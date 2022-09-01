Read full article on original website
PWMania
WWE Clash At The Castle Results – September 3, 2022
It’s Saturday, and that means it’s time for the WWE Clash At The Castle 2022 special event. The company runs the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales for the show that will stream live on the WWE Network via Peacock at 1p/10c, following a one-hour WWE Clash At The Castle Kickoff Show, which streams live via the company’s YouTube channel.
wrestlingrumors.net
WRESTLING RUMORS: AEW Star Says Goodbye To Fans And Company At All Out
That might be it? Wrestlers have a strange history of getting out of anything in one way or another. It might be leaving the business entirely or just a promotion, but there can be some very odd situations when it comes to someone leaving. You might not even know when someone is on their way out without some kind of a hint, and we might have gotten one of those this weekend.
Yardbarker
Roman Reigns walks out of press conference, refuses to answer questions after WWE Clash at the Castle
If you missed it, WWE is airing a press conference with some of the wrestlers who competed at Clash at the Castle. The press conferences started with Triple H talking about the show and the economic boost that WWE gave to Cardiff with more than 70 percent of the fans in attendance coming in from places outside of the city.
411mania.com
Stephanie McMahon Says She Offered to Take the Role as CEO of WWE, Notes Vince McMahon Still Majority Shareholder
– As previously reported, WWE announced the company’s second quarter earnings earlier today. Also, Co-CEO Stephanie McMahon took part in a financial earnings call today, and she discussed her role as the new CEO of WWE. Below are some highlights from the earnings call (via Fightful):. Stephanie McMahon on...
Mike Tyson Health Details Revealed: Sports World Reacts
Legendary boxer Mike Tyson was recently spotted in a wheelchair at the airport. Naturally, sports fans were pretty concerned about the longtime heavyweight champion. Tyson was spotted in a wheelchair at the Miami airport. Fans were concerned about Tyson's health. "Hopefully it's just a back or hip," one fan wrote.
Tyson Fury floors Austin Theory as wrestler tries to cash in his 'Money in the Bank' contract, joins Roman Reigns in the ring, praises Drew McIntrye... and takes to the mic to sing American Pie at 'Clash At The Castle' WWE event
WWE chief Triple H vowed to 'put cameras' on Tyson Fury at the promotion's 'Clash At The Castle' event and the WBC world heavyweight champion didn't disappoint. The Gypsy King was in Cardiff for the event, which was WWE's first stadium show in the United Kingdom since SummerSlam at Wembley Stadium in 1992.
Johnny Football: Johnny Manziel becomes latest former athlete to land Netflix documentary
Thanks to widespread access and growing popularity, the recent trend for both current and retired athletes is to team up
NFL・
Triple H Confirms Brock Lesnar Walked Out Of WWE SmackDown Following Vince McMahon's Retirement
Vince McMahon announced his retirement from WWE on July 22 hours before WWE SmackDown was set to go live. Shortly after Vince's announcement, it was reported that Lesnar had walked out of the building. He was pulled from advertising on WWE digital platforms. Lesnar ended up appearing at the end of the broadcast with Michael Cole and Pat McAfee acting surprised.
wrestlinginc.com
Solo Sikoa Makes WWE Main Roster Debut At Clash At The Castle
"NXT" Superstar Solo Sikoa made his main roster debut this Saturday, September 3 at the Clash at the Castle event. Sikoa made his debut while helping his cousin Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns retain his title against Drew McIntyre. His older brothers Jey and Jimmy Uso weren't at the event due to not being cleared. The Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions were attacked by McIntyre this past Friday on "SmackDown."
ComicBook
First AEW World Trios Champions Crowned at AEW All Out
The Elite's Kenny Omega and Young Bucks became AEW's first World Trios Champions at All Out on Sunday, defeating Hangman Page and The Dark Order in the finals of the eight-team tournament. The match repeatedly called back to the rivalry between Page and Omega, especially while invoking the final moments of their Full Gear world championship match from last year. However, the final sequence ended with Page accidentally whacking John Silver with the Buckshot Lariat. Omega used that opening to pin Silver while the Bucks held down Page.
PWMania
Dominik Mysterio Pays Tribute to Classic Eddie Guerrero Storyline with Heel Turn
As PWMania.com previously reported, Dominik Mysterio’s heel turn occurred on Saturday at the Clash at the Castle event, when he attacked his father, Rey Mysterio and Edge. During the match featuring Edge and Rey against Judgment Day (Finn Balor and Damian Priest), Dominik assisted Rey and Edge in winning the match by tripping Balor, he then kicked Edge in the groin. When Rey confronted him, the legendary pro wrestler’s son clotheslined him.
Yardbarker
WWE Clash at the Castle live results: Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre
WWE heads to Cardiff, Wales this afternoon for its first major pay-per-view in the United Kingdom in more than 30 years. Clash at the Castle takes place at Principality Stadium in Cardiff. The show will be something of a homecoming for the Scottish-born Drew McIntyre, who challenges Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in the main event.
Watch Floyd Mayweather, 45, training in $1,000-a-night hotel at 2am as rules for boxing legend’s exhibition are revealed
FLOYD MAYWEATHER trained for his next exhibition fight at a $1,000-a-night hotel at 2am in the morning. Mayweather is set to return to the ring again on September 25 in Japan against MMA star Mikuru Asakura. But the fight has not stopped the multimillionaire boxer from enjoying time away at...
Triple H misses perfect opportunity with Roman Reigns’ win at Clash at the Castle
Roman Reigns retained the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship over Drew McIntyre at Clash at the Castle 2022. Roman Reigns has been the Universal champion since Battleground 2020. He has held onto it ever since, and even won the WWE title at WrestleMania 38 earlier this year after defeating Brock Lesnar. “The Tribal Chief” held all of the major gold in the company, but his title was in major jeopardy.
Look: Paige Spiranac Likes 1 Aspect Of LIV Golf
Some aspects of LIV Golf aren't all that great. That being said, Paige Spiranac appears to be a fan of the league's new dress code. Prior to Saturday's round of golf in Boston, LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman announced that players can start wearing shorts for their events. "It's official....
GOLF・
wrestlinginc.com
Tony Khan Describes Jon Moxley's Demeanor Now That He Is Sober
It's been nearly eight months since Jon Moxley returned to the ring after entering an alcohol treatment program. He has been praised for seeking help and returning in tremendous shape, and the Undisputed AEW World Champion is arguably having one of the best runs in wrestling today. AEW President Tony...
stillrealtous.com
Seth Rollins Reveals The Real Reason Why His Match With Riddle Was Pulled From SummerSlam
Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle faced off on Saturday at Clash at the Castle in Cardiff, Wales, but they were originally set to have a match at SummerSlam. WWE ended up writing Riddle out of SummerSlam with a storyline injury, and Seth Rollins recently explained to Ariel Helwani of BT Sport why the previously advertised match was pulled from the event.
wrestlinginc.com
Daniel Garcia Calls Top AEW Star 'The Greatest Wrestler Of All Time'
Daniel Garcia believes one member of the AEW roster can lay claim to calling himself the greatest in-ring performer of all time. His answer may not surprise you, given that he's made it clear that he's idolized this former multiple-time champion. In an interview with Bleacher Report, Garcia explained why...
stillrealtous.com
Big Heel Turn Takes Place At AEW All Out
For months now Christian Cage has been feuding with Jungle Boy, and shortly after Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus lost the AEW Tag Team Titles it seemed that Luchasaurus had formed an alliance with Cage. However, Jungle Boy later turned on Cage and seemingly sided with Jungle Boy. On Sunday night...
PWMania
Dominik Mysterio Turns Heel at WWE Clash at the Castle
Dominik Mysterio turned heel at WWWE Clash at the Castle. Following Edge, Rey and Dominik Mysterio’s victory over The Judgement Day, Dominik turned on Edge and his father, Rey. During their victory celebration, Dominik hit Edge with a low blow, stunning the crowd. Rey then pleaded with his son...
