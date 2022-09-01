ON THIS DAY IN 1894, the Brooklyn Daily Eagle reported, “Though usually a very busy day with metropolitan cricketers, labor day this year did not witness as many matches as heretofore. This was mainly owing to the fact that there was not a solitary game in progress at the Prospect park parade grounds, which ordinarily presents such a lively appearance on Saturdays and holidays. It had been given out early in the week that the militia would require the sole use of the grounds for a grand parade, and in consequence the cricketers were scared away. In such cases as it was possible, the Brooklyn clubs changed their fixtures to other grounds and canceled those dates that could not be so filled. As matters actually turned out, this course was quite unnecessary, since yesterday afternoon found but a solitary battery, consisting of four gatling guns and about twenty-five mounted soldiers exercising their horses and executing maneuvers at the extreme end of the extensive field. The cricket grounds, with the base ball diamonds on either side, presented a solitary appearance, very unlike the customary state of affairs.”

