose Health & Happiness 5k Run/3k Walk from the Howard Suamico Optimist Club. Details from their Facebook...
wearegreenbay.com
Greater Green Bay Labor Council hosts 22nd annual Labor Day Picnic
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Greater Green Bay Labor Council is hosting their 22nd annual Labor Day Picnic, the council says a picnic is a great way to celebrate the day. Steve McFarlane the president of the Greater Green Bay Labor Council says, “It’s the holiday of the year for the labor council.”
wearegreenbay.com
Community fest offers last bit of summer fun for Howard kids
HOWARD, Wis. (WFRV)- Organizers of the Village of Howard’s firework show and community festival aimed to give families a fun way to end their summer. The festival included live music, an assortment of food trucks, face painting, balloon artists for the kids- and of course fireworks once it got dark out.
wearegreenbay.com
Meet Top Cat, an affectionate tabby plus the Door County Pet Walk this Saturday
(WFRV) – Could Top Cat be your new best friend? This handsome tabby is an affectionate lap cat looking for a new loving home at the Wisconsin Humane Society Door County Campus. He’s 8 years old and still has plenty of pep in step!. Top Cat enjoys a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wearegreenbay.com
Authentic South Indian cuisine at Madras Café in Appleton
(WFRV) – There’s a new dining options for vegetarians in the Fox cities or if you just want to try authentic South Indian Food. The family behind Madras Café joined Local 5 Live with a closer look at the regional specialties available like medhu vada (a savory, donut-shaped fritter made from black lentils), dosa (a lentil and rice crepe, often filled) and idli (a steamed rice cake). They also serve rice, chutneys and sambar, a lentil and vegetable soup.
wearegreenbay.com
Try to sink your shot at the new indoor, glow-in-the-dark mini golf course in Oshkosh
(WFRV) – There’s plenty of glowing happening in Oshkosh, with murals that will transport you into a different world. Local 5 Live gives viewers a look into a new business and brand new mini golf course, at Glow in the Park Oshkosh. Glow in the Park Oshkosh is...
wearegreenbay.com
Local to be honored in fundraiser ride by Wisconsin charitable org.
KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WFRV) – A Wisconsin charitable organization is giving back to a local in an upcoming fundraiser ride. According to the team at The All American Garage (T.A.A.G.), the purpose of the organization is to give back to the women and men who protect and serve our country.
wearegreenbay.com
Delicious & fresh sandwich options from Terra Verde
(WFRV) – A visit to Terra Verde offers options from the bakery, breakfast, and lunch – and of course plenty of coffee to choose from. Local 5 Live gets a closer look at the how the flavors come together to create delicious sandwich options, plus drink options, how to order and ice cream through Scoops.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wearegreenbay.com
Sputnikfest this Saturday in Manitowoc
(WFRV) – Sputnik landed in Manitowoc – and you can too. Greg Vadney from the Rahr-West Art Museum gives Local 5 Live viewers details on this fun and funky festival happening this Saturday. Sputnikfest is Saturday, September 10 from Noon – 9 pm on the grounds of the...
wearegreenbay.com
Bluegrass Under the Pines celebrates 15 years in Mishicot
MISHICOT, Wis. (WFRV) – In Mishicot, the 15th annual “Bluegrass Under the Pines” craft show was in full swing. The event was held at Kronforst Farms and invited guests to browse through tons of local businesses’ amazing creations as well as shake their hips and tap their feet to some groovy music.
wearegreenbay.com
Local 7-year-old train conductor meets young conductor from England
ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – We first brought you the heartwarming story of the National Railroad Museum’s 7-year-old train conductor, Caleb Kleman, back in August. Since then this young conductor has not only continued doing what he loves, but he recently also got the chance to meet another young boy that shares his love for trains.
wearegreenbay.com
A note-worthy music festival happening in Menasha, Fox Jazz Fest
MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – This weekend was perfect to enjoy some hot jazz along a cool waterfront in Menasha. The 27th annual Fox Jazz Fest kicked off on Friday and continued into Saturday to continue its Labor Day tradition. The event is at Jefferson Park, and draws jazz musicians...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wearegreenbay.com
Children make kites at Kites over Lake Michigan festival
TWO RIVERS, Wis. (WFRV) – At the Kites over Lake Michigan Festival, kids had the opportunity to make their own kite and fly it. From 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Sunday, volunteers helped children assemble their kites. One of the volunteers, Paw Bowden says, “It’s something fun to...
wearegreenbay.com
Historic landmark in Manitowoc County gets rededicated after turning 100 years old
MEEME, Wis. (WFRV) – The St. Nazianz American Legion Post 447 rededicated the Town of Meeme’s Liberty Pole on Monday. The pole is over a century old and was named a historical landmark back in 1974. “The significance of the pole is that it represents freedom and liberty,”...
wearegreenbay.com
UW-Green Bay welcomes students back to campus
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – University of Wisconsin Green Bay welcomed a potentially record-breaking number of students to campus on Saturday. UW-Green Bay Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs Kathleen Burns said they are projecting 10,000 students for the fall semester across their four campuses (Green Bay, Manitowoc, Marinette, Sheboygan). The university has seen an increase in enrollment for six straight years while other U-W system schools have seen enrollment go down.
wearegreenbay.com
‘Murder for Two’ to run for six weeks in Door County
FISH CREEK, Wis. (WFRV) – Peninsula Players Theatre will close its 87th season with a six-week run of the musical whodunit “Murder for Two” in the company’s Theatre in a Garden. Info here. Performances Sept. 7 to Oct. 16 are at 7 p.m. Tuesdays to Sundays,...
wearegreenbay.com
Chorus reaches the big four-oh season
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – Lakeshore Chorale is marking its 40th anniversary season in 2022-2023. Info: lakeshorechorale.org. The adult chorus and/or its youth arm will present five concerts at varied venues. According to the website:. Schedule. + “Breath of Life”. Lakeshore Chorale & Lakeshore Youth Chorale. Sunday, Oct. 23...
wearegreenbay.com
Fond du Lac officers perform life-saving efforts on man who crashed moped
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A 51-year-old Fond du Lac man was found face down on the terrace of an intersection with no pulse when officers arrived around 10:30 p.m. on Friday. According to the Fond du Lac Police Department, the man was found at the intersection of...
wearegreenbay.com
Incident in Green Bay causes power outages and road closure, pole damaged
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A single-vehicle incident on Green Bay’s west side has caused power outages and road closures. According to the Green Bay Police Department, the incident occurred near Ashland Avenue and Dousman Street. Officers say that a ‘power pole’ was damaged and officers are expecting...
wearegreenbay.com
Culvert replacement closes Marinette Co. road on Sept. 6
LAKE, Wis. (WFRV) – County Trunk Highway W (CTH W) in Marinette County will be closed starting September 6th due to a culvert replacement. According to the Marinette County Highway Department, starting Tuesday, a culvert replacement will take place on CTH W from CTH P to Beech Road in the Town of Lake.
Comments / 0